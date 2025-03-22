11 best halal buffets in Singapore (March 2025): Starting from $30++

Whether you're a Muslim or are dining with Muslim friends, you'll be pleased to know that many of the best buffets in Singapore are halal-certified. We're not just talking about the indulgent intercontinental buffets at hotels-there's a lot more out there than you think.

From Royal Palm's high tea buffet at Village Hotel Bugis to the nasi padang feast by day, steamboat by night buffet at M Hotel's The Buffet Restaurant, there's a buffet spread for everyone.

So loosen those belts and get your comfiest buffet top ready. With prices starting from just $30++ per pax, here's our round-up of the best halal buffets in Singapore and the ongoing credit card promotions you can use to score even better deals at them.

Price guide: Best halal buffets in Singapore (2025)

Halal buffet Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena $60++ $68++ $68++ $78++ Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel $78++ $98++ $78++ $108++ Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium (prices shown here are inclusive of their 1-for-1 offer) $47++ $59++ $49++ $65++ Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts $68++ $94++ $78++ $108++ Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road $55++ $75++ $55++ $85++ J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin From $34++ From $44++ From $44++ From $88++ Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis (prices shown here are inclusive of their 1-for-1 offer) $42.95++ $47.45++ $44.45++ $51.45++ Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay $72++ $98++ $82++ $112++ Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis $42.95++ $47.45++ $44.45++ $51.45++ The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel $32.80++ $68++ $32.80++ $78++ Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre $52++ $56++ $30++ (high tea)

All prices above are before 9% GST and 10% service charge.

1. Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre ($30++ to $52++)

Known for their Muslim-friendly high tea buffet, Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant offers their high tea only on weekends from 3 to 5pm. This high tea doesn't feel like your typical high tea with petite finger sandwiches and bite-sized mini quiches. Instead, it feels more like a lunch or all-day brunch served during afternoon tea hours.

Go ham at the DIY sandwich bar, build-your-own salad bar, and DIY kueh pie tee station before tucking into laksa, satay, roasted leg of lamb, and other succulent cuts of meat.

Tiffany Cafe is all about empowering you at their afternoon tea buffets because they've got yet another DIY station-their DIY Waffle Bar with condiments. All this is on top of cakes, Tiffany Durian Pengat, and raisin scones to set the high tea mood.

Buffet Type Days & Time Prices for Adult Child Senior Best of Tiffany’s Buffet Feast* Lunch: 12 pm to 230 pm $52++ $31.20++ $36.40++ Dinner: 6 pm to 10 pm $56++ $33.60++ $39.20++ Weekend high tea buffet Weekends, 3 pm to 5 pm $30++ $18++ $27++

*Seniors aged 60 years old and above get 30% off, while children aged 6 to 12 years old enjoy 40% off.

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

Address: 60 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059804

Phone: (+65) 6533 3888

Email: citycentre@furama.com

Website: Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

2. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel ($32.80++ to $78++)

This isn't your average intercontinental hotel buffet restaurant. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel is a halal-certified buffet that that fuses Asian flavours and cuisines with their hotpot dinner buffets. They're currently serving up two main types of buffet: an all-you-can-eat Nasi Padang lunch buffet experience, and a hearty hotpot buffet for dinner.

The hotpot buffet dinner ("Iftar Fiesta Hotpot Dinner Buffet" during the festive period) features fresh seafood like blue swimmer crab and premium meats like sliced beef roll, sliced lamb roll, and prawn tobiko paste on tube. Simmer these in your choice of flavourful broth: Chicken Broth, Signature Collagen Broth, Sichuan Mala, Tom Yum Seafood, and Wild Mushroom.

Embellish your hotpot experience with free-flow Chef Nazrin's Gurney Drive Beef Burger and Tiger Prawn Skewer in Spicy Sweet Soy from their live station. To end on a sweet note, dig in to banana fritters, assorted mini mochi, kaya chocolate eclairs, bubur cha cha, and more.

Here's the interesting part about The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel-it's a hotpot buffet by night and a nasi padang buffet by day. The nasi padang buffet lunch line-up currently features dishes like Beef Rendang, Udang Sambal Petai, and Gulai Kambing. And what's a buffet without dessert? End your meal with pulut hitam, mochi, assorted kuehs and more.

The Buffet Restaurant buffets Timing Adult price Nasi Padang Lunch Buffet 12 – 230 pm $32.80++ Weekday Hotpot Dinner Buffet 6 – 930 pm (Sun to Thu) $68++ Weekend Hotpot Dinner Buffet (with free-flow slipper lobster) 6 – 930 pm (Fri and Sat) $78++

The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel promotions

Enjoy discounted rates on your buffet via Klook, Eatigo, or your Safra membership:

Until March 31, 2025: 30% off total bill on Monday to Sunday, dinner only

Now to Nov 30, 2025:

– 25% off total bill on Monday to Friday

– 20% off total bill on Saturday and Sunday

You can use LifeSG credits to pay for your meal.

The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

Address: 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908

Phone: (+65) 6500 6116

Email: thebuffet.mhs@millenniumhotels.com

Website: The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

3. J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin ($34++ to $118++)

Halal-certified J65 is situated in a real fancy part of Singapore, Tanglin, but JEN is actually the less fancy hotel under the Shangri-La Group (the other being the infamous 5-star hotel Shangri-La itself). You get great service, food, and ambience under Shangri-La management for more wallet-friendly prices — at least for their day buffets.

The pricing for lunch/high tea versus dinner varies greatly at JEN; their regular weekday lunch buffets start from $34++ per adult diner while their dinner buffets go up to $118++ per pax.

Go for their dinner buffet on Wednesdays to indulge in a lobster feast ($118++) with Boston lobster, lobster bisque or porridge, lobster thermidor, and more.

J65 Buffet Availability Adult price International Lunch Buffet Weekdays; 12 – 230 pm $68++ for 2 adults ($34++ per adult) International Seafood Dinner Buffet Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday; 6 – 930 pm $88++ for 2 adults ($44++ per adult) High Tea Buffet Weekends and public holidays; 1230 – 3 pm $88++ for 2 adults ($44++ per adult) Lobster Rock & Roll Dinner Buffet Wednesday; 6 – 930 pm $118++ per adult Seafood Mania Dinner Buffet Friday and Saturday; 6 – 930 pm $98++ per adult Sundown Fiesta Buffet (3 – 30 Mar 2025) Monday to Thursday and Sunday, 630 – 930 pm $88++ per adult Sundown Fiesta Buffet (3 – 30 Mar 2025) Friday and Saturday; 630 – 930 pm $98++ per adult

Child pricing is half of the adult price and applies to children aged 6 – 11 years old.

I find the branding for JEN to be more vibrant and youthful than Shangri-La, which also means it feels more accessible. The restaurant also has more versatile seating arrangements, including booths, high tables, and regular seating to accommodate all group sizes and occasions. You won't feel out of place at JEN — so make your reservation and dig in.

J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

Address: 1a Cuscaden Road, 249716, Singapore

Phone: (65) 6738 2222

E-mail: singaporetanglin@hoteljen.com

Website: J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

4. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($42.95++ to $51.45++)

Landmark is one of those restaurants with a perpetual 1-for-1 offer on their buffets, so go ahead and divide all their prices in half. That puts their weekday lunch buffet at about $51.50 nett and their dinner buffet at $56.90 (weekdays) / $61.70 (weekends), GST included.

By way of food, Landmark offers a salad bar, "goreng goreng" station with fried delights like spring rolls, a live meat station, pastas, soups, seafood, local classics like carrot cake, Indian food like tandoori chicken, and of course a dessert section with assorted cakes, kueh, ice cream and the like.

Relatively speaking, I don't think Landmark has very premium dishes — you're not going to get a whole poached salmon or oysters on ice here. However, you do get a solid range of buffet staples for an affordable price.

Landmark buffet prices Adults Children (4 – 8 years old) 1-1 weekday lunch (Mon – Fri) $85.90++ ($103 nett) $15++ ($17.98 nett) 1-1 weekend lunch (Sat – Sun, PH, eve of PH) $88.90++ ($106.60 nett) 1-1 weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $94.90++ ($113.80 nett) 1-1 weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH, eve of PH) $102.90++ ($123.40 nett)

Lunch: 12 – 230 pm; Dinner: 630 – 10 pm

Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

Address: 390 Victoria Street, #05-01 Singapore 188061

Phone: (+65) 6299 1512 / (+65) 6299 7786

WhatsApp:(+65) 8869 9114

Email: enquiry@landmark.com.sg

Website: Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

5. Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis ($42.95++ to $51.45++)

Growing up, I remember high teas were often endless buffets. These days, I'm often disappointed to learn that yet high tea establishment has obliterated its buffet in favour of a tiered afternoon tea set. Here's the good news: That isn't the case for the high tea at Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis.

Tuck into as many afternoon tea bites as your heart desires and your stomach can, well, stomach-crab, oven-baked oysters with cheese, Wagyu Beef Burger, Chicken Fajitas Pepper Wrap, assorted sushi, and more. No high tea is complete without dessert. At Royal Palm, you get your pick of cakes, macarons, croissants, and pastries.

For dinners at Royal Palm, expect more of all that good stuff along with Middle Eastern dishes like Mandi Rice with Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Charcoal Grilled Fish, and various lamb, chicken or beef kebabs on skewers.

There's another thing you're going to love about this buffet-both their weekend dinner and high tea buffets are one for one!

Royal Palm buffet Price for 2 pax Price for 1 pax 1-for-1 Weekday Lunch Buffet (Mon – Fri) $85.90++ ($103 nett) $42.95++ ($51.50 nett) 1-for-1 Weekend Lunch Buffet (Sat – Sun, PH & Eve pf PH) $88.90++ ($106.60 nett) $44.45++ ($53.30 nett) 1-for-1 Weekday Dinner Buffet (Mon – Thur) $94.90++ ($113.80 nett) $47.45++ ($56.90 nett) 1-for-1 Weekend Dinner Buffet (Fri – Sun, PH & Eve of PH) $102.90++ ($123.40 nett) $51.45++ ($61.70 nett)

Lunch: 12 pm – 230 pm

Dinner: 630 pm – 10 pm

View sample menus.

Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

Address: Royal Palm Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria Street, #03-12A Singapore 188061

Phone: (+65) 6339 7766

WhatsApp: (+65) 832 20477

Email: sales@royalpalm.com.sg

Website: Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

6. Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium ($47++ to $65++)

Atrium Restaurant is Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s halal-certified buffet restaurant. It's especially Muslim-friendly because of its prayer room located just 1-minute away from the restaurant.

In my opinion, this buffet is one of the most value-for-money halal buffets in Singapore. For the festive season, enjoy 1-for-1 meals for adult diners at Atrium.

Meal Adult price (1-for-1) Child price Lunch (Mon – Fri) $94++ ($47++ per adult) $25++ Lunch (Sat – Sun) $98++ ($49++ per adult) $25++ Dinner (Mon – Thu) $118++ ($59++ per adult) $30++ Dinner (Fri – Sun) $130++ ($65++ per adult) $30++

Children 5 years old and below dine for free with every paying adult.

Lunch: 12 pm to 230 pm; dinner: 6 pm to 10 pm

The buffet has no shortage of indulgent dishes-think wagyu beef cheeks rendang, chempedak masak lemak (jackfruit simmered in coconut milk gravy and spices), ayam masak merah (tender chicken in a rich tomato and chili sauce), and more. Head over to the chef's carving station, to sink your teeth into a 13-spice roasted whole baby lamb and a giant lamb kebab.

Atrium Restaurant credit card promotions

Enjoy a 50% discount with Maybank, UOB, and DBS/POSB credit cards.

Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Address: 317 Outram Road Singapore 169075 (Level 4)

Phone: +65 9114 0258 (WhatsApp) / +65 3138 2530 (Tel)

Email: atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com

Website: Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

7. Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road ($55++ to $85++)

Some of us don't trust the wisdom of the masses and look towards authorities on food to tell us what's good. If that sounds like you, check out Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road, which won Best Halal Casual Dining Restaurant at the Epicurean Star Awards 2023 and the Alfresco & Biophilic (Asia) category at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2021.

Tuck into top-quality nosh from their halal-certified kitchen and five halal-certified live food stations, with dishes like Korean Fried Boneless Chicken, DIY Bibimbap, and Abalone Porridge on the current Korean-themed menu. In total, tuck into over 30 authentic Korean dishes!

At Ginger, it's not just the food that's stamped with awards. Its enchanting ambience is meticulously crafted by award-winning Singapore-based Australian designer Emma Maxwell, featuring timbre flooring, marble table tops, and rattan fans.

This restaurant excels at blending natural elements and luxe finishes, highlighted by Kerrie Brown's floral-themed wallpapers and textiles that celebrate local flora.

Sounds good? The best part is that prices start from just $52++, which is a steal when you consider the quality of food and their classy ambience.

Ginger Buffets Timing Adult price Child price (6 – 12 years old) Lunch buffet (Monday to Sunday) 12 – 230 pm $55++ $27.50++ Weekday dinner buffet (Monday to Thursday) 6 – 10 pm $75++ $37.50++ Weekend dinner buffet (Friday to Sunday) 6 – 10 pm $85++ $42.50++

Children aged zero to six eat for free at the buffet when accompanied by a paying adult, with a limit of two children per reservation.

Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road - credit card promotions

Book a table at Ginger with the right card or membership, and you could enjoy up to 25% off:

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2025: 15% off for UOB, DBS/POSB, HSBC, AMEX, ICBC and Citibank Cardholders

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2025: Up to 25% off for Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Members

Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road

Address: 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591 (Level 1)

Phone: (+65) 3138 1995

Email: ginger.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

Website: Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road

8. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($58++ to $108++)

Award-winning halal-certified restaurant Carousel is one of the most well-known halal buffet restaurants in Singapore. Its spread is massive, with over 100 mouthwatering dishes to leave you spoilt for choice.

Seafood options include Sakoshi Bay Oysters, Boiled Maine Lobster, and Whole Atlantic Salmon served with Chives, Sour Cream and Honey Mustard, while carnivores will be happy to sink their teeth into roasted chicken and slow oven-roasted beef prime ribs.

Lighter dishes include tapas like spicy eggplant and chickpea harissa, on top of my personal favourite in any buffet: a mezze platter of red pepper pesto, hummus, black olive tapenade and more on tortillas and pita bread. You'll also get a sumptuous spread of Asian classics like sushi, mutton and chicken tandoori kebabs, stir-fried mud crab, and more.

I like to judge a buffet by its dessert selections, and Carousel doesn't disappoint with a large selection of sweets — anything from crème bruleè and chocolate praline gateau to bread and butter pudding and a premium ice cream parlour.

Here's what this lavish spread will cost you:

Weekdays Weekends Carousel buffets Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12 – 2 pm) $68++ $34++ $78++ $39++ High Tea (3 – 5 pm) – – $58++ $29++ Dinner (630 – 930 pm) $94++ $48++ $108++ $52++

View the Carousel sample menus available.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

Address: 25 Scotts Rd, Royal Plaza, Singapore 228220 (Lobby level)

Phone: (+65) 6219 3780

Website: Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

9. 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena ($60++ to $78++)

When I think of 21 on Rajah, I'm taken back to a night when a large group of us had dinner there and my friends stuffed their faces silly with crayfish. Three guys in our group wiped out the entire batch in one go! The staff graciously replenished the food so that my dining companions could continue their gastronomic indulgence.

We'd chosen 21 on Rajah because we were looking for a halal-certified buffet that was good for big groups (ours was over 20 people) and still affordable. Having dined there and emerged with a happy belly, I would recommend 21 on Rajah as a value-for-money halal buffet option.

It's not going to be as extravagant as the buffets over at the ParkRoyal hotels, but it certainly filled us up that night with quality food at reasonable prices.

Buffet Type Days & Time Price per adult Price per child (6-12 years old) Weekday Lunch Monday to Friday, 12 – 230 pm $60++ $28++ Weekend Brunch Saturday, Sunday, Eve of PH and PH, 12 – 3 pm $68++ $34++ Weekday Dinner Sunday to Thursday, 6 pm to 10 pm $68++ $34++ Weekend Dinner Friday, Saturday, Eve of PH and PH, 6 pm to 10 pm $78++ $39++

View the 21 on Rajah menus available.

21 on Rajah - credit card promotions

40% off (now till March 31, 2025) / 30% off (April 1 – Nov 30, 2025) adult buffets for Safra members and servicemen. Flash your SAFRA card/e-card or pay with NS LifeSG credits.

Up to 50% off for PAssion members: 15% off adult buffet (promo code: PASSION15) / 50% off buffet for seniors (promo code: PASSION50)

21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

Address: Aloft Singapore Novena, East Wing, 1 Jalan Rajah, Singapore 329133

Phone: (+65) 6808 6847

Email: 21onrajah@aloftsingapore.com

Website: 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

10. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($72++ to $112++)

Buffet dining in a garden? Peppermint makes it happen, mingling lush vibes with a farm-to-table feast. Their Urban Farm’s homegrown herbs, edible flowers, and vegetables (over 60 varieties altogether!) go right into their teas, infused water, salads, aromatics and other food. How cool is that?

At Peppermint, dive into a buffet bursting with Asian and international faves, from freshly shucked oysters and crispy beancurd puffs to Cantonese-style braised beef.

With plant-based options and dishes sprouting from Peppermint’s Urban Farm, your taste buds are in for a fresh adventure. It’s a spot where eating consciously meets indulging heartily, all in a setting that’s as green as it gets.

Peppermint buffet prices Adult Child Weekday Lunch (Monday – Thursday, 12 pm to 230 pm) $72++ $36++ Weekend Lunch (Friday – Sunday, 12 pm to 330 pm) $82++ $41++ Weekday Dinner (Monday – Thuday, 630 pm. to 10 pm) $98++ $49++ Weekend Dinner (Friday – Sunday, 630 pm to 10 pm) $112++ $56++

Child pricing applies to children aged 6 to 12 years old.

Peppermint credit card promotions

Dining at Peppermint? Bring along the right credit card for up to 15% off!

Citi: 15% off at Peppermint with Citibank credit cards. Valid till May 14, 2025.

Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594 (Level 4)

Phone: (+65) 6845 1111

Email: peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

Website: Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

11. Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel ($78++ to $108++)

Located on Level 2 of Fairmont Hotel, Asian Market Cafe offers halal-certified lunch and dinner buffets from $84++. If you hold certain credit cards, you can get up to 50 per cent off their buffets, which makes Asian Market Cafe extremely value for money (I've listed the credit card promotions below!).

Asian Market Cafe's lunch spread features iconic dishes like Laksa, Chilli Crab, Nasi Lemak, Satay, and Beef Rendang, alongside Indian curries and Indonesian favourites like Gado-Gado.

For dinner, the buffet becomes even more extensive, offering live cooking stations, fresh seafood, sizzling grilled meats, and aromatic tandoori dishes. Don't miss the desserts, including my weakness, Nyonya Kuehs!

Here's the pricing:

Asian Market Café Buffets Timing Adult price Child price Buffet Lunch Buffet (24 Feb to 20 Apr 2025) 12 – 230 pm (Monday to Friday) / 12 – 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday) $78++ $39++ Ramadan Celebration Buffet Dinner (24 Feb to 20 Apr 2025) 6 – 10 pm (Monday to Thursday) $98++ $49++ 6 – 10 pm (Friday to Sunday) $108++ $54++

View the Asian Market Café’s menus available.

Asian Market Café credit card promotions

Accor Plus and American Express Platinum: 50% off buffet price for two to eight adults, excluding Jan 1, 28, 29 & 30, 2025 (now till March 23, 2025)

Accor Plus and American Express Platinum: 30% off buffet price for four to eight adults, including Jan 29 & 30, 2025 (now till March 23, 2025)

OCBC, DBS, and UOB cardholders: 30% off buffet for two to eight adults daily (now till March 23, 2025, excluding Jan 1 and 28, 2025)

Citi, HSBC, CIMB, and Maybank cardholders: 20% off buffet for two to eight adults daily (now till March 23, 2025, excluding Jan 1 and 28, 2025)

Discounts are not applicable on public holidays, eves of public holidays and special occasions. You can also use multiple different cards for up to 20 seats.

Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

Address: Level 2, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560

Phone: (+65) 6431 6156

Email: dining.singapore@fairmont.com

Website: Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

