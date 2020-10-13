From now till the end of October, get $10 off whole cakes at Secret Recipe. This promotion is applicable for both takeaway and delivery orders.

All you need to do is follow Secret Recipe on Facebook or Instagram and show it to the outlet to redeem.

For online orders, use the promotion code "SECRET10" during checkout. However do note that orders must be made by Oct 28, 5pm on their website or via phone +65 62572292.

Customers are limited to one discount per online transaction or per social media follow, while stocks last.

Get $10 off whole cakes from 10.10 till the end of the month! 🎂 Now, that’s reason enough to celebrate anything with a... Posted by Secret Recipe Singapore on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Deal ends: Oct 31

