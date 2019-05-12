11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

Have you ever called for a plumber or a repairman to your home and felt like you got ripped off by expensive service fees? Well, so did we.
Initially, we thought that this was inevitable. After all, we aren't skilled enough for making a lot of these repairs. But with the rise of Google and YouTube tutorial videos, even the most difficult repair task can be made easy.
The only caveat? You need the right tools. With that, anyone can become a DIY superstar and fix every problem without creating a dent in the wallet thanks to very high fees.
Here is a list of the top places for you to get the right tools to do just that, the next time something in your home breaks.
THE ULTIMATE HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES LIST
|Hardware Shop
|Address
|Region
|Contact
|Purpose
|Selffix
|Multiple Locations
|North, South, Central, East, West
|See Selffix section
|Convenience
|Home-Fix
|Multiple Locations
|East, Central
|See Home-Fix section
|Rental services
|Mr D.I.Y.
|Multiple Locations
|North, Central, East, West
|See Mr DIY section
|Convenience
|David Hardware & Electrical
|Blk 18 Marsiling Lane, #01-261, Singapore 730018
|North
|6363 8803
|General hardware
|Horme Hardware
|1, #01-01 Ubi Cres, Number One Building, Singapore 408563 10 Buroh Street, #01-05/06 West Connect Building, Singapore 627564
|East West
|6840 8855 6840 8822
|Wide range of general hardware
|NBS Hardware & Houseware Pte Ltd
|762 Jurong West Street 75, Singapore 640762
|West
|6792 0811
|Toilet equipment
|Brandon Hardware Paints & Plumbing Services
|3 Everton Park, Singapore 080003
|Central
|6227 0889
|Paint, plumbing equipment
|The Hardware Shop
|280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, #01-25, Singapore 757322
|North
|6684 2252
|General hardware
|HardwareOnline.com.sg
|27 Playfair Rd, Singapore 367991
|North-East
|6858 8668
|Hardware equipment, light machinery, power tools, welding equipment
|SunHee Hardware Paint & Electrical
|354 Clementi Ave 2, Singapore 120354
|West
|6777 1788
|General hardware, paint
|Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply
|354 Clementi Ave 2, Singapore 120354
|West
|6776 7700
|General hardware, paint
1. SELFFIX
Let's start with the more familiar brand name: Selffix.
With 14 stores across Singapore, you can find a Selffix store anywhere from the East (Paya Lebar, Parkway Parade) to the West (Boon Lay), and the North (Choa Chu Kang) to the South (Harbourfront).
Simply key in 'Selffix' into your Google Maps to get the exact location of each Selffix store at the palm of your hands.
Besides the wide range of stores across Singapore, Selffix also has its own online store. Through either its online store or physical store, you can get self-fix tools from bathroom accessories to painting kits to hardware tools and household cleaning tools.
If you are lazy to make a trip down to Selffix, all you need to do is to spend $80 and you are entitled to free shipping.
2. HOME-FIX
What comes to your mind when Lunar New Year is approaching?🤔 I believe that for most of us, the ANNUAL SPRING CLEANING activity in our homes would top the list. Head down to our outlets now and be spoilt for choices with our wide range of cleaning supplies!😍 If you require any assistance, our friendly staff would be more than willing to share their knowledge with you. Not to forget, our Lunar New Year Sale is still ongoing (till 19th Feb), and so it’s definitely a good time to check us out!😉
Another brand name that most Singaporeans are familiar with is Home-Fix. Compared to Selffix, Home-Fix isn't as widely available.
Across Singapore, there are 6 Home-Fix stores located mostly in the Central and Eastern regions of Singapore. The choice of hardware tools from Home-Fix is pretty similar to Selffix.
But there's an interesting service that Home-Fix provides, which could interest you: its hardware rental service.
Nowadays, homes in Singapore are getting smaller and smaller. Thus, you might not be keen on spending a few hundred dollars.
One way to avoid that is to use Home-Fix's rental service instead. They provide rental for anything from ladder to power drills and industrial grade saws to vacuum cleaners.
3. MR D.I.Y.
Looking for hardware tools or materials at low prices? Then you should definitely try finding them from Mr D.I.Y., a Malaysian retail chain that sells a range of hardware and household items to satisfy your DIY needs.
The number of Mr D.I.Y. stores across Singapore has been steadily increasing with presence at 8 locations. Most of these stores are located in the western part of Singapore.
If you are more of an online shopper, you can also purchase your hardware tools and materials from Mr D.I.Y.'s online store.
4. DAVID HARDWARE & ELECTRICAL
If you are living in the North, you've probably already heard of David Hardware & Electrical. This is an old school general hardware store that has been serving residents of the North for the past few decades.
If you are searching for heavy-duty or industrial grade tools or accessories, this hardware store will fit all your needs.
While it doesn't have great lighting or shelving like Home-Fix or Selffix, be rest assured that it compensates for it with low prices.
5. HORME HARDWARE
For anyone that lives in the East, Ubi is your go-to place for any hardware related buys. You can find a hardware shop at almost every corner of the industrial estate of Ubi without having to search too hard.
Among the hardware shops in Ubi, Horme Hardware is probably the most popular one.
A warehouse-sized general hardware shop that is located in the industrial estate of Ubi, it sells all kinds of imaginable tools. They have more than 55,000 products across 22 different categories, from cleaning to bathroom and power tools to light machinery.
While they also have a website, reviews claim that it doesn't have every item listed online. So, if you are looking for something very specific, you might want to give the physical store a try or drop the owner a call first.
Horme Hardware also has an outlet in the west located in the Jurong industrial estate. You don't have to travel all the way to the East for your hardware needs. Otherwise, you can always order from their Qoo10 shop too.
6. NBS HARDWARE & HOUSEWARE PTE LTD
Don't be confused by the name - it has nothing to do with the Nanyang Business School (NBS). The only similarity between them is that they are in pretty close proximity.
Unlike the other hardware shops, NBS Hardware specialises in your everyday sanitary equipment from toilet bowls to bidets to taps and shower accessories. You can also find painting material at NBS Hardware like Nippon Paint and Jotun. Interestingly, NBS Hardware also sells ready-made furniture if you are looking for one. If you are just looking for average hardware tools or materials such as screws, NBS Hardware will definitely suit your needs. 7. BRANDON HARDWARE PAINT & PLUMBING SUPPLIES Shopping for painting supplies to give your home a new look? Brandon Hardware Paint & Plumbing Supplies is the place to hit. It is centrally located near Outram Park and easily accessible by public transport. From spray paints and ready-made paint to customised Nippon paint, it is a convenient store to grab your supplies for a complete paint overhaul. Another great service that Brandon Hardware provides is its plumbing tools. If you have any plumbing tools that needs replacement, you will be able to find them here. Besides providing plumbing tools, you can also get plumbing services from Brandon Hardware. Oh, did we also mention that Brandon Hardware is on Carousell? 8. THE HARDWARE SHOP By now, you've probably realised that there is a pattern to where the hardware shops are located. Most of them are located in industrial estates or industrial parks. After all, industrial sites are where such tools will come into use. So, if you are living in the northern region of Singapore, you can try out The Hardware Shop for your hardware needs. It is located in the Woodlands Industrial Park, which is convenient for those living in the North compared to Ubi or Jurong Industrial area. The Hardware Shop is stocked with basic hardware equipment for both personal and industrial usage. You can also find hardware tools such as spanners, pliers, screwdrivers, nuts and bolts of all shapes and sizes. 9. HARDWAREONLINE.COM.SG HardwareOnline.com.sg is like Singapore's own Amazon for hardware equipment and tools. It has everything you need to make your claim to fame as a professional contractor. A quick browse on their website will leave you in awe of the types of hardware equipment you can get for your home. Think items like mini compressor and hydraulic tools to start building your own cupboards, shelves or any furniture in your own home. You can also order your own electrical wiring and cable tools to be your electrical contractor. Paint supplies are also easily available. HardwareOnline.com.sg has Visa, MasterCard and PayPal integrated into their payment system to make it a seamless experience for you. The only downside is that you need to spend a minimum of $200 before you can get a free delivery. 10. SAMROC PAINTS & HARDWARE SUPPLY Besides the bigger hardware shops in the industrial areas, there are also small neighbourhood hardware shops that can fulfil your DIY needs. Most of these neighbourhood hardware shops do not have any industrial grade tools or equipment, but they can definitely provide you with tools or equipment for personal use. Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply is one of those neighbourhood hardware shops you might want to check out, especially on days where the bigger hardware shops are closed (they typically close on weekends since the industrial area is pretty dead on weekends). As its name suggests, Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply has both hardware tools and equipment as well as painting tools for you to embark on any DIY home project. 11. SUNHEE HARDWARE PAINT & ELECTRICAL If you can't find what you need at Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply, try its neighbour/competitor: SunHee Hardware Paint & Electrical. SunHee Hardware Paint & Electrical is one of the most reviewed neighbourhood hardware stores on Google Maps. It has a 4.4 star rating with 50+ reviews. According to users, SunHee Hardware provides customers with a reasonable price and has a wide product range to fulfil your DIY needs. If you're unsure about what tools or equipment you need, the staff is also friendly and approachable. They will provide you with suggestions on the right size you need. This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
Unlike the other hardware shops, NBS Hardware specialises in your everyday sanitary equipment from toilet bowls to bidets to taps and shower accessories.
You can also find painting material at NBS Hardware like Nippon Paint and Jotun. Interestingly, NBS Hardware also sells ready-made furniture if you are looking for one.
If you are just looking for average hardware tools or materials such as screws, NBS Hardware will definitely suit your needs.
7. BRANDON HARDWARE PAINT & PLUMBING SUPPLIES
Shopping for painting supplies to give your home a new look? Brandon Hardware Paint & Plumbing Supplies is the place to hit.
It is centrally located near Outram Park and easily accessible by public transport. From spray paints and ready-made paint to customised Nippon paint, it is a convenient store to grab your supplies for a complete paint overhaul.
Another great service that Brandon Hardware provides is its plumbing tools. If you have any plumbing tools that needs replacement, you will be able to find them here.
Besides providing plumbing tools, you can also get plumbing services from Brandon Hardware.
Oh, did we also mention that Brandon Hardware is on Carousell?
8. THE HARDWARE SHOP
By now, you've probably realised that there is a pattern to where the hardware shops are located. Most of them are located in industrial estates or industrial parks. After all, industrial sites are where such tools will come into use.
So, if you are living in the northern region of Singapore, you can try out The Hardware Shop for your hardware needs. It is located in the Woodlands Industrial Park, which is convenient for those living in the North compared to Ubi or Jurong Industrial area.
The Hardware Shop is stocked with basic hardware equipment for both personal and industrial usage. You can also find hardware tools such as spanners, pliers, screwdrivers, nuts and bolts of all shapes and sizes.
9. HARDWAREONLINE.COM.SG
HardwareOnline.com.sg is like Singapore's own Amazon for hardware equipment and tools. It has everything you need to make your claim to fame as a professional contractor.
A quick browse on their website will leave you in awe of the types of hardware equipment you can get for your home.
Think items like mini compressor and hydraulic tools to start building your own cupboards, shelves or any furniture in your own home.
You can also order your own electrical wiring and cable tools to be your electrical contractor. Paint supplies are also easily available.
HardwareOnline.com.sg has Visa, MasterCard and PayPal integrated into their payment system to make it a seamless experience for you. The only downside is that you need to spend a minimum of $200 before you can get a free delivery.
10. SAMROC PAINTS & HARDWARE SUPPLY
Besides the bigger hardware shops in the industrial areas, there are also small neighbourhood hardware shops that can fulfil your DIY needs.
Most of these neighbourhood hardware shops do not have any industrial grade tools or equipment, but they can definitely provide you with tools or equipment for personal use.
Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply is one of those neighbourhood hardware shops you might want to check out, especially on days where the bigger hardware shops are closed (they typically close on weekends since the industrial area is pretty dead on weekends).
As its name suggests, Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply has both hardware tools and equipment as well as painting tools for you to embark on any DIY home project.
11. SUNHEE HARDWARE PAINT & ELECTRICAL
If you can't find what you need at Samroc Paints & Hardware Supply, try its neighbour/competitor: SunHee Hardware Paint & Electrical.
SunHee Hardware Paint & Electrical is one of the most reviewed neighbourhood hardware stores on Google Maps. It has a 4.4 star rating with 50+ reviews.
According to users, SunHee Hardware provides customers with a reasonable price and has a wide product range to fulfil your DIY needs.
If you're unsure about what tools or equipment you need, the staff is also friendly and approachable. They will provide you with suggestions on the right size you need.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.