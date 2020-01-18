10 world-famous monuments and buildings you probably didn't know you can visit for free

A holiday is often one of the most significant purchases we make in a year, and so, getting the most bang for our buck would be a terrific perk. So instead of paying for that expensive private tour, why not visit some free attractions, of which, some provide free tours!

Here are 10 of our picks for the best free attractions around the world:

THE CAPITOL (WASHINGTON D.C., USA)

Home to the legislative branch of the United States Government, the United States Congress has been meeting at The Capitol since 1800.

This monument of democracy is occupied by the House of Representatives in the south wing, and the Senate in the north wing.

There are free guided tours available for reservation and are an hour long.

The tour takes you through the hallowed halls of the historic building, showcasing the elaborately decorated structures, littered with antiquities and memorabilia throughout the history of the US Congress. Boy, if the walls could speak.

THE SMITHSONIAN (WASHINGTON D.C., USA)

The "world's largest museum, educator, and research complex," some of you might be surprised to know that this monumental collection of institutions that is The Smithsonian is free to enter. Even the zoo is free!

The range of attractions is incredibly expansive, so it would probably take a few days to conquer them all.

From the glamorous gowns of the First Ladies in the Museum of American History to the lifelike portraits of the US Presidents in the National Portrait Gallery, American history buffs would be absolutely delighted.

For the artsy folks out there, head to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, while paleobiology aficionados would be fascinated with the Museum of Natural History's massive collection of fossils.

THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY (NEW YORK CITY, USA)

Patience and Fortitude (the marble lions statues) greet you as you approach the magnificent Beaux-Arts building, The New York Public Library is undoubtedly one of the best free attractions in this very expensive city.