10 wonderfully romantic places in Singapore to propose this Christmas season

PHOTO: Pexels
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

PROPOSE AT: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

There's no place like Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Wonderland to revel in the wonder of of the holiday season.

Plus, you can expect an exciting line-up of attractions including giant snow globes, its first-ever Christmas Parade with colourful floats, and 40 luminarie light sculptures. 

Consider popping the question when the 'snow' starts falling during Blizzard Time.

Just be sure she'll be okay with getting proposed to in public.

Or get her to somewhere a little less crowded before pledging your undying love (consider doing a recce before the big day). 

When: 29 Nov - 26 Dec 2019. Ticket to Christmas Wonderland are priced from $6 to $10.

Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE AT: CHIJMES

With its beautiful neo-classical Gothic architecture, twinkling lights strung on trees, and a lush lawn, Chijmes exudes an enchanting ambience year-round.

Plus, there are plenty of quiet corners if you prefer a private moment.

For year-end festivities, there will be several light installations around the area, a laser projection show that'll depict Christmas scenes, as well as roving musicians and carolling performances.

From 6 to 25 Dec 2019. Chijmes is at 30 Victoria Street. Visit its Facebook page for more information as well as dates and time slots for performances.

PROPOSE AT: OCEAN RESTAURANT AT THE S.E.A AQUARIUM

Marine life lover or not, there's something mesmerising and otherworldly about watching aquatic creatures swim by.

And at the Ocean Restaurant, you'll be getting a front-row seat to this aquatic habitat of over 100,000 marine animals.

Proposing here will be surreal experience, with the graceful manta rays, shoals of fish and zebra sharks as your witnesses. 

The restaurant's menu is curated using sustainably sourced seafood and local seafood produce, with Christmas highlights including Foie-gras Roulade and French Yellow Chicken Supreme. 

Its Christmas and New year set lunches start from $78++ per person for a 3-course menu while its 6-course set dinner is available at $248++ per person (both available on 24, 25, 31 Dec and 1 Jan 2020).

Visit its website for more information. 

PROPOSE AT: THE SINGAPORE FLYER

Hop on a capsule at the iconic Singapore flyer and take in the glittering cityscape from 165m in the air as you savour Yuletide delights from a four-course menu (you get a choice of Western, Oriental or vegetarian).

The experience will take you on two rotations which takes approximately an hour, with selected capsules (subject to availability) decked out in their holiday finest. 

The Festive Sky Dining is starts from $350++ for two from 24 to 30 Dec 2019 for a shared capsule.

Prices are at $420++ for two on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for a shared capsule.

Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE AT: THE SUMMERHOUSE

Definitely one of the more unique dining experiences in Singapore, the garden domes at The Summerhouse are lovely for popping the question any time of the year, and have you feeling like you're in your own igloo. 

The domes were dressed up in a snowy theme last year, so we're definitely expecting something just as charming this Christmas.

Alternatively, delight your partner with a communal-style countryside-themed feast at the elegant Dining Room.

The Garden Domes' Christmas menus are from $399++ (11 to 23 December 2019) to $450++ (24 & 25 December 2019) per couple.

The Festive Communal Dinner is priced from $88++ (11 to 23 Dec 2019) to $108++ (24 & 25 Dec 2019) per person.

Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE AT: QUAYSIDE ISLE AT SENTOSA COVE

With a marina of docked yachts and a boardwalk that's perfect for a romantic stroll, Quayside Isle comes alive with brilliant light displays and over 300 colour-changing snowflake installations for the holiday season in addition to its existing Illumintae By The Marina showcase.

Also look out for Shimmershack, an illuminated dollhouse by renowned artist Tina Fung and an interactive glitter performance by Polina Korobova 

There are also a plethora of dining options such as Mykonos on the Bay, Sabio by the sea, and Gin Khao Bistro along the marine front.

From 16 Nov to 31 Dec 2019.

Visit its website for more information. *Selected Saturdays at 9pm.

Visit www.sentosa.sg/islandlights for more information.

PROPOSE AT: DUSK AT FABER PEAK

This scenic al fresco spot that's 100m above sea level gazes out to the cable car lines, Sentosa Island and the harbour as well as surrounding rainforest. 

Head to the restaurant and bar for a specially curated 4-course dinner that includes a live half Maine lobster and a char-grilled turkey along with an appetiser, soup and dessert.

The Festive 4-Course Dinner menu is priced at $68++ per pax and available daily from 1 - 30 December 2019.

Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE AT: NOX DINE IN THE DARK

Wait, what? Yes, we're talking proposing in the dark and this is one that will definitely make for an unforgettable experience.

Shrouded in complete darkness and with your vision obscured, all your other senses will be heightened, and so will your partner's.

Wait for an opportune moment to make your 'will you marry me' speech, then slip the box into her hand or even slide the ring on her finger.

Just try not to lose the ring.

Menu-wise, it'll be a complete mystery.

All it says on the website, "Be pleasantly surprised by an array of exquisite and in-season ingredients fit for the holidays, tantalize your taste buds and other senses with our 12 dish menu packed with flavour!"

If the idea of proposing in complete darkness isn't quite to your taste, there's a dimly lit bar where you can head to after an unusual and exciting experience together.

Its festive menu starts from Dec 1 at $88++ per person. The Christmas Festive Mystery Menu (for 24th and 25th December) with 12 unique festive dishes is priced at $128++ per person.

You'll also get to pick an amazing gift from a Christmas tree in the dark.

Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE ON BOARD: THE ROYAL ALBATROSS

If proposing on the high seas is on your game plan, then check out the Christmas Party Cruise on board The Royal Albatross, a majestic tallship (sailing ship with high masts) with four masts and 22 sails. 

Your two-and-a-half-hour journey that starts from Resorts World Sentosa includes a Christmas buffet, a welcome drink, live entertainment and other Christmas goodies.

The vessel will also be decked in festive lights and decorations. 

You can even add on the option of climbing up to the mast for an extra fee. 

Prices start from $195 for adults. Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE AT: HOME

Do like Prince Henry (who proposed to Meghan Markle while the pair were roasting chicken) and plan your proposal at home. 

We can think of plenty of ideas for getting on bent knee in the cosy comfort of your personal space; hide the ring in a bauble on the Christmas tree or inside a cracker, the box inside a box... inside a box, or you know, first thing on Christmas morning while you're both cuddly in bed.

You can even set up the place way before hand (under the guise of decorating for the Yuletide) then add the finishing touches for the big day, and whip up (or Foodpanda, if you don't trust your own culinary skills) a feast.

Don't forget to hang up the mistletoe!

