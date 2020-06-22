$100 worth of Gong Cha credits for $50

This is one for the bubble tea fanatics.
Gong Cha Singapore is giving bonus credits when you top up your Gong Cha mobile app this week. With every $50 top up, Gong Cha will give $50 of bonus credits.
This means you will get $100 worth of credits with every $50 top up.
If that's too much of a commitment, a $20 top up will get you $5 bonus credits.
Note that credits obtained during this promotion are valid for a year from date of purchase.
Deal ends: June 27
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.