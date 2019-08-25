11 best hotels in Singapore for a weekend staycation

Whether you have something to celebrate or just need a break from the hustle and bustle of life, a staycation can be just the ticket. It’s a convenient and fuss-free getaway option without having to deal with mad airport rushes, last minute packing and flight delays. Here, we’ve made the experience even easier by doing the work for you — we’ve sussed out the latest and greatest Singapore staycations to suit any occasion – so you can just kick back and relax already.

THE ECO HIGH-TECH: CAPRI BY FRASER CHINA SQUARE

There's nothing like a smart and stylish hotel that speaks to digitally savvy travellers.

Forgot your charger? The table lamp not offers three levels of brightness, it also charges your smartphone wirelessly. Guests also no longer need to insert their room cards to activate power in the rooms. Instead, all rooms are powered by smart control technology that detects guest occupancy, improving energy efficiency.

And if you are a toiletries snob? Each room's bathroom is installed with Malin + Gotez body wash, shampoo and conditioner dispensers. Another favourite feature is each room is equipped with premium Hyflux filtered water so there's no need to keep calling housekeeping for yet another bottle of water while reducing the use of single-use plastic.

THE HOME AWAY FROM HOME: OAKWOOD PREMIER OUE SINGAPORE

There's a novelty in playing house in a different home from your own that's never lost, even on adults.

This luxury serviced apartment successfully obtained a hotel license early this year so it's now available for one-night stays, compared to the previous minimum of six nights.

Choose a one or two-bedroom apartment that comes with an extensive array of amenities such as a full-equipped kitchen (there are even baking tools, an oven and Smeg mixer if you feel creatively compelled to bake in a new environment), washing machine and dryer, Bluetooth sound system and Samsung mobile phone and tablet.

THE REVIVAL OF A LEGEND: RAFFLES HOTEL

This year, the Raffles Hotel opened its doors after two years of extensive restoration. Rich in design and cultural history, the hotel has always been an iconic landmark of our nation. The revamped version now boasts new amenities and state-of-the-art technology. You can now check-in inside your suite, through an app.

As for the rooms, the Personality Suites are the most interesting ones out of the several room types.

They are 12 rooms that pay tribute to renowned guests who have visited the hotel over the last century.

From British comic actor Charlie Chaplin to award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor, the suites feature unique memorabilia that bear these famous names.

Other than that, you can shop at the Raffles Arcade. It’s undergone a revamp and houses a heritage gallery that showcases the hotel’s heritage over the last 132 years. You’ll be able to learn about the iconic building as you shop away.

Rates: Currently, Raffles Hotel has two special packages (an Opening Package and a Staycation Package).

The Opening Package lasts till 31 October 2019 and all guests can upgrade their stay for $120++ per night to enjoy other customised privileges.

The Staycation Package, exclusive to Singaporean residents only, offers a 50 per cent discount on an adjoining suite for families.

Find out more here.

THE AIRPORT STAYCAY: YOTELAIR

A staycation at the airport can sound a little strange. But not for us Singaporeans. When Jewel Changi Airport opened earlier this year, the airport became an even bigger shopping destination for everyone.

With tons of shopping, a cinema and a hotel under one roof, booking a stay at Yotelair, located on the fourth floor of Jewel, should be on your staycation checklist.

And the check in process is a fuss-free one. All you need: An identification pass (IC, driver’s license or passport). There are scanners located at the reception area for you to check in. Once you’ve checked in digitally, you will be handed your keycard and shown to your room.

The rooms are small, but they’re not scant. They are equipped with a shower, television and smart bed (change the elevation to turn it into a daybed).

You can now shop till you drop at Jewel Changi Airport - and when you do, you’ll have a clean and comfortable bed waiting for you inside Yotelair.

Rates: From $175++

Find out more here.

THE SPECIAL SPA DEAL: ST. REGIS SINGAPORE

There’s nothing crazy going on at the St.Regis right now, but if you’re looking for a luxe spa experience, The Spa Getaway package is something you should know about.

To start things off, choose between having your breakfast at Brasserie Les Saveurs or in the comfort of your room. It’s a Continental spread that will suit all taste buds.

Then, be treated to a 60 minute body massage, body scrub or foot foundation by renowned pedicurist Bastien Gonzalez. You also have exclusive access to all Spa Lounge Facilities.

Other than that, you are welcome to enjoy other spa treatments and retail products during your stay - and all at a 10 per cent discount.

Rates: $470++ per room per night

THE PET-FRIENDLY: CAPELLA SINGAPORE

Can’t bear the thought of leaving your beloved fur-kid at home for the weekend?

Bundle them up and head for Capella Singapore, where they’ll be more than welcome in one of the property’s Garden or Palawan Villas, which will be decked out with pet amenities like a bed, poo sheets and water bowl. Psst! We hear the hotel may even embroider ol’ Fido’s name on the bed if you book early enough.

And if you book your stay during the birthday month of your furry companion, you’ll receive a complimentary cake.

Rates: From $1,200++ per villa per night inclusive of breakfast for two adults; package is valid for stays between Oct 1 and Dec 20, 2018.

Capella Singapore is at 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, tel: 6377-8888.

THE UBER-INSTAGRAMMABLE: THE GREAT MADRAS

This recently-opened Little India boutique hotel is every Insta addict’s dream, boasting retro décor that makes one feel like one’s stepped into a Wes Anderson flick.

Look past the room size – there are just 34 rooms and the non-hostel ones range from 9 to 28 square metres – and revel instead in all the quirky little details, such as the mosaic-bottomed swimming pool and the fact that there is an old-school barber shop set up right in the lobby. How delightfully hipster.

Rates: Weekend rates for en-suite rooms are currently 20% off and start from $180++ per night.

The Great Madras is at 28 Madras Street, tel: 6914-1515.

THE UNABASHEDLY ROMANTIC: THE SCARLET HOTEL

If you’re craving some quality time to reconnect with your sweetie, this Chinatown boutique hotel, with its opulent decor, will get you in the mood for love with its weekend staycation package, Snuggle With Scarlet.

You’ll get lots of bang for your buck: The package includes breakfast and mini-bar, a complimentary evening beverage each at the hotel’s in-house restaurant Casa Tartufo and late check-out, among other inclusions.

And don’t forget to pay Soda, the hotel’s open-air jacuzzi, a visit during your stay to enjoy a romantic sunset dip.

Rates: From $210++ per night. The Snuggle with Scarlet package is valid on all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec 31, 2018.

The Scarlet Hotel is at 33 Erskine Road, tel: 6511-3333.

THE KID-FRIENDLY: THE RITZ-CARLTON MILLENIA, SINGAPORE

Think a 5-star hotel like the Ritz is too posh to be kid-friendly? Think again. Your little ones will surely jump at the chance to sleep in style – in a safari sleeping tent, to be exact – during their Ritz Kids Night Safari staycation.

Their tent will be equipped with a night lamp, an edible turndown amenity, a lion beanie toy and an activity book to elevate their in-room camping experience even further.

Meanwhile, Mum and Dad get that plush King-size bed all to themselves. Talk about taking glamping to the next level!

Rates: From $650++ per night, inclusive of overnight accommodation in an Elevated Kallang, Deluxe Marina, Premier Suite, Club Premier Suite or One-Bedroom Millenia Suite and daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two children. Package is valid through Dec 27, 2018.

The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore is at 7 Raffles Avenue, tel: 6337-8888.

THE MODERN: ANDAZ SINGAPORE

From the world-class design to the irresistible rooftop infinity pool (hello, breathtaking downtown views!), this luxe Hyatt property ticks all the boxes for staycationers of all kinds and has recently launched a members’ offer. Simply sign up for free to the World of Hyatt membership program to enjoy 10% off room rates.

A nights’ stay includes perks like complimentary wifi and mini-bar and all-day refreshments at the hotel’s Sunroom.

Don’t forget to stop by for sundowners at Andaz’s popular 39th-floor rooftop bar Mr Stork, home of those signature teepee huts that make for a perfect photo opportunity.

Rates: From $300++ per night.

Andaz Singapore is at 5 Fraser Street, tel: 6408-1234.

THE ALL-ROUNDER: W SINGAPORE - SENTOSA COVE

The W Singapore is as close as you’ll get to a tropical beach vacation without actually leaving the country, and is perfect for both families and singles.

Super lush rooms and fabulous restaurants aside, the property’s crowning glory is its massive, open-24/7 swimming pool, which is renowned for its monthly pool parties.

Show up early to grab a sun lounger, and stay for the eye-candy, cocktails and good vibes. Or play tourist for the day by taking up the hotel’s family-focused Stay For Fun package, which includes tickets to either Universal Studios Singapore or Kidzania Singapore.

Rates: The Stay For Fun package starts from $430++ per night inclusive of breakfast and attraction tickets for two adults and one child. A minimum stay of two nights is required.

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove is at 21 Ocean Way, tel: 6808-7288.

This article was first published in Her World . Permission required for reproduction.