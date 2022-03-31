$10k for a one-way trip: An inside look at SIA's luxurious aircraft with refreshed first-class suites that resemble hotel rooms

Singapore Airlines has made a fancy comeback with its double-decker Airbus A380.

On Monday (March 28), the world's largest aircraft made its debut flight from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to Changi Airport via Frankfurt.

The best part? This newly reconfigured aircraft houses six first-class suites as big as hotel rooms, sure to give passengers a luxurious and comfortable flight experience.

But what makes these suites so special?

Well, each cabin spans about 50 square feet per passenger, or up to 100 feet if two travellers choose to merge their spaces.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

Each cabin comes with a sliding door for some well-needed privacy and passengers can relax in recliner armchairs and beds with a 32-inch HD touchscreen television for entertainment.

Passengers can control everything with the touch of a button using a handheld tablet. Plus, all Singapore Suites passengers have access to complimentary in-flight wi-fi.

Other luxurious features include a wardrobe closet, a comfy set of pyjamas and slippers, Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headphones as well as an amenity kit from French luxury brand Lalique.

Passengers can store their belongings in separate compartments for easy organisation. PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

Even the bathroom is furnished like a hotel room.

Although housed in one area, the vanity, washbin and toilet are split into three separate sections which allow passengers to freshen up or pamper themselves with plenty of space.

Aside from the six first-class suites, Airbus A380 also offers 78 business class seats, 44 premium economy seats as well as 343 economy seats.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines' vice president of public relations James Boyd shed some light on its design metrics.

"We took something that's basic, such as a magazine rack, and turned it into a luxury statement," said Boyd.

He added: "The A380 offers some of the most expensive real estate in the world, so every square inch has to work hard to deliver to the customer."

