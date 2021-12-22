$100 CDC vouchers for households: How & where to redeem your vouchers and save while supporting the community

Eh got freebie leh!

Now watch as we Singaporeans immediately turn our heads.

Ah yes, we certainly do love our freebies, especially free money in the form of GST vouchers we have been getting over the years.

Still not enough?

The Community Development Council (CDC) is also giving away $100 worth of CDC vouchers to every household in Singapore!

Now you must be wondering a few things:

How can you collect the CDC vouchers? What can you use the vouchers on? How can I get more of those vouchers?

Fret not, cos this article will answer all of those burning questions! (Except for the last one, every household is getting $100 only, no more, no less. Must be fair to all families, okay?)

TL;DR: What can I spend my $100 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers on?

What Is the CDC vouchers scheme?

The CDC vouchers scheme was first launched in June 2020, where vouchers were distributed to households to be redeemed at participating local merchants and hawkers in the heartlands islandwide.

This was an initiative in a bid to help residents with daily expenses and also to boost local businesses which have been impacted by Covid-19.

On 18 October, it was announced that the CDC vouchers will be received in the upcoming months and will be distributed as digital vouchers (e-vouchers) .

Who is eligible for CDC vouchers?

Although this scheme was initially catered to lower-income households, the CDC voucher eligibility has now extended to all Singaporean households .

That’s right, the current tranche of CDC vouchers will be distributed to every household in Singapore!

Worth $130 million in total, an estimated 1.3 million households will benefit from this initiative.

How can I collect my CDC vouchers?

Now that the CDC vouchers will be distributed as e-vouchers, the collection process will be slightly different from before, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your $100!

Your $100 CDC vouchers will come in denominations of $2 , $5 , and $10, so make sure you plan how you will spend them wisely.

From Monday Dec 13, 2021 onwards, you will be able to collect your CDC vouchers online, and they can be used all the way till Dec 31, 2022.

To collect your vouchers, all you need to do is click on the link here.

PHOTO: cdc.gov.sg

This will bring you to a page to log in to your Singpass account.

PHOTO: cdc.gov.sg

After logging into your Singpass, key in your mobile number, and an SMS OTP will be sent to you for verification.

PHOTO: cdc.gov.sg

Once you have verified your mobile number, an SMS will be sent to you with the link for you to redeem the vouchers.

PHOTO: cdc.gov.sg

Click on the link and enjoy your $100 worth of CDC vouchers!

A few things to note for the CDC vouchers:

Before you get too excited, there are just a few things to note regarding the CDC vouchers.

One household is only entitled to $100 worth of CDC vouchers, so only one person from each household can redeem the vouchers.

Like all vouchers, denominations are fixed. No change will be given if you spend $10 on something worth $9.

Vouchers can be shared among members of the same household. Just tap on the “Share My Vouchers” button, and you will be able to generate a link you can send to members of the same household.

If you do not have a smartphone to redeem the e-vouchers, you can collect physical vouchers at the nearest community centre.

Above are just some things you need to know about the CDC vouchers. If you have any more questions, feel free to check out the FAQs on CDC’s website.

How do I use My CDC vouchers?

There are currently over 3,000 participating merchants islandwide that accept physical vouchers.

Just keep a lookout for the CDC Vouchers decal displayed at the merchant/hawker stall shopfront, and you will know if CDC vouchers are accepted by them!

With the new e-voucher scheme, all you have to do is tap the amount worth of vouchers you would like to use and show the participating merchant the QR code for them to scan.

They will be using a RedeemSG Merchant app to accept the e-vouchers.

Here are some of the types of stores you can expect to utilise your vouchers at:

Types of Merchants Hawker Centres Wet Markets Bakeries Hardware / Repair Stores Provision Shops Minimarts Pet Shops Hair Salons Optical Shops Fashion Retail Stores Other heartland shops (e.g. locksmiths, dry cleaning, medical halls etc.)

Where can I use my CDC vouchers at?

As you guys know, Seedly’s a huge advocate of stretching and maximising any dollar we have and what better way to do that than to support your local hawkers and businesses!

Remember the uncle at the mixed vegetable rice stall who always gives you extra ingredients when you order?

Why not give him some extra support with the CDC vouchers your household will be getting!

Running out of food at home? You can even get some groceries from the minimart downstairs!

Everyone is living and/or working in the same neighbourhood. With the CDC helping you save $100 in expenses, you can use the vouchers to help the merchants working in that same neighbourhood.

Let’s help each other get through the tough times brought about by the Covid-19 Pandemic!

For those who are feeling adventurous, you could try doing a #nospendweek challenge with these vouchers, where you could get your haircut , buy groceries from neighbourhood minimarts and meals from your favourite hawker centres all covered.

How are you planning to spend your CDC vouchers?

With so many ways to spend your CDC vouchers, have you decided how you would like to spend yours?

This article was first published in Seedly.