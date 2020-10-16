10 years of breastfeeding: She's pumped in filthy toilets and night markets in Taiwan

UnXpected is an original AsiaOne series where we speak to people with unconventional interests to find out what keeps them going despite the sometimes negative perceptions of others

For many mothers, breastfeeding is a way to feed and bond with their newborns. For 34-year-old Audrey Yeo, it's a lifestyle.

The mother of three, who calls herself Singapore's nai ma, or nanny, has been breastfeeding for 10 years and donating her milk since 2013.

Due to her oversupply — she produced over five litres of milk a day at her peak — Audrey took to social media to share her milk with babies in need.

But her oversupply has been both a blessing and a curse, Audrey says, recounting having to spend over eight hours a day pumping, just to empty her breasts. She's also had to pump in a variety of settings, from filthy portable toilets to the streets of a night market in Taiwan.

Over the years, she's dialled back on the donations, choosing instead to make a difference by providing consultations to breastfeeding mums and developing breast pumps.

Watch the video to find out what keeps her going on her breastfeeding journey despite the bumps along the way.