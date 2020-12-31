100 shopping sites in Singapore that will make you shop till you drop

Ones that do it all

1) Carousell: You can find every sort of second-hand item here, from vintage clothing to furniture, and even discounted event tickets and hotel stays.

2) Fishpond: Need new toys, shoes, homewares, pet treats, etc., etc.? Then head over to this 14-year-olde-tailer to get all that and more.

3) Gumtree: Another site that trades in pre-loved goods plus apartment- and job-hunting in SG, too.

4) iShopChangi: Just because you can’t fly out, doesn’t mean you can’t still do some duty-free shopping for beauty, tech, spirits and more.

5) Lazada: You’ve probably seen these guys everywhere – that’s because they sell everything, from electronics to fashion and motorcycles, with tempting deals too.

6) Qoo10: This one-stop e-shop is particularly good for bulk buys.

7) Shopee: With daily flash sales and price slashes, this online merchant resells it all – think household appliances, baby milk powder, and even items for your automobiles.

8) Tangs: Skip the queue at this retail legend’s physical location and bag your favourite homeware, appliances, clothing, accessories, gourmet foods and more from its e-store.

9) Takashimaya: Pick from top brands likeVersace, Kenwood, TEMPUR, Titleist and more at this iconic department store’s online outlet.

Fashion and Accessories

10) Benjamin Barker: Whether you’re looking for asuit jacket or some preppy chinos, this menswear site really delivers (and delivery is free on all local orders!).

11) Beyond The Vines: This is where you’ll find norm core at its finest – for women and men. Seriously, who doesn’t want to carry a Dumpling Bag (from $59)?

12) Charles & Keith: This popular local brand has been around for more than two decades, offering stylish pumps, flats, bags, belts and other accessories. Be spoilt for choice when you shop its entire collection online.

13) In Good Company: Your whole family will be functionally fashionable donning its Women, Men and Mini Me collections. Or shop the Gift Edit section for live plants, fresh arrangements, vases, coffee table books and more.

14) Love, Bonito: Known for its understated, stylish separates – for work and play – it also sells lounge wear, intimates and kids wear. Cool feature: There are 10-plus ways to sort your searches, from price to pattern and even sleeve length.(lovebonito.com)

15) Natural Project: This homegrown brand uses high-quality materials to create effortlessly polished outfits for men. Tip: Shop its Sale section for up to 60 percent off itsshirts, tees, pants, etc.

16) Ong Shunmugam: Want to stand out from the crowd? Check out this brand, which takes Asian textiles and reimagines them to fit and flatter the modern woman.It also sells beautifully designed household items and tableware.(ongshunmugam.com)

17) Our Second Nature: Sure, you could shop at its charming Holland Village store, but you’d miss out on online exclusives like scarves, dresses and more in the brand’s distinctive watercolour-esque prints.

18) PINKSALT: You’ll want to be seen in this brand’s range of modern-yet-modest swimwear, activewear and resort wear – all in original prints.

19) Reebonz: This online platform claims to have the“widest range of luxury products” to buy and sell, and it definitely offers a lot of ways to do so – from pre-ordering goods to shopping on its Reebonz app, or becoming a member to get access to sale events.

20) Simone Irani: Perfect your boho-chic look with this brand’s resort wear in vibrant hues and bold prints.Watch the online styling tutorials for tips on putting everything together.

21) The Editor’s Market: What sets this e-tailer apart: its commitment to using eco-fabrics like linen and lyocell, as well as its relative affordability on wide-leg jeans ($35), statement rings (from $12) and more.

22) The WYLD Shop: No matter your age, if you’re young at heart, you’ll dig this shop’s fun, flirty outfits, lifestyle goods and, yep, Smile Makers vibrators.

23) ZALORA: The popular online store offers daily deals on everything from men’s, women’s and kids’ clothes to beauty and lifestyle buys. Tip: It allows free returns within30 days.(zalora.sg)

24) Zerrin: Not only is this site a source for sustainable fashion and green beauty, it’s also a fount of knowledge about conscious living.

Baby and Maternity

25) Dear Collective: This local brand offers non-mumsy clothes with easy-feeding features for expecting and new mums, plus Earth Mama Organics and Snuggle Hunny Kids products.

26) Jump Eat Cry: Jump for joy at this e-tailer’s cute matching outfits for you and your little one, as well as dual-function dresses, jumpsuits and more for breast-feeding mothers.

27) Mothers en Vogue: This brand has been offering maternity wear made of natural and eco-friendly fabrics for the past 17 years. Tip: Its clearance section offers discounts of up to 70 percent.

28) Motherswork: Take care of all your new-parent needs with its well-curated selection of top quality items. The site’s straightforward sections include“eat”, “sleep”, “poop” and “play”.

29) Pupsik Studio: Promising free next-day delivery, this award-winning site has hundreds of brands to choose from for mum, bump, baby and beyond.

30) Pur’itsy: The team behind this eco-friendly e-store says its products are “tested not on animals but on our own babies – it’s that good”.

31) RAPH&REMY: Want the best for your babe and Mama Earth? This brand’s premium bamboo products are must-buys – and come beautifully packaged, too.

32) Spring Maternity: With a huge range of clothing styles to choose from, this site caters to mums-to-be plus nursing mums, and carries respected breastfeeding brands such as Unimom, Hegen and Ardo.

Kid's Clothing

33) bloomB: Get your kiddos the cutest dresses and button-downs here. While you’re at it, nab some hair clips, scrunchies and cloth masks.

34) Château de Sable: This site – and its various physical stores around SG – carries items and outfits for every occasion, and they’re anything but basic. Checkout its online Outlet section for savings.</p>

35) Le Petit Society: Offering personalisation onrompers, sleepsuits and more, this store also has adultsizes available so you can coordinate clothing with yourmini-me.

36) Little Suite: This sustainability-focused store has a good selection of nursing and newborn merch, plus nice togs for tots as well as older kids.

37) Sea Apple: With children’s sizes from 0 to 6 years, this eco-friendly e-shop carries various dresses and shirts for adults, too.

38) The Elly Store: Dress your little ones in style with this store’s trendy clothing line. Bonus: It sells toys, kid decor and more!

Lingerie and Intimates

39) Bells & Birds: This isn’t just any ol’ massproducer of lingerie. Its handmade lace robes, silk loungewear and more will make you feel as special as you are.

40) Chaloné: Its wide variety of designs and sizes make it perfect for every woman – whether you’re going for seduction or comfort!

41) Love Love Notes: In the mood for somethingto set the mood? This sex-positive site has got you covered with BDSM tools, vibrators and other toys, aswell as lingerie, lube and the like.

42) Perk by Kate: While this brand’s lingerie studio on Telok Ayer Street is definitely worth a visit (and offers fittings!), there’s way more selection on the site, from its eponymous collection to items by designers like Eberjey, Commando and Cosabella.

43) SUSY + BAE: Focusing on femininity and fit, this online-only lingerie store offers extras for shopping on its sites, including birthday rewards and points for referring friends. Tip: You can customise your own chemise, pyjama set and more.

44) Two Lips: If you’re not in touch with your lady parts (and we do mean, in touch), this site’ll sort you out with its complete range of vulva- and skincare products.

Skincare and Cosmetics

45) Beauty Emporium: Billed as a "playground for those who enjoy beauty products", this e-shop aims to delight customers with a wide selection of well-curated products. You may even be tempted to cheat on Sephora! Shh.

46) Best Buy World: Want to try various lotions and potions? Don't want to pay full price or commit to a full-size product? This site solves both problems! Boasting strong relationships with premium brands, it scores tester samples for a song. Bonus: It sells both men's and women's products.

47) DrGL: The brand has become a household name over the years with its cruelty-free, gender-neutral, scientifically backed products for face, scalp and hair.

48) Handmade Heroes: Get clear skin and have a clear conscience with this vegan skin- and body care line made with botanical oils and extracts.

49) Hush SG: Shop from renowned Korean brands such as Laneige, Sulwhasoo and Dr.Jart+ at this store that prides itself on reasonable prices and prompt service.

50) Iryasa: This eco-brand combines natural ingredients with scientific research to give you high-quality mists, washes, gels and oils for the body and face.

51) K Sisters: Envious of that perfect skin all the K-Pop idols seem to have? Then, peruse the products here, including the Korean 10 Step Skincare Kit ($99). Bonus: It carries fashion and lifestyle brands.

52) Kew Organics: Inviting you to "invest in your face",this brand behind SG's popular Kew Organics Facials and Sugar K Organic Peel Bars offers all of its pregnancy-safe, results-driven products online.

53) Re:erth: This website provides products - from brightening supplements to depuffing eye creams -inspired by Japanese wellness practices, with the goal of giving you "mochi" skin. Yes, please!

54) Skinlycious: This site has skincare made specially for people battling acne, and recommends specific products based on your age group.

Home

55) Bungalow 55: From graphic linen cushions to an Asian-inspired Zion Table Lamp ($360), this brand’s beautiful, neutral-coloured items work well with most decor themes.

56) Castlery: With a wide selection of contemporary furnishings, this brand focuses on affordability, durability and, of course, style. Tip: Download its app that uses Augmented Reality (AR) to see how designs will look in your home.

57) Finn Avenue: While the site’s slogan – “Luxury for a Steal” – may be a bit of an oversell, you can find lower prices on posh pieces here, such as the sexy, three-seater-plus Rever-de-Rever Curved Sofain Light Grey (marked down to $1,881 from $2,090). Tip: Peruse its Sale page for up to 20 percent off various promotions.

58) Forty Two: Whether you love contemporary-,industrial-, mid-century modern or Hamptons-style homes, this e-shop has hundreds of brands to choose from – and all are marked down.</p>

59) HipVan: Looking to achieve your modern decor dreams without breaking the bank? With the GST absorbed and “honest” pricing, this homegrown brand offers good bang for buck. Tip: Snag as-is display pieces for an extra 40 percent off.

60) IUIGA: From bed and bath items to kitchenware and even maternity essentials, this home store has it all. Tip: Consider its instalment package for big-ticket purchases.

61) Originals: Carrying unique, sustainably sourced accessories, textiles and furniture, this brand’s products are designed to be long-lasting – and are delivered free of charge.</p>

62) Soul & Tables: Promising to make your furniture shopping experience “easy and fuss-free”, this experienced e-tailer sells clean-lined, contemporary items and statement pieces alike.

63) Taylor B. Fine Design Group: Taylor B.’s enormous showroom can be overwhelming to navigate, whereas its site is quite user-friendly.Besides, the online “Grab It Now!” deals are the best.</p>

64) The Sustainability Project: This site promotes a zero-waste lifestyle through its blog, eco-friendly brands for sale, as well as workshops.

65) Willow Mattress: Next time you need a new mattress, head here first. Its 100-percent natural latex mattresses have impressive benefits. Even better? The brand offers a money-back 100 NightSleep Trial, plus free mattress recycling, delivery and set up.

DIY and Gardening

66) Green Spade: Here, you'll find a wide range of seeds, fertilisers and all things gardening-related, so you can mobilise your would-be plant army.

67) Noah Garden Centre: Whether you have a green thumb or not so much, this site is a plant lover's paradise, offering a huge selection of real and fake plants.

68) Self fix DIY: Okay, okay - the UX on this site isn't the best, but its range of DIY products is one of the most comprehensive in SG.

69) The Garden Store: This store carries beautiful plants and gardening accessories perfect for pimping out your own home garden or giving as gifts.

70) Zener DIY: Ever wish you had a handyman around to help you fix your stuff? Us, too! The next best thing is shopping at this knowledgeable, enduring store for hardware and more.

Toys

71) Bricks World: Get your next LEGO set from this store that is every brick fanatic's fantasy.

72) Deer Industries: Sure, it's mostly a children's decor shop, but its ginormous collection of adorable Jelly cat plushies has earned it a mention in this Toys section.

73) Kiddy Palace: This online outlet of the popular local chain is similarly stocked with premium yet affordable toys and games. Tip: Don't let the name fool you, it carries plenty of maternity and baby must-haves, too.

74) My Toy Shop: Thanks to its over 70 popular toy brands, you are bound to find playthings that will delight your tyke.

75) Playhao: Carrying many of the world's best and most unique toy brands, this place prides itself on selling stylish, smart, safe playthings.

76) T for Toys: This toy haven specialises in affordable, quality games and wooden educational toys that inspire parent-child interaction.

77) The Better Toy Store: From award-winning toys to cute children's furnishing, this shop is a sure bet to find something your LO will love.

78) The Children's Showcase: With high-end brands from around the world, this is the mother lode of "aww"-inspiring items, including toys and games, party supplies and decor.

79) TOYTAG: Check out this toy store for its special range of unique, brain-boosting educational games, gizmos and more.

Electronics and Gaming

80) Aftershock: This award-winning hardware brand sells everything from high-performing desktops to computer accessories great for gaming.

81) Courts: In case you’ve been residing under a rock, this is SG’s biggest source for consumer electronics, appliances and furniture. Tip: Order online and collectyour items at its outlet nearest you.</p>

82) Qisahn: Snag a wide range of your fave gaming gear – from XBOX Series S and Nintendo Switch consoles (from $459 and $299 , respectively), accessories and games – at this e-store.

83) Rack 85: This lifestyle electronics store lets you score exclusive items at tempting prices on the likes of Samsung Smart Watches (from $129) and Vivosmart Fitbits (from $98).

84) Secret Lab: Whether it’s for your new WFH lifestyle or your major love for gaming, this is where to go for the ergonomic chair of your dreams.

Fitness and Sports

85) AIBI: With six physical stores in SG – where it started 35 years ago – AIBI carries a wide range of top fitness brands, as well as health tech and beauty gadgets online, too.

86) Fitlion: This site provides supplements and accessories to help you meet your #fitgoals.

87) Gymsportz: Grab the latest workout equipment here from kettlebells to indoor spin bikes.

88) Kitted: Be spoilt for choice with various brands and designs for sportswear, from leggings to sports bras and even socks made uniquely for specific workouts.

89) Nutrition Park: From workout equipment to post-workout supplements, this site has everything you need to maximise your exercise routine!

Books

90) Basheer Graphic Books: Adore handsomely designed books and magazines? Find ones about graphic and interior design, animation, fashion, photography and other topics here.

91) Goguru by Times: This bookstore, supported by Times Publishing and educational publisher Marshall Cavendish, is an awesome place to purchase study guides, leisure reading tomes and more.

92) OpenTrolley: This e-store not only sells a variety of reading material ranging from children's literature to gardening guides, it lets you collect your books at many 24/7 lockers available islandwide.

93) Thryft: Help give pre-loved and lying-in-the-bookshelves books a second life with this sustainablebookstore.

94) Woods in the Books: If you want to buy an anything-but-boring book or charming gift for a favourite little someone, head here.

95) Book Depository: This online bookstore is the uni kids' hack to getting whole-priced books without breaking the bank.

Pets

96) HI 5 Paws: Meet all of your dog, cat and small animal needs at this online store that offers great deals on a wide selection of products. Bonus: It even has a special “hooman” section for all of your pet-owner needs (think odor neutralising candles and treat pouches).

97) Pet Lovers Centre: Find food, treats, toys and more for your furry, feathery or scaly friend here. Tip:It provides timely pet advice and can connect you to service providers for pet grooming, obedience training, etc.

98) Kohepets: This e-shop has an impressive range of quality products. Better yet, if you spend $60, you get hooked up with exclusive promos, plus you’re entitled to one free sample for every product you buy (up to five free samples per order).

99) Polypets: Dubbed the Mustafa Shopping Centre for pet supplies, this e-tailer caters to all types of critters and promises competitive prices.

100) Perromart: Definitely check out this site if you have a dog or cat. Expect huge discounts, bulk deals and even an extensive list of vets and grooming services for your fur kid.