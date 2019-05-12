11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

Have you ever called for a plumber or a repairman to your home and felt like you got ripped off by expensive service fees? Well, so did we.

Initially, we thought that this was inevitable. After all, we aren't skilled enough for making a lot of these repairs. But with the rise of Google and YouTube tutorial videos, even the most difficult repair task can be made easy.

The only caveat? You need the right tools. With that, anyone can become a DIY superstar and fix every problem without creating a dent in the wallet thanks to very high fees.

Here is a list of the top places for you to get the right tools to do just that, the next time something in your home breaks.

THE ULTIMATE HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES LIST

Hardware Shop Address Region Contact Purpose Selffix Multiple Locations North, South, Central, East, West See Selffix section Convenience Home-Fix Multiple Locations East, Central See Home-Fix section Rental services Mr D.I.Y. Multiple Locations North, Central, East, West See Mr DIY section Convenience David Hardware & Electrical Blk 18 Marsiling Lane, #01-261, Singapore 730018 North 6363 8803 General hardware Horme Hardware 1, #01-01 Ubi Cres, Number One Building, Singapore 408563 10 Buroh Street, #01-05/06 West Connect Building, Singapore 627564 East West 6840 8855 6840 8822 Wide range of general hardware NBS Hardware & Houseware Pte Ltd 762 Jurong West Street 75, Singapore 640762 West 6792 0811 Toilet equipment Brandon Hardware Paints & Plumbing Services 3 Everton Park, Singapore 080003 Central 6227 0889 Paint, plumbing equipment The Hardware Shop 280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, #01-25, Singapore 757322 North 6684 2252 General hardware HardwareOnline.com.sg 27 Playfair Rd, Singapore 367991 North-East 6858 8668 Hardware equipment, light machinery, power tools, welding equipment SunHee Hardware Paint & Electrical 354 Clementi Ave 2, Singapore 120354 West 6777 1788 General hardware, paint Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply 354 Clementi Ave 2, Singapore 120354 West 6776 7700 General hardware, paint

1. SELFFIX

Let's start with the more familiar brand name: Selffix.

With 14 stores across Singapore, you can find a Selffix store anywhere from the East (Paya Lebar, Parkway Parade) to the West (Boon Lay), and the North (Choa Chu Kang) to the South (Harbourfront).

Simply key in 'Selffix' into your Google Maps to get the exact location of each Selffix store at the palm of your hands.

Besides the wide range of stores across Singapore, Selffix also has its own online store. Through either its online store or physical store, you can get self-fix tools from bathroom accessories to painting kits to hardware tools and household cleaning tools.

If you are lazy to make a trip down to Selffix, all you need to do is to spend $80 and you are entitled to free shipping.

2. HOME-FIX

Another brand name that most Singaporeans are familiar with is Home-Fix. Compared to Selffix, Home-Fix isn't as widely available.

Across Singapore, there are 6 Home-Fix stores located mostly in the Central and Eastern regions of Singapore. The choice of hardware tools from Home-Fix is pretty similar to Selffix.

But there's an interesting service that Home-Fix provides, which could interest you: its hardware rental service.

Nowadays, homes in Singapore are getting smaller and smaller. Thus, you might not be keen on spending a few hundred dollars.

One way to avoid that is to use Home-Fix's rental service instead. They provide rental for anything from ladder to power drills and industrial grade saws to vacuum cleaners.

3. MR D.I.Y.

Looking for hardware tools or materials at low prices? Then you should definitely try finding them from Mr D.I.Y., a Malaysian retail chain that sells a range of hardware and household items to satisfy your DIY needs.

The number of Mr D.I.Y. stores across Singapore has been steadily increasing with presence at 8 locations. Most of these stores are located in the western part of Singapore.

If you are more of an online shopper, you can also purchase your hardware tools and materials from Mr D.I.Y.'s online store.

4. DAVID HARDWARE & ELECTRICAL

If you are living in the North, you've probably already heard of David Hardware & Electrical. This is an old school general hardware store that has been serving residents of the North for the past few decades.

If you are searching for heavy-duty or industrial grade tools or accessories, this hardware store will fit all your needs.

While it doesn't have great lighting or shelving like Home-Fix or Selffix, be rest assured that it compensates for it with low prices.

5. HORME HARDWARE

For anyone that lives in the East, Ubi is your go-to place for any hardware related buys. You can find a hardware shop at almost every corner of the industrial estate of Ubi without having to search too hard.

Among the hardware shops in Ubi, Horme Hardware is probably the most popular one.

A warehouse-sized general hardware shop that is located in the industrial estate of Ubi, it sells all kinds of imaginable tools. They have more than 55,000 products across 22 different categories, from cleaning to bathroom and power tools to light machinery.

While they also have a website, reviews claim that it doesn't have every item listed online. So, if you are looking for something very specific, you might want to give the physical store a try or drop the owner a call first.

Horme Hardware also has an outlet in the west located in the Jurong industrial estate. You don't have to travel all the way to the East for your hardware needs. Otherwise, you can always order from their Qoo10 shop too.

6. NBS HARDWARE & HOUSEWARE PTE LTD

Don't be confused by the name - it has nothing to do with the Nanyang Business School (NBS). The only similarity between them is that they are in pretty close proximity.