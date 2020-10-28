10 year-end staycation deals for all budgets

Looking to escape the year that was, but don’t know where to go? We’ve compiled the 10 best hotel staycation packages for your year-end getaway.

With Covid-19 continuing to rage around the world, travel plans remain depressingly muted. A staycation at a local hotel remains your best choice to scratch that travel itch.

Luckily, Singapore’s status as a popular holiday destination has left us with no lack of hotels to choose from. Between boutique hotels, heritage properties, luxury chains and everything in between, there’s a staycation package for every budget.

We’ve picked out the 10 best staycation packages, ideal for your year-end getaway to bid goodbye to 2020.

Hotel Price per night (taxes and fees inclusive) Included in room price YotelAir Changi Airport (3-star) $144 (Premium Queen Room) – FREE Canopy Park entry ticket per guest (U.P. $4.50) – FREE Canopy Bridge entry ticket per guest (U.P. $7.20) – 1-for-1 for Jewel Canopy Park Attractions Bundle Package 1 or 3 – FREE upsize on all drinks purchased at Signature by KOI at Jewel Changi Airport – 1 FREE welcome drink per guest at Perch Singapore with every a la carte item The Sultan (3-star) $152 (Sultan Room) – Daily breakfast, welcome minibar – Enjoy either late check-out or room upgrade when you book direct – Small-group Instagram heritage tour at only $48 per pax – 20 per cent off Nostalgic Bike and Bite tour lyf Funan Singapore (3.5-star) $127 (Studio) – Stay 3 Pay 2 Deal @ $380 nett – Complimentary $30 CapitaVoucher Ascott Raffles Place Singapore (4.5-star) $235 (Brown Suite – 1 BR) – Stay 3 Pay 2 Deal – Daily breakfast AMOY by Far East Hospitality (4-star) $260 (Deluxe King Bed) – Complimentary daily breakfast and in-room mini-bar – 30 per cent dining discount – Late check out at 4pm – Private tour of Fu Tak Chi Museum – Personalised Mural Walk – 10 per cent off coffee appreciation workshop at Nanyang Old Coffee – Complimentary dessert for tea appreciation workshop at Tea Chapter Carlton Hotel Singapore (5-star) $350 (Deluxe Room) – Daily breakfast set for two – Choice of 5-course Dim Sum Set Lunch or 5-course Set Dinner at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant – Complimentary late check-out till 4pm Parkroyal Pickering (5-star) $350 (Lifestyle Room) – $30 dining credit for plant-based menu – 20 per cent spa discount with min $160 spend – Sustainable welcome gift Sofitel Singapore City Centre (5-star) $400 (Luxury Room) – Choose from boy- or girl-themed teepee tents with mattress – Breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (below 12 years old) – Afternoon Tea at 1864 Lobby Lounge for 2 adults – Tea time snacks for 1 child– Late check out until 4pm Mandarin Oriental (5-star) $560 (Ocean View Room) – Daily breakfast for 2 adults – $100 spa credit – Complimentary bottle of sparkling wine – Early check-in at 12pm and late check-out at 4pm Shangri-La Hotel (5-star) $860 (Valley Wing Deluxe Room) – Daily breakfast for 2 adults – Daily afternoon tea at The Valley Wing Lobby Lounge – Daily evening canapes, cocktails at the Champagne Bar – All-day champagne at The Champagne Bar – In-room butler drawn bubble bath with rose petals per stay – A 90-minute massage experience for 2 at Chi, The Spa – Complimentary parking facility

Staycation deals for $150/night

1. YotelAir Changi Airport

Address: 78 Airport Blvd, #04 – 280, Singapore 819666 Email: singaporechangi.reservations@yotel.com Contact number: 6407 7888

If you’ve been missing the airport (us too!), a staycation at YotelAir Changi Airport may be just what you need. For just $144 per night, you’ll get a Premium Queen Room.

A tad small at 10sqm, the room is still cosy and comfortable, thanks to some clever design touches (you’ll love the downlights that imbue the entire room with a lovely neon glow in the chain’s trademark purple).

Completing the experience are high-quality bedding and fittings such as a smart HD TV, but our favourite has to be the smart bed that adjusts itself from prone to sitting-up positions at the touch of a button (talk about R&R).

The hotel is actually situated in Jewel Changi, so you’ll have easy access to plenty of great F&B options. Plus, your room also comes with free tickets to the Canopy Park and Canopy Bridge (alongside other perks), which you can check out in between your shopping and cafe hopping sprees.

2. The Sultan

Address: 101 Jalan Sultan #01-01 Singapore 199002 Email: info@thesultan.com.sg Contact number: 6723 7101

For a quaint staycation, try booking a stay at The Sultan. Located in the heart of the Kampong Glam district, the heritage hotel offers iconic rooms restored from early 1900s shophouses, providing an immersive experience that may just ease that wanderlust for a bit.

The Sultan Room (at $152 per night) is recommended for its intuitive and organic design, creating the perfect environment to lounge in comfort as you enjoy the hotel’s signature breakfast-in-bed.

You’ll also enjoy special offers for an Instagram walk of the greater Bugis area or a bike and bite tour in the East Coast — fabulous ways to explore two of Singapore’s most historic enclaves.

Oh, and don’t forget to book directly with the hotel to enjoy either a free room upgrade or a late checkout at 6pm.

3. lyf Funan Singapore

Address: 67 Hill St, Level 4 Funan Mall, Singapore 179370 Email: lyf.funan@the-ascott.com Contact number: 6970 2288

Located in the snazzy new Funan mall, lyf by Ascott is a new accommodation concept aimed at the co-living community. The hotel features slick modern rooms following trendy shoebox designs (such as having the sink outside the bathroom).

The smallest studio room spans just 18sqm, but somehow manages to squeeze in enough amenities on par with more traditional rooms. Check out an unusual new compact-living trend with its ongoing 3-for-2 deal ($380 nett), where you get to stay for 3 nights in a studio room, but pay for only 2.

Included with your booking is one free parking along with a $30 CapitaVoucher. The offer is valid until 31 Dec 2020 only.

Staycation deals for $250/night

1. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore

Address: 2 Finlayson Green, Singapore 049247 Contact form: https://www.the-ascott.com/en/contact-us.html Contact number: 1800 272 7272

Ascott Raffles Place Singapore is offering a 3-for-2 deal for its serviced suites.

With a budget under $250 a night, you can avail yourself of a staycation at the one-bedroom Brown Suite, complete with king-sized bed, full bathtub, BOSE home entertainment system, flat-screen TV and other cosmopolitan living amenities. Daily breakfast is also included.

The Brown Suite is the second-largest in the catalog, spanning a roomy 75sqm. Don’t be stingy and hoard the whole room, though. Invite your buddies over (as long as you limit to a group of 5) for some afternoon board games as the rest of the CBD plods on outside your window.

The 3-for-2 deal also applies to the other, smaller suites, so feel free to choose one that suits your budget. Just be sure not to miss this offer, which expires by 31 Dec 2020.

2. AMOY by Far East Hospitality

Address: 76 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 048464 Email: info.amoy@fareast.com.sg Contact number: 6580 2888

A unique boutique hotel with just 37 rooms, restored from pre-war shophouses situated in Singapore’s bustling Telok Ayer Street, AMOY promises a staycation steeped in history. Named after Zhengzhou settlers who came from China, the property offers modern, well-appointed rooms adorned with tasteful Chinese heritage touches.

With the current Heritage Explorer staycation package, shelling out $260 per night will get you a 22sqm Deluxe King room, complete with king-sized bed, rainshower bath, and a full suite of in-room amenities. You also get a complimentary daily breakfast and a 30per cent dining discount.

The best part? This package includes private museum tours and personalised walks that highlight the area’s rich history as well as special discounts at two of Singapore’s most historic coffee and tea houses.

Staycation deals for $350/night

1. Carlton Hotel Singapore

Address: 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558 Email: mail@carltonhotel.sg Contact number: 6338 8333

If a good rest and a hearty meal sounds like your ideal staycation, check out Carlton Hotel’s Stay and Dine Staycation package.

At around $350 per night, you’ll get to enjoy a stylishly refurbished 30sqm Deluxe Room with Herman Miller chair, a king-size posturepedic mattress, and a standing rain shower.

Plus, you’ll also get a daily breakfast for 2, a choice of their 5-course Dim Sum set lunch or 5-course set dinner at the renowned Wah Lok Cantonese restaurant.

2. Parkroyal Pickering

Address: 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289 Email: enquiry.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com Contact number: 6809 8888

Parkroyal Pickering has been attracting no small amount of attention around the world, thanks to its unique architecture and eco-friendly aesthetics. Experience the hotel-in-a-garden concept with their Green City Life staycation package.

For around $350 per night, you’ll get a tastefully-furnished room spanning about 30 sqm, with full-height windows that let in generous amounts of natural light, surrounded by soothing city skyline and river views.

Take the opportunity to treat your mind and body to some detox and stress relief with a 20per cent spa discount (minimum spend of $160) and $30 dining credit (plant-based menu only) that comes with your room package.

3. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Address: 9 Wallich Street Singapore 078885 Email: HA152@sofitel.com Contact number: 6428 5000

With Sofitel’s Family Fun Package, it’s time for quality downtime with the kids. The package ($400 per night) offers a 38sqm Luxury Room with King-size bed, and a fun in-room teepee (mattress and pillows included) for your child to play and sleep in.

Also included are daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child as well as Afternoon Tea for 2, plus tea-time snacks for the kid. Have more than 1 child and don’t want to play favourites? Additional children may be added at $80++ each. Children must be 12 or under to enjoy this package.

Staycation deals for $500/night or more

1. Mandarin Oriental

Address: 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797 Email: mosin-reservations@mohg.com Contact number: +65 6338 0066

For a staycay with the most stunning views of Singapore, you can’t go wrong with the Marina Bay district. Stalwart favourite Mandarin Oriental is offering special staycation packages featuring Singapore’s most spectacular and iconic landmarks.

With a budget of around $560 a night, you’ll get one of the property’s popular Ocean View rooms, nature-inspired decor paired with Asian art and wood furnishings and, of course, floor-to-ceiling windows for an unbeatable experience.

Included with your room is a $100 spa credit, a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, and daily breakfast for 2.

2. Shangri-La Hotel

Address: 22 Orange Grove Road, 258350, Singapore Email: singapore@shangri-la.com Contact number: 6737 3644

For the ultimate indulgent getaway, look no further than Shangri-La Hotel. From now till Dec 30, 2030, the renowned property is offering staycation packages set in its lavish Valley Wing.

Think complimentary breakfasts, afternoon tea, and evening canapes, paired with all-day champagne to wash it all down. And, to help complete your Crazy Rich Staycay, there’s even a 90-min spa massage and an in-room butler-drawn rose petal bubble bath (sigh).

Expect to fork over around $800 per night. But, really, can there ever be a price tag on being treated like the royalty?

How to save even more on your staycation

Hotel staycation packages offer great value but that doesn’t mean you can’t save even more. Here are some tips to help you stretch your staycation budget even further.

1. Book non-peak days

Some staycation packages are offered on a fixed rate, while others are priced according to the day of your stay. To get the best possible price, try booking non-peak days for your stay. That means avoiding weekends, public holidays and the New Year period.

2. Use credit cards

Since staycations can cost a few hundreds, they are ideal for racking up credit card perks such as points or air miles, or fulfilling minimum spend for cashback cards. Be sure to choose the right credit card to pay with for maximum benefits.

One great card is the DBS Altitude Card, which gives you 3 miles per dollar for online hotel bookings.

3. Sign up for memberships and newsletters

Many hotel chains offer their own membership programmes and mailing lists. If you’re new, be sure to sign up for their memberships or newsletters to unlock instant discounts. Hotel memberships will also let you earn points, which you can use to redeem free nights and other perks for future stays.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.