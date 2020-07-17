1,000 free meals for the needy: If you can cook, you can help

Now, the #KindCooks initiative is back for a second run, this time with a goal of cooking 1000 meals for the needy.

This time around, GoodHood.SG will be partnering with #KampungKakis, a buddy system that matches people-in-need with a volunteer kaki from the same neighbourhood, as well as My Friend Next Door, a ground-up initiative by Singaporeans that encourages individuals to be good neighbours to each other.