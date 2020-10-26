$100 for a yacht cruise to Singapore's Southern Islands and a cable car ride

Stuck on where to go on a date?

Hop on a 2.5 hour yacht cruise and enjoy a guided tour of Singapore’s Southern islands, including a stopover on Kusu Island. The attractive $100 bundle deal also comes with a ticket on the Mount Faber and Sentosa cable car lines as well. That's a day's worth of activities sorted.

Pick up and drop off will be at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove and the package is available from Thursdays to Sundays, 9am to 11.30am.

What's more, you may even be able to purchase these packages with your SingapoRediscover Vouchers when it's available.

If a romantic evening date is what you prefer, opt for a City Skyline yacht cruise around Singapore for $50 per pax, which includes a mocktail on board. Available Thursdays to Sundays, 6pm to 7.15pm or 7.45pm to 9pm.

These experiences and more are part of Sentosa's range of leisure tours and packages which they will be releasing progressively from Oct 26.

For more information, click here.

Deal ends: March 31, 2021

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

