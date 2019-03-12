10 wonderfully romantic places in Singapore to propose this Christmas season

PROPOSE AT: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

There's no place like Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Wonderland to revel in the wonder of of the holiday season.

Plus, you can expect an exciting line-up of attractions including giant snow globes, its first-ever Christmas Parade with colourful floats, and 40 luminarie light sculptures.

Consider popping the question when the 'snow' starts falling during Blizzard Time.

Just be sure she'll be okay with getting proposed to in public.

Or get her to somewhere a little less crowded before pledging your undying love (consider doing a recce before the big day).

When: 29 Nov - 26 Dec 2019. Ticket to Christmas Wonderland are priced from $6 to $10.

Visit its website for more information.

PROPOSE AT: CHIJMES

With its beautiful neo-classical Gothic architecture, twinkling lights strung on trees, and a lush lawn, Chijmes exudes an enchanting ambience year-round.

Plus, there are plenty of quiet corners if you prefer a private moment.

For year-end festivities, there will be several light installations around the area, a laser projection show that'll depict Christmas scenes, as well as roving musicians and carolling performances.

From 6 to 25 Dec 2019. Chijmes is at 30 Victoria Street. Visit its Facebook page for more information as well as dates and time slots for performances.

PROPOSE AT: OCEAN RESTAURANT AT THE S.E.A AQUARIUM

Marine life lover or not, there's something mesmerising and otherworldly about watching aquatic creatures swim by.