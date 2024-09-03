100-year-old Dutch patisserie Huize Van Wely to open first Singapore store in October

Dessert lovers, we have some exciting news for you — Huize van Wely will soon debut in Singapore.

The Dutch patisserie and chocolatier, which is more than 100 years old, is slated to open in October.

It will be located on Seah Street at the ground level of Raffles Singapore, beside the famous Raffles Hotel, according to a press release on Aug 30.

The 42-seater space offers a blend of retail and dine-in service.

There is also a lounge bar featuring marble tables, plush velvet seats and a striking arch shelf.

One of the goodies guests can look forward to is Huize van Wely's signature Champagnecake.

This exquisite dessert is composed of layers of white chocolate, Moet & Chandon champagne cream ganache, airy almond sponge, marzipan and a dark chocolate shell.

There are also their iconic Bouchees, which are creamy chocolate bonbons layered with ganache, gianduja and marzipan.

Other indulgent sweet treats to tuck into are pastries, ice cream and chocolates.

Those seeking a tipple can check out the establishment's range of fine wines, champagnes and cocktails.

Guests can also opt to go for the high tea sets, which include a cocktail and a plate of desserts.

Over 100 years of rich history

Huize van Wely was founded in 1922.

They aren't just any run-off-the-mill confectionery either — they have an award-winning founder and pastry chefs who have received numerous pastry accolades.

In fact, the brand is so highly revered that they even have a longstanding connection with the Dutch Royal family.

Their other locations include the historic shop in Noordwijk along with several other retail outlets in the Netherlands.

In 1997, they also opened their first Asian store in Jakarta.

ALSO READ: Popular Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao reopens at quieter corner in same hawker centre

melissateo@asiaone.com