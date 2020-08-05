11 best wine delivery services to get you through Singapore's circuit breaker - by expat Sommelier Daan Suijlen

Welcome to CB life: When a Monday feels like a Friday, 12pm is more like 7pm and it's basically apero time all time!

Here, I'm happy to share my personal favourite wine shops that still deliver great wines to get you through these uncertain times.

I think we all deserve a nice glass of wine. Cheers!

One of my personal favourites, Once Upon a Vine has a great collection of Italian delicious organic wines. By getting your wine here, you support organic winemaking and small family-owned estates in Italy.

The owners build special relationships with all their wineries. The website is full of information.

Tip: Reach out to the owner and sommelier Laura for personalised recommendations. Free delivery +$150

My pick: Check out this grape: Arneis – it’s less known but oh so good. White wine with a medium body with great fruits and acidity. The wine is called Recit – little king in the local dialect. Drink it during lunch with a grilled chicken salad.

2. 1855 Bottle Shop

PHOTO: 1855 Bottle Shop