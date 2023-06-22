$100 hugs and $20 dances? Kiaraakitty opens maid-themed cafe with 'special services menu' in Boat Quay

If you ever needed proof of Kiaraakitty's entrepreneurial ambitions, this one's for you.

After making a name for herself on Twitch and OnlyFans, the popular local live-streamer has her eyes set on tackling the F&B market.

On Wednesday (June 21), an announcement was made on Instagram that she'll team up with fellow OnlyFans creator Yujia to host their very own maid-themed pop-up cafe, Kitty Paradise Cafe.

The cafe is currently scheduled to open for three days only this month – June 24, 26 and 27, with limited slots.

Given the cafe's name, customers can expect kitty themes aplenty, from the decor to the menu.

Meowsta pasta (left) and cheese & ham omelette (right).

PHOTOS: Instagram/Kittyparadise_cafe

Options are limited and simple, with menu items such as Meowsta pasta ($21) and cheese & ham omelette ($9.90) available.

From the photos on its Instagram page, the food is probably not what Kitty Paradise Cafe will be actively trying to sell.

However, what some customers might be more interested in is the "special services menu". A maid-themed cafe with a special services menu? Go figure.

Both Kiaraakitty and Yujia will be serving at the cafe and you can (for lack of a better word) order a few services from them.

A photo is $30, while a dance is $20.

If you want some skin-on-skin action, all you'll be getting is a hug – and that'll set you back $100.

Kitty Paradise will operate within the Lit Bar Lounge Restaurant at Boat Quay and a section of the restaurant will be set aside for the pop-up.

It's business as usual for the restaurant so walk-in customers can have the regular Lit Bar Lounge experience or opt for Kiaraakitty's cafe instead.

So if you're keen on meeting an OnlyFans star, this seems like your best bet.

Address: 65 Boat Quay, Singapore 049853

Opening hours: June 24, June 26 and June 27 from 6pm to 9pm

ALSO READ: Chicken tikka pizza? Inspired by Indian cuisine, MasterChef Singapore winner opens Pasir Ris hawker stall

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.