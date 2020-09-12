11 beauty products Asian celebrities use to achieve radiant and dewy skin

Envious of the radiant and glowing complexion that your favourite celebrities have?

They frequently credit their flawless skin to good habits such as drinking lots of water and applying sunscreen diligently but we know that they need a little more help than that.

Find out what hydrating beauty products these famous faces are using for plump and wrinkle-free skin.

Han Ye-seul – Yves Saint Lauren Pure Shots Night Reboot Serum ($139)

PHOTO: Instagram/Han Ye Seul

Han Ye-seul may be nearing 40 but you will never guess it with her youthful looks.

The 38-year-old South Korean actress uses this lightweight serum to regenerate her skin overnight, waking up to fresh and less tired-looking skin.

Formulated with moonlight cactus and glycolic acid, the hydrating serum protects the skin from skin aggressors such as pollution and UV rays. It also gently exfoliates by removing dead skin cells to reveal softer and smoother skin.

Nurul Aini, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex ($130)

PHOTO: Instagram/Nurul Aini

Local actress and TV presenter Nurul Aini is a big fan of this iconic product. She has been using it for the past two years to keep her skin looking young and radiant.

It also gave her skin the hydration it needed when it became drier during her pregnancy. The anti-ageing serum recently got an upgrade and promises to renew and repair the skin faster than the previous version.

The actress also shared this beauty tip on Instagram — to achieve a glowy effect, she mixes a drop of the serum with the brand’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place foundation before applying it on her face.

Soyou – Physiogel Calming Relief A.I Cream ($29.90)

PHOTO: Instagram/Soyou

One reason why K-pop idol Soyou’s skin looks flawless? She uses products that are gentle on her skin. Physiogel is a skincare brand that carries products made specifically for women with sensitive skin.

While once upon a time you could only purchase the brand’s calming cream with a doctor’s prescription, it is now made available in major pharmacies nationwide.

The formula contains the brand’s unique BioMimic Technology that helps to not just moisturise your skin, but repair and strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier to reveal visibly healthier and less sensitive skin that is protected from external irritants.

Barbie Hsu – Su:m37 Secret Essence ($108)

PHOTO: Instagram/Barbie Hsu

When it comes to clear and moisturised skin, the beautiful 41-year-old Taiwanese actress (who barely looks a day over 20) relies on South Korean skincare brand Su:m 37’s star miracle product, the Secret Essence.

Through a patented ferm origin process of fermentation (a concept of rhythmic fermentation), cytosis is derived after a year of waiting.

It is then combined with ferulic acid, a natural compound which makes skin more resilient. The essence is then perfected with Advanced Skin Program, to boost skin regeneration and restore the skin’s youthful radiance.

So-jin – Sulwhasoo Snowise EX Brightening Emulsion ($88)

PHOTO: Instagram/Sojin

The South Korean girl group Girl’s Day member, So-jin, who is best known for her playfully youthful style and cheery image might be turning 32 this year but she could easily pass off as an undergraduate.

The bubbly singer loves the way this emulsion nourishes and brightens her skin. The content of white ginseng helps to firm and hydrate the skin, improve the its elasticity and control the production of melanin.

The white cloud grass extract in the emulsion also helps to boost circulation for a healthy glow.

Carrie Wong - Laneige Water Bank Moisture Essence ($60)

PHOTO: Instagram/Carrie Wong

After long hours of filming and being in front of the camera, the “118” actress needs to give her skin a break.

When she does, she uses the Laneige Water Bank Moisture Essence the first thing in the morning and the last thing at night to keep her skin “hydrated and moisturised.”

Formulated with green mineral water extracted from vegetables, this essence promises to deliver moisture to the skin and improve the skin’s barrier for moist and healthy skin.

Joanne Tseng – Biotherm Life Plankton Essence ($78)

PHOTO: Instagram/Joanne Tseng

Maintain your skin’s hydration and increase its resilience to external aggressors with the Biotherm Plankton Essence, which is one of Taiwanese actress Joanne Tseng’s favourites.

She posted this picture to the gram and aptly captioned: “Be kind to your skin. Quench your skin’s thirst.”

Park Shin-hye – Mamonde Rose Water Toner ($38)

PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7

Some people like to walk in a garden of roses, but the “Pinocchio” actress prefers to smooth them onto her face. The actress spritzes this toner on her face on days when she has been out in the sun and at night before she hits the hay.

This toner contains 90.89 per cent Bulgarian damask rose water to help the skin stay hydrated.

Soo-young – SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($99)

PHOTO: Instagram/Sooyoung

Celebrities like Behati Prinsloo, Ayase Haruka, Nini, Tang Wei and Soo-young all have that crystal clear glow and hydrated, supple skin that looks like they’ve just had the greatest night’s sleep.

What they also have in common: They’re fans of SK-II Facial Treatment Essence.

The cult-favourite contains the brand’s patented ingredient Pitera, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids and organic acids to restore skin’s natural functions.

It is also said to treat spots, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, refine skin texture, improve firmness and boost radiance.

Fann Wong – The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi Protection Essence (SPF 50 PA++++) ($34.90)

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong

Constant exposure to the sun can dehydrate the skin. Hence, if you want plump and well-hydrated skin, you need to load up on sun protection.

Veteran actress Fann’s skin always looks so flawless because she is adamant about daily sunscreen:

“I always take this sunscreen with me when I travel because it protects the skin against damage from both UVA and UVB. Before playing with my son in the snow, I like applying a thick layer on sunscreen.”

Holly – Hera Magic Starter ($62)

Glossy, dewy moisturised “chok chok” skin is the envy of all. To recreate Holly’s youthful glowy skin, follow in her lead and apply this starter base under your makeup.

This hydrating primer packs a punch with its high glycerin content and will leave a nice youthful sheen to even the driest of skins.

PHOTO: Instagram/Holly

