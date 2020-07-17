1,000 free meals for the needy: If you can cook, you can help

On 13 June this year, GoodHood.SG collaborated with Masterchef Singapore winner Zander Ng and a team of home cooks to provide 150 free meals for 35 families in need.
Now, the #KindCooks initiative is back for a second run, this time with a goal of cooking 1000 meals for the needy.

This time around, GoodHood.SG will be partnering with #KampungKakis, a buddy system that matches people-in-need with a volunteer kaki from the same neighbourhood, as well as My Friend Next Door, a ground-up initiative by Singaporeans that encourages individuals to be good neighbours to each other.

Hello everyone! ❤️ We are excited to be launching #KindCooks 2, this time in partnership with @KampungKakis and @myfriendnextdoor_sg . This is our second launch from an overwhelming #KindCooks 1 where we collaborated with Zander Ng and his team of talented chefs; and this round, we are hoping to bless 1,000 mouths. This is an open call to both people who need a meal in this period of time, and also to talented home chefs who want to share food and bless their needy neighbours. Should you know of anyone who needs a meal: help them out and let them know of this campaign, and if possible: guide them on how to make a request! 🤗 For Blessers, we are pleased to announce that you can claim a token $5/meal to cover ingredients and delivery should you require subsidy for every meal you provide; with support from @temasektrustsg Oscar's fund. For Meal Requesters: read instructions below in the poster 👇 See you all on www.goodhoodsg.com! 👋 #kindcooks #kindcooks2 #SGUnited #SingaporeTogether #singaporeneighbourhood

Keen to help? You can use your cooking skills for good by offering to provide meals. Simply go to the GoodHood app, browse meal requests and chat to start helping.

