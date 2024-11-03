11 best halal buffets in Singapore (October 2024): Starting from $29.50++

Whether you're a Muslim or are dining with Muslim friends, you'll be pleased to know that many of the best buffets in Singapore are halal-certified.

We're not just talking about the indulgent intercontinental buffets at hotels - there's a lot more out there than you think. From Royal Palm's high tea buffet at Village Hotel Bugis to the nasi padang feast by day, steamboat by night buffet at M Hotel's The Buffet Restaurant, there's a buffet spread for everyone.

So loosen those belts and get your comfiest buffet top ready. With prices starting from just $29.50++ per pax, here's our round-up of the best halal buffets in Singapore and the ongoing credit card promotions you can use to score even better deals at them.

Price guide: Best halal buffets in Singapore (2024)

Halal buffet Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin From $29.50++ $88++ to $118++ From $44++ $88++ to $98++ Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis $75.50++ $84.50++ $75.50++ $92.50++ The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel $39++ $69++ $49++ $79++ Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road $52++ $78++ $52++ $88++ 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena $52++ $68++ $68++ $78++ Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts $75++ $94++ $82++ $108++ Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay $72++ $98++ $82++ $112++ Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel $88++ $90++ $88++ $98++ Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $94++ $108++ $98++ $118++ Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis $37.75++ $37.75++ $45++ $50++ Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre $48++ $52++ $30++ (high tea)

All prices above are before nine per cent GST and 10per cent service charge.

Halal hotel buffets in Singapore

1. J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin ($29.50++ to $118++)

Halal-certified J65 is situated in a real fancy part of Singapore, Tanglin, but JEN is actually the less fancy hotel under the Shangri-La Group (the other being the infamous 5-star hotel Shangri-La itself). You get great service, food, and ambience under Shangri-La management for more wallet-friendly prices-at least for their day buffets.

The pricing for lunch/high tea versus dinner varies greatly at JEN; their regular weekday lunch buffets start from $29.50++ per adult diner while their dinner buffets go up to $118++ per pax.

Go for their dinner buffet on Wednesdays to indulge in a lobster feast ($118++) with Boston lobster, lobster bisque or porridge, lobster thermidor, and more.

J65 Buffet Availability Adult price International Lunch Buffet Weekdays; 12 pm – 230 pm $59++ for 2 adults ($29.50++ per adult) International Seafood Dinner Buffet Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday; 6 pm – 930 pm $88++ for 2 adults ($44++ per adult) Deepavali Seafood Feast Buffet (18 Oct – 9 Nov 2024) Friday, Saturday, and Deepavali Public Holiday; 6 pm – 930 pm $98++ for 2 adults ($49++ per adult) High Tea Buffet Weekends and public holidays; 1230 pm – 3 pm $88++ for 2 adults ($44++ per adult) Lobster Rock & Roll Dinner Buffet Wednesday; 6 pm – 930 pm $118++ per adult Seafood Mania Dinner Buffet Friday and Saturday; 6 pm – 930 pm $98++ per adult

Child pricing is half of the adult price and applies to children aged 6 – 11 years old.

I find the branding for JEN to be more vibrant and youthful than Shangri-La, which also means it feels more accessible.

The restaurant also has more versatile seating arrangements, including booths, high tables, and regular seating to accommodate all group sizes and occasions. You won't feel out of place at JEN-so make your reservation and dig in.

J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

Address : 1a Cuscaden Road, 249716, Singapore

Phone : (65) 6738 2222

E-mail : [email protected]

Website : J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

2. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($37.75++ to $46.25)

Landmark is one of those restaurants with a perpetual 1-for-1 offer on their buffets, so go ahead and divide all their prices in half. That puts their lunch buffet at about $45 and their dinner buffet at just over $50 (weekdays) / $55 (weekends), GST included.

By way of food, Landmark offers a salad bar, "goreng goreng" station with fried delights like spring rolls, a live meat station, pastas, soups, seafood, local classics like carrot cake, Indian food like tandoori chicken, and of course a dessert section with assorted cakes, kueh, ice cream and the like.

Relatively speaking, I don't think Landmark has very premium dishes - you're not going to get a whole poached salmon or oysters on ice here. However, you do get a solid range of buffet staples for an affordable price.

Landmark buffet Adult price Child (3-7 years old) price 1-1 Lunch (Mon – Sun) $75.50++ ($90.52 nett) $15++ ($17.82 nett) 1-1 Weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $84.50++ ($101.31 nett) 1-1 Weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH & eve of PH) $92.50++ ($110.90 nett)

Lunch: 12 pm – 230 pm; Dinner: 630 pm – 10 pm

Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

Address : 390 Victoria Street, #05-01 Singapore 188061

Phone : (+65) 6299 1512 / (+65) 6299 7786

WhatsApp :(+65) 8869 9114

Email : [email protected]

Website : Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

3. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel ($39++ to $79++)

This isn't your average intercontinental hotel buffet restaurant. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel is a halal-certified buffet that that fuses Asian flavours and cuisines with their hotpot dinner buffets.

They're currently serving up two main types of buffet: an all-you-can-eat Nasi Padang lunch buffet experience, and a hearty hotpot buffet for dinner.

The hotpot buffet dinner (themed "Celebration of Flavours" from Oct 1 to Nov 14) features fresh seafood like blue swimmer crab and premium meats like sliced beef roll, sliced lamb roll, and prawn tobiko paste on tube.

Simmer these in your choice of flavourful broth: Chicken Broth, Signature Collagen Broth (add $9++), Singapore Soy Laksa, Spicy Thai Tom Yam, and Wild Mushroom.

Embellish your hotpot experience with free-flow Trio Steamed Egg, Sambal Squid with Petai, and Slow-Roast Beef Brisket in Chinese Bao from their live station. To end on a sweet note, dig in to Chilled Peach Gum Cheng Teng Soup, assorted kueh, and ice cream.

Here's the interesting part about The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel-it's a hotpot buffet by night and a nasi padang buffet by day.

The nasi padang buffet lunch line-up includes Sup Buntut (oxtail and vegetable soup), Beef Rendang, Udang Sambal Petai (shrimp and sambal beans), and Gulai Kambing (lamb curry).

And what's a buffet without dessert? Indulge in desserts such as Pulut Hitam and traditional kuehs.

The Buffet Restaurant buffets Timing Adult price Nasi Padang Lunch Buffet 12 pm to 230 pm $39++ (weekdays) / $49++ (weekends) Weekday Hotpot Dinner Buffet 6 pm to 930 pm (Sun to Thu) $69++ Weekend Hotpot Dinner Buffet 6 pm to 930 pm (Fri and Sat) $79++

The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

Address : 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908

Phone : (+65) 6500 6116

Email : [email protected]

Website : The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

4. Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road ($52++ to $88++)

Some of us don't trust the wisdom of the masses and look towards authorities on food to tell us what's good. If that sounds like you, check out Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road, which won Best Halal Casual Dining Restaurant at the Epicurean Star Awards 2023 and the Alfresco & Biophilic (Asia) category at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2021.

Tuck into top-quality nosh from their halal-certified kitchen and 5 halal-certified live food stations, with dishes like Australian lamb chop, Boston lobster (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only), and Singapore Chilli Crab or White Pepper Crab on the menu.

At Ginger, it's not just the food that's stamped with awards. Its enchanting ambience is meticulously crafted by award-winning Singapore-based Australian designer Emma Maxwell, featuring timbre flooring, marble table tops, and rattan fans.

This restaurant excels at blending natural elements and luxe finishes, highlighted by Kerrie Brown's floral-themed wallpapers and textiles that celebrate local flora.

Sounds good? The best part is that prices start from just $52++, which is a steal when you consider the quality of food and their classy ambience.

Ginger Buffets Timing Adult price Child price (6 – 12 years old) Lunch Buffet (Mon to Sun) 12 pm to 230 pm $52++ $26++ Flavours of Taiwan – A Night Market Feast (Mon to Thu, now till 31 Oct 2024) 6 pm to 10 pm $78++ $39++ Flavours of Taiwan – A Night Market Feast (Friday to Sunday, now till 31 Oct 2024) 6 pm to 10 pm $88++ $44++

Children aged 0 to 6 eat for free at the buffet when accompanied by a paying adult, with a limit of two children per reservation.

Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road

Address : 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591 (Level 1)

Phone : (+65) 3138 1995

Email : [email protected]

Website : Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road

5. 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena ($52++ to $78++)

When I think of 21 on Rajah, I'm taken back to a night when a large group of us had dinner there and my friends stuffed their faces silly with crayfish. 3 guys in our group wiped out the entire batch in 1 go!

The staff graciously replenished the food so that my dining companions could continue their gastronomic indulgence.

We'd chosen 21 on Rajah because we were looking for a halal-certified buffet that was good for big groups (ours was over 20 people) and still affordable.

Having dined there and emerged with a happy belly, I would recommend 21 on Rajah as a value-for-money halal buffet option. It's not going to be as extravagant as the buffets over at the ParkRoyal hotels, but it certainly filled us up that night with quality food at reasonable prices.

Buffet Type Days & Time Price per adult Price per child (6-12 years old) Weekday Lunch Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 3 pm $52++ $26++ Weekend Brunch Saturday and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm $68++ $34++ Weekday Dinner Monday to Thursday, 6 pm to 10 pm $68++ $34++ Weekend Dinner Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 6 pm to 10 pm $78++ $39++

View the 21 on Rajah menus available.

From now till Nov 14, 2024, 1 dines free for every 3 paying adults at 21 on Rajah. Just quote <MME D4P3> when you make your reservation to enjoy this promotion for their lunch and dinner buffets.

21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

Address : Aloft Singapore Novena, East Wing, 1 Jalan Rajah, Singapore 329133

Phone : (+65) 6808 6847

Email : [email protected]

Website : 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

6. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($64++ to $108++)

Award-winning halal-certified restaurant Carousel is one of the most well-known halal buffet restaurants in Singapore. Its spread is massive, with over 100 mouthwatering dishes to leave you spoilt for choice.

Seafood options include Sakoshi Bay Oysters, Boiled Maine Lobster, and Whole Atlantic Salmon served with Chives, Sour Cream and Honey Mustard, while carnivores will be happy to sink their teeth into roasted chicken and slow oven-roasted beef prime ribs.

Lighter dishes include tapas like spicy eggplant and chickpea harissa, on top of my personal favourite in any buffet: a mezze platter of red pepper pesto, hummus, black olive tapenade and more on tortillas and pita bread.

You'll also get a sumptuous spread of Asian classics like sushi, mutton and chicken tandoori kebabs, stir-fried mud crab, and more.

I like to judge a buffet by its dessert selections, and Carousel doesn't disappoint with a large selection of sweets -anything from creme brulee and pistachio financier to bread and butter pudding and a premium ice cream parlour.

Here's what this lavish spread will cost you:

Weekdays Weekends Carousel buffets Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12 pm – 2 pm) $75++ $38++ $82++ $41++ High Tea (3 pm – 5 pm) $58++ $30++ $64++ $35++ Dinner (630 pm – 930 pm) $94++ $48++ $108++ $52++ Taste of Japan dinner (630 pm – 930 pm; now till 3 Nov 2024) $148++ ($118++ if booked online) $60++ ($48++ if booked online) $148++ ($118++ if booked online) $60++ ($48++ if booked online)

View the Carousel sample menus available.

Pay with a DBS/POSB, UOB or BIBD credit card to get 15per cent off your food bill at Carousel from now till Dec 30, 2024. You can use up to three different cards for up to 10 persons per card.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

Address : 25 Scotts Rd, Royal Plaza, Singapore 228220 (Lobby level)

Phone : (+65) 6219 3780

Website : Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

7. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($72++ to $112++)

Buffet dining in a garden? Peppermint makes it happen, mingling lush vibes with a farm-to-table feast. Their Urban Farm’s homegrown herbs, edible flowers, and vegetables (over 60 varieties altogether!) go right into their teas, infused water, salads, aromatics and other food. How cool is that?

At Peppermint, dive into a buffet bursting with Asian and international faves, from freshly shucked oysters and crispy beancurd puffs to Cantonese-style braised beef.

With plant-based options and dishes sprouting from Peppermint’s Urban Farm, your taste buds are in for a fresh adventure. It’s a spot where eating consciously meets indulging heartily, all in a setting that’s as green as it gets.

Here are the seasonal menus you can tuck into at Peppermint:

Tantalising Thai Buffet (3 Oct – 10 Nov 2024): A collaboration with celebrated Thai guest chef, Chef Wattanasak “Bas” Changkeb, this buffet will feature the best of Thai cuisine with authentic dishes like Thai Massaman Curry Lamb Ribs, Thai Pandan Chicken, and more.

International Buffet (11 Nov – 18 Nov 2024): It’s a seafood feast! Slurp up Snow Crab from Russia, Half Shell Scallop from Indonesia, and fresh sashimi from Japan.

A Festive Feast (19 Nov 2024 – 1 Jan 2025): Bring the whole family to feast on hearty Christmas delights like the new Salt Meringue Baked Festive Turkey and Honey Baked Chicken Ham served with Pineapple Sauce.

Peppermint buffet prices Adult Child Weekday Lunch (Monday – Thursday, 12 pm to 230 pm) $72++ $36++ Weekend Lunch (Friday – Sunday, 12 pm to 330 pm) $82++ $41++ Weekday Dinner (Monday – Thuday, 630 pm. to 10 pm) $98++ $49++ Weekend Dinner (Friday – Sunday, 630 pm to 10 pm) $112++ $56++

Child pricing applies to children aged 6 to 12 years old.

Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

Address : 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594 (Level 4)

Phone : (+65) 6845 1111

Email : [email protected]

Website : Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

8. Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel ($88++ to $98++)

Located on Level 2 of Fairmont Hotel, Asian Market Cafe offers halal-certified lunch and dinner buffets from $84++. If you hold certain credit cards, you can get up to 50per cent off their buffets, which makes Asian Market Cafe extremely value for money (I've listed the credit card promotions below!).

From now till Nov 3, 2024, Asian Market Cafe's buffet will include the best of land and sea with dishes like Slow Roasted Beef Ribeye with Garlic Sauce and Curry Spice Crusted Barramundi with Thai Freen Chilli Sauce, and desserts like traditional kueh and durian pengat. Here's the pricing:

Asian Market Café Buffets Timing Adult price Child price Surf and Turf Lunch Buffet (16 Sep – 3 Nov 2024) 12 pm – 230 pm (Monday to Friday) / 12 – 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday) $88++ $44++ Surf and Turf Dinner Buffet (16 Sep – 3 Nov 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) $90++ $45++ 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday to Sunday) $98++ $49++

View the Asian Market Cafe's menus available.

Discounts are not applicable on public holidays, eves of public holidays and special occasions. You can also use multiple different cards for up to 20 seats.

Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

Address : Level 2, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560

Phone : (+65) 6431 6156

Email : [email protected]

Website : Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

9. Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium ($94++ to $118++)

Atrium Restaurant is Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium's halal-certified buffet restaurant. It's especially Muslim-friendly because of its prayer room located just 1-minute away from the restaurant.

In my opinion, this buffet is one of the most value-for-money halal buffets in Singapore — if you have the right credit card. Pay with a DBS,Citibank, or Maybank credit card to get 50per cent off Atrium Restaurant's buffet! Otherwise, the full prices range from $94++ for weekday lunch to $118++ for weekend dinner:

When Meal Adult price Child price Sept 2 – Nov 17, 2024 Lunch (Mon – Fri) $94++ $25++ Lunch (Sat – Sun) $98++ $25++ Dinner (Mon – Thu) $108++ $30++ Dinner (Fri – Sun) $118++ $30++

Children 5 years old and below dine for free with every paying adult.

Lunch: 12 pm to 230 pm; dinner: 6 pm to 10 pm

The buffet has no shortage of indulgent dishes, with oyster, lobster and a whole salmon available for dinner and baby abalone, Japanese sweet clam and a whole sea bass available for lunch.

I love that this buffet has a DIY Kueh Pie Tee station and 4 live stations with freshly made prata, chicken rice, laksa, and char siew shawarma.

Christmas will start early at Atrium Restaurant-from 18 Nov 2024, enjoy a festive buffet with dishes like Tuscan lamb stew, creamy parmesan and shrimp risotto, grilled cranberry turkey sausage, and more.

There'll also be one of my favourites, baby rock lobster, and a carving station featuring beef Wellington with truffle sauce and turkey/chicken honey ham on rotation. End on a sweet note with Christmas puddings, bingsu shaved ice, mini minced fruit pies, and special yule log cakes.

When Meal Adult price Child price 17 Nov – 31 Dec 2024 (Crhistmas Festive Buffet 2024) Lunch (Mon – Fri) $73++ $25++ Lunch (Sat – Sun) $86++ $25++ Dinner (Mon – Thu) $79++ $30++ Dinner (Fri – Sun) $99++ $30++

Atrium Restaurant credit card promotions

Enjoy a 50 per cent discount with Maybank, Citibank, and DBS credit cards from now to Nov 17, 2024.

For the Christmas Festive buffet from Nov 18 to Jan 1, 2025, enjoy 20 per cent off with Maybank, Citibank, and DBS credit cards.

Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Address : 317 Outram Road Singapore 169075 (Level 4)

Phone : +65 9114 0258 (WhatsApp) / +65 3138 2530 (Tel)

Email : [email protected]

Website : Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Halal high tea buffets in Singapore

10. Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis ($37.75++ to $50++)

Growing up, I remember high teas were often endless buffets. These days, I'm often disappointed to learn that yet high tea establishment has obliterated its buffet in favour of a tiered afternoon tea set.

Here's the good news: That isn't the case for the high tea at Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis.

Tuck into as many afternoon tea bites as your heart desires and your stomach can, well, stomach-crab, oven-baked oysters with cheese, Wagyu Beef Burger, Chicken Fajitas Pepper Wrap, assorted sushi, and more. No high tea is complete without dessert. At Royal Palm, you get your pick of cakes, macarons, croissants, and pastries.

For dinners at Royal Palm, expect more of all that good stuff along with Middle Eastern dishes like Mandi Rice with Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Charcoal Grilled Fish, and various lamb, chicken or beef kebabs on skewers.

There's another thing you're going to love about this buffet-both their weekend dinner and high tea buffets are 1 for 1!

Royal Palm buffet Price for 2 pax Price for 1 pax 1-for-1 Weekday/Weekend Lunch Buffet (Mon – Sun) (Mon to Sun) $75.50++ ($90.53 nett) $37.75++ ($45.30 nett) 1-for-1 Weekday Dinner Buffet (Mon – Thur) $84.50++ ($101.31 nett) $45++ ($53.46 nett) 1-for-1 Weekend Dinner Buffet (Fri – Sun, PH & Eve of PH) $92.50++ ($110.90 nett) $50++ ($59.40 nett)

Lunch: 12 pm – 230 pmDinner: 630 pm – 10 pm

Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

Address : Royal Palm Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria Street, #03-12A Singapore 188061

Phone : (+65) 6339 7766

WhatsApp : (+65) 832 20477

Email : [email protected]

Website : Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

11. Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre ($30++ to $52++)

Another Muslim-friendly high tea buffet, Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant offers their high tea only on weekends from 3 to 5pm.

This high tea doesn't feel like your typical high tea with petite finger sandwiches and bite-sized mini quiches. Instead, it feels more like a lunch or all-day brunch served during afternoon tea hours.

Go ham at the DIY sandwich bar, build-your-own salad bar, and DIY kueh pie tee station before tucking into laksa, satay, roasted leg of lamb, and other succulent cuts of meat.

Tiffany Cafe is all about empowering you at their afternoon tea buffets because they've got yet another DIY station-their DIY Waffle Bar with condiments. All this is on top of cakes, Tiffany Durian Pengat, and raisin scones to set the high tea mood.

Buffet Type Days & Time Prices for Adult Child Senior Best of Tiffany’s Buffet Feast* Lunch: 12 pm to 230 pm $48++ $28.80++ $33.60++ Dinner: 6 pm to 10 pm $52++ $36.40++ $31.20++ Weekend high tea buffet Weekends, 3 pm to 5 pm $30++ $18++ $27++

*Seniors aged 60 years old and above get 30 per cent off, while children aged 6 to 12 years old enjoy 40per cent off.

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

Address : 60 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059804

Phone : (+65) 6533 3888

Email : [email protected]

Website : Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

