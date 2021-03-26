11 best places for an egg-cellent easter brunch in Singapore

Wear your Easter finest and dine at these restos for an egg-cellent Easter meal.

The long Easter weekend is a great time to spend quality time with your family.

With the safety measures slowly easing, restaurants around Singapore are now offering up some of the best Easter brunch specials and feasts. Think brightly coloured, decadent treats like chocolate eggs and many more!

Here are 11 of the most - awaited Easter brunch specials around Singapore!

1. 665°F:

PHOTO: Instagram/privilegeluxuryclub

Usher in the Easter holiday with 665°F‘s Easter Weekend Special! Start off with Butter Poached Lobster, Deviled cage - free eggs, roasted beetroot and green goddess dressing ($36++). For mains, serving up to the table is the Crown Roasted Rack of Lamb ($180++, for 3 - 4 pax). Pair it with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, Aperture Cellars and more. To end it all on a sweet note, indulge in Honey Vanilla ice cream, brownies and chocolate soil ($18++).

When: April 3 & 4, 2021

Price: From $18++ (dessert)

Reservations: Book online here or call 6408 1255

665°F, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St., Level 38, 189354

2. Alley on 25

PHOTO: Facebook/Alley on 25

Welcome the Easter weekend in Singapore with Alley on 25‘s Easter Extravaganza Brunch! This resto will be serving up free - flow Easter specials like cage - free Deviled Egg, Bacon Egg Cups, French Oysters, Poached Prawns, Bread Baskets and more.

For mains, expect a selection of Grilled Jerk Chicken with Pineapple Salsa, Grilled King Salmon Fillet with Hollandaise, Beef Burger with Seared Foie Gras and other options too. Top it off with free - flow carrot cake, Chocolate eggs, waffles, soft - served ice cream and fruits.

When: April 3 & 4, 2021

Price: $88++ per person (food only); $133++ per person (free flow Andaz Pilsner, Prosecco, red/white wines and soft drinks)

Reservations: Book online here or call 6408 1288

Alley 0n 25, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St., Level 25, 189354

3. Carousel

PHOTO: Facebook/Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore

Join Carousel for an Easter-ific Lunch on Easter Sunday! Located in Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore, this buffet resto is serving up specials like Oven - roasted Lamb Legs, Hot Cross Buns and Colourful Boiled Eggs. Desserts? Think Carrot Cake with Cheese Frosting, Blackcurrant Dundee Cake with Candied Fruits, and Chocolate Orange Tarts.

When: April 4, 2021

Price: $65++ per person; $39++ per child

Reservations: Book online here.

Carousel, 25 Scotts Rd., Royal Plaza, 228220

4. Ellenborough Market Cafe

PHOTO: Instagram/zannexanne

On Easter Sunday at Ellenborough Market Cafe, savour new dishes such as Foie Gras Deviled Eggs, Crispy Foie Gras Wanton and Seared Foie Gras Kueh Pie Tee, along with a well - balanced feast of international, local and Peranakan delights. What’s more? Pop two sure - win lucky eggs when you dine with more than five persons and stand to win prizes worth up to $100.

*Accor Plus members enjoy full member dining benefits.

When: April 4, 2021; from 12pm

Price: $62++ per person; $31++ per child

Reservations: Book online here, call 6239 1847/1848 or email dining.merchantcourt@swissotel.com

Ellenborough Market Cafe, Hotel Swissôtel Merchant Court, 20 Merchant Rd., 058281, Hotel Swissôtel Merchant Court, 20 Merchant Rd., 058281

5. Ginger

PHOTO: Facebook/PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore

On April 4, head on to PARKROYAL on Beach Road Singapore to delight in Ginger s à la carte Easter Sunday Brunch buffet. What’s on the menu? Easter Chocolate Eggs, Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs, Ginger Wasabi Hotcross Buns, Roasted Lamb Leg with Moroccan Spices, Truffle Eggs Benedict, Poached Eggs, Chickpeas and Smoked Paprika, Crab and Seafood Stew with Puff Pastry and more.

That’s not all, take on its Stay & Hunt staycation package ($238++ per night till April 4, 2021) to enter the Sure - Win Egg Hunt to win attractive prizes such as room stay benefits, dining and spa vouchers!

When: April 4, 2021

Price: $58++ per person

Reservations: Book online here, call 3138 1995 or email ginger.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

Ginger, 7500 Beach Rd., PARKROYAL on Beach Road, 199591

6. One-Ninety

PHOTO: Facebook/Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Come Easter Sunday, Four Season Hotel Singapore‘s One-Ninety is serving an Easter brunch special complete with bottomless booze. While it’s a bit of a splurge, we’re sure its Avruga Caviar, Diamond Clams, Maine Lobster, Tiger Prawns and King Crab will not disappoint.

Select from four mains (Roaster Spring Chicken, Poached White Asparagus with Black Truffle, Roasted Sea Bass and Acquerello Risotto) and finish off with a delightful spread of decadent desserts.

When: April 4, 2021; 12pm - 2.30pm

Price: $148++ per person ($188++ per person for bottomless Taittinger Brut Reserve NV and selected wines); $68++ per child (ages 5 – 12)

Reservations: Book online here, call 6831 7250 or email one-ninety.sin@fourseasons.com

One-Ninety, 190 Orchard Blvd., Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 248646

7. Porta

PHOTO: Facebook/Porta SG

Enjoy an Easter Brunch Platter special with Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay this Easter Sunday in SG! The best part? For takeaways, enjoy 15 per cent off brunch platters when you order before April 1, 2020 with the code EASTER15. What’s on the menu? Think Smoked Salmon and Guacamole Croissant, French Toast, Sautéed Mushrooms, Chicken Chipolata Sausage, Potato Rosti and many more!

When: April 4, 2021; 12pm - 4pm

Price: $45++ per platter (suitable for 2)

Reservations: Book online here, call 6593 8855 or email hello@porta.com.sg

Porta, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, 1 Unity St., 237983

8. Publico Ristorante

PHOTO: Facebook/Publico

This Easter, Publico Ristorante is partnering up with famous French vodka house, Grey Goose, to host the Live Like Summer Never Ends Picnic. Enjoy Luxury Picnic Baskets ($315++ for pre - orders; $350++ on the day), complete with 700ml bottle Grey Goose Vodka, Fever Tree mixers, fresh fruits, two signatures Publico pizzas, picnic blanket and table games. Check out the menu here for more information!

Guests are encouraged to book Friday lunch to enjoy its a la carte food and drinks menu. A picnic basket will then be delivered to each pre - ordered table for drinkers to luxuriate their afternoon away, sipping the finest Grey Goose & Fever Tree cocktails in the breezy riverfront surrounds of Publico.

When: April 2, 2021; 12pm - 5pm

Price: From $315++

Reservations: Book online here

Publico Ristorante, Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Rd., 238909

9. SKAI

PHOTO: Facebook/SKAI

If you’re in for a splurge atop the Singapore skyline, consider dining at SKAI for its extravagant Easter Brunch. Armed with a delectable spread of Cold Plates (Black Truffle, Smoked Duck, Cured Gravlax, Smoked Salmon and more), Hot Plates (the signature SKAI Steak, Crab Eggs Benedict and more) and Dessert (there’s many to name but the Snow Egg is one to watch out for!) – you will definitely be in for treat.

Did we also mention? Cocktails and Champagne are served too. Talk about extra!

When: April 3 & 4, 2021

Price: $178++ per person (with Brut Taittinger); $198++ (with Rose Taittinger)

Reservations: Book online here or call 6431 6156

SKAI, Hotel Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Rd., 178882

10. Tablescape

PHOTO: Facebook/Tablescape Singapore

Celebrate Easter with a glorious feast at Tablescape. Be treated to dishes such as an assortment of cold cuts and cheeses, Seafood Salad, Ricotta & Mozzarella Truffle Puff Pastry, Beef and Veal Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, and Pasta with Beef Ragout and savour Mains like Pan - seared Foie Gras, Oven - baked Line - caught Fish, Roasted Lamb Leg and Pork Belly Roulade.

End the meal with a selection of traditional European Easter cakes. Interested? Check out its menu here.

When: April 2 – 4, 2021

Price: $88++ per person; $48++ per child (aged 6 to 12)

Reservations: Book online here.

Tablescape, 10 Coleman St., Level 3, 179809

11. The Grand Lobby

PHOTO: Instagram/evonnecblog

The Grand Lobby at Raffles Hotel Singapore is serving up a special Easter Afternoon Tea for guests. Expect exquisite savouries, homemade scones and Easter sweet treats presented on a three - tier silver stand. Don’t miss its Sweet Delights made exclusively by Chef Tai Chien Lin and its hot cross buns too!

When: April 2 – 4, 2021 (1pm - 5pm on weekdays; till 6pm on weekends)

Price: $88++ per person (additional $25 for a glass of Champagne Brut, $35 for Champagne Rose)

Reservations: Book online here via its menu or call 6412 1816

The Grand Lobby, Raffles Singapore 1 Beach Rd., 189673

This article was first published in The Finder.