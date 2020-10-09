10.10 sales and all the best deals you can get in October

There’s no time like now to get your retail therapy fix while saving money, with some of our favourite online retail platforms and shoppings malls serving us major sales in October – there’s everything from kitchen and home goods to baby products and electronics. So mark these dates in your calendar!

Klook

When: Oct 10 to Oct 11, 2020 (10am to 10am)

What: For savings on your staycays and dining out, definitely visit travel booking platform Klook, which has up to 67 per cent off staycation packages as well as one-for-one dining deals.

Klook users score an additional 10 per cent off staycation deals when they cart out with the promo code that will be revealed on its promo page at 10am on Oct 10.

And if you’re after a luxurious retreat sans the hefty price tag, you won’t want to miss exclusive deals off luxury hotels like Capitol Kempinski Hotel, the Fullerton Hotel, Mandarin Oriental and The Warehouse Hotel. The sale is on for 24 hours only, so be sure to ink it in your calendar!

Zalora

When: Now till Oct 12

What: If you’re ready for a wardrobe refresh, direct your browser to Zalora’s page because its early bird sale has already started.

Hit up its website for up to 70 per cent off fashion apparel as well as various promo codes, which will snag you 40 per cent off items from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Burberry and Saint Laurent, up to 35 per cent off sportwear, and up to 45 per cent off selected brands.

Minimum spending, and terms and conditions apply.

Courts Singapore

When: Now till Oct 12

What: From kitchen gadgets like air fryers to TVs and laptops, Courts has great deals lined up.

With a minimum spend of $399, you’ll also get to score 18 per cent off brands like Dyson, Osim and Sonos, from now till Oct 12. There will also be new deals unveiled daily from 10am to 8pm, from now till Oct 10.

Sephora

When: Now till Oct 10

What: It’s not everyday that you can nab some of the most covetable makeup and skincare products at marked down prices so beauty junkies won’t want to miss this one – because you’ll enjoy up to 20 per cent off everything at the Sephora 10.10 Sale.

All online purchases made through the site or app will be automatically discounted.

Do note that all items on-site and in-stores are available for discount except for sale items. Additionally you won’t be able to stack additional discounts on top of the 15-20 per cent discount.

In fact, we’ve rounded up all the hidden gems to add to cart at the Sephora sale.

Qoo10

When: Now til Oct 10

What: 10 is the number for Qoo10 which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. In fact, it’s already kicked off its sales with a bunch of early bird discounts.

Shop themed promos according to categories such as ‘Electronics & Appliances’ (we spotted a Dyson hairdryer as well as Apple AirPods), and take part in daily brand-sponsored lucky draws (one Q-token required to apply), which feature brands like Asus, New Moon,Toast Box, and Johnson & Johnson.

You’ll also get to win gift cards and Qpoints.

Ezbuy

When: Now till Oct 10

What: Shoppers can expect great savings at one-stop shopping platform Ezbuy’s 10.10 Tentastic Sale, including flash deals of up to 80 per cent off, and daily deals of 50 per cent discounts across different categories.

For further savings, take part in its games and sure-win lucky draws to nab great prizes and vouchers.

And of course, free shipping is always a plus.

Make a purchase over $19.90 and get free shipping, or spend at least $49.90 for free sea shipping. Also enjoy promos and giveaways when you transact with with payment options with its partners like Grab, HSBC and Singtel Dash.

West the Sale?

When: Oct 1 – 4, 2020

What: Westie or not, you’ll want to make your way down to the West because there’s a major sale event that will be rolled out across three CapitaLand malls: IMM, JCube and Westgate.

The four-day event, cheekily named ‘West The Sale’, will offer shoppers up to 90 per cent off at participating retail stores, as well as promotions both offline and online. Here are some of the event highlights:

Over 70 participating outlet stores at IMM will offer additional discounts (between 10 to 30 per cent), including Adidas, Bath and Body Works, Coach, Converse, Michael Kors, Nike, Puma, Samsonite and Victoria’s Secret.

Fabulous deals from beauty and lifestyle international brands at Westgate, such as Clarins, Jurlique, Kiehl’s since 1851, Sulwhasoo and Yves Rocher. There will also be special offers from Hooga and Spotlight if you’re on the search for home furnishings.

Families with young children can enjoy a one-for-one admission ticket worth $18 to Olympic-sized ice-skating rink, The Rink. You can also purchase the Skater’s Play Pass at $196 per adult and $168 per child, which amounts to over 40 per cent savings.

From Oct 1-4, shop the sale at eCapitaMall.com and enjoy $30 off with a minimum spend of $60 at participating brands with the promo code ‘WEST30’.

Pomelo

Need work outfits in case you get called back to work in the office? Then you wouldn’t want to miss Pomelo’s upcoming sale. If you’re shopping online on the website or via the app, expect over 5,000 styles to be on sale.

They’ll be launching tiered promos from 12 midnight of Oct 10, and you can save up to 70 per cent for 24 hours.

If you’re using the app, you’ll even get an additional voucher code during the sale period!

If you’re a brick-and-mortar kind of person, fret not for the Flagship store at 313@Somerset will be having a store-wide sale from Oct 8 to 10, with discounts up to 70 per cent off.

Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival

When: Now till Oct 10, 2020

What: The annual Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival is back. The three-week long campaign, which started from Sept 21, features a plethora of huge discounts from Shopee Mall brands and products, with an expanded line-up of its popular daily themed days across different categories.

Flash vouchers and cashbacks to be released at various time slots on Sep 28 (today), and Oct 5, 9, and 10.

On Oct 10, keep your eyes peeled for over 150 branded deals and flash vouchers (for a limited time only) subsidised by Shopee as part of the Million $ Discount program, 2-Hour Brands Flash Sale featuring up to 80 per cent off at brands like Xiaomi, Adidas, Acer, OSIM, Paula’s Choice, Pampers, and more.

There’s also the launch of Shopee Premium, which is a dedicated in-app space that features premium brands such as LG Beauty, L’Occitane, and Calvin Klein. This offers exclusive access to content and deals.

Huawei

Always on the lookout for the latest in tech?

If you’re an Android kinda person, listen up: Huawei will be having offers on selected products, including HUAWEI Mate 20 and HUAWEI P30 Pro from October 7 to 13, while stocks last.

Each purchase comes with an exclusive gift bundle worth up to $360.

These deals are only available at VivoCity East Court Level 1.

Amazon Prime Day

When: Oct 13 – 14, 2020

What: With the holiday season approaching and all the Christmas gifts to check off your list, Amazon has launched its Annual Prime Day, and it’s the first installment in Singapore with Amazon.sg.

Prime members will get to enjoy great savings and discounts on thousands of deals on Amazon.sg and Prime Now, across every category (including toys, electronics, kitchen, home and baby products), and from small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore.

Plus, they’re all delivered right to your doorstep with two-hour delivery options. What else to know:

New deals will be launched every four to six hours.

Gift your loved ones with the new eGift Cards. Prime members who purchase at least $50 worth of Amazon.sg Gift Card(s) in a single transaction will get a bonus $10 Gift Card added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase.

From Oct 1, shop early exclusive offers and deals from Amazon.sg leading up to Prime Day, such as up to 40 per cent off baby products (Oct 1-2), and up to 30 per cent off home and kitchen products (Oct 7-8).

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.