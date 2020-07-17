1,000 free meals for the needy: If you can cook, you can help

On 13 June this year, GoodHood.SG collaborated with Masterchef Singapore winner Zander Ng and a team of home cooks to provide 150 free meals for 35 families in need.
https://www.facebook.com/goodhood.sg/
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBaXZn1Hcj0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Now, the #KindCooks initiative is back for a second run, this time with a goal of cooking 1000 meals for the needy.
This time around, GoodHood.SG will be partnering with #KampungKakis, a buddy system that matches people-in-need with a volunteer kaki from the same neighbourhood, as well as My Friend Next Door, a ground-up initiative by Singaporeans that encourages individuals to be good neighbours to each other.
Keen to help? You can use your cooking skills for good by offering to provide meals. Simply go to the GoodHood app, browse meal requests and chat to start helping.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.