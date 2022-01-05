11 bucket hats to shop right now

Originally designed at the turn of the 20th century for fishermen and most culturally associated with the ‘90s, bucket hats are making waves in the fashion world in a big way.

Yes, you would’ve already spotted them on the likes of megastars, fashion influencers, and on the runway—most notably at Prada and Loewe. Ahead, all the bucket hats you’ll want to cart out now.

Denim bucket hat, $419, Paco Rabanne

PHOTO: Mytheresa

A standout kaleidoscopic bleached print and a frayed brim—we’re sold.

Vintage check cotton bucket hat, $667, Burberry

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Embrace vintage heritage in all its glory with Burberry’s iconic, archive-inspired check.

Leopard-print canvas bucket hat, $103, Ganni

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

For a touch of zest to your outfit, try this one in a timeless leopard print.

Re-Nylon logo bucket hat, $830, Prada

PHOTO: Farfetch

Equal parts sleek and edgy, this classic hat will pair seamlessly with your everyday looks.

Faux straw bucket hat, $1,071, Fendi

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Can’t go wrong with an iconic monogram and a cute silhouette.

ALSO READ: Beret-mania as fashion ditches beanie for French classic

Asymmetric logo-plaque bucket hat, $260, JW Anderson

PHOTO: Farfetch

This denim bucket hat’s two-tone construction will add a fun accent.

Jason nylon bucket hat, $111, Maison Michel

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Keep it chic and simple with this waterproof nylon hat that calls for just the right amount of attention. Try it with silver hooped earrings for maximum effect.

Logo printed bucket hat, $265, Versace

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Put a geometric spin on your outfit with this logo-detailed one in khaki green.

Paula's Ibiza tie-dye canvas bucket hat, $550, Loewe

PHOTO: Mytheresa

This tie-dye bucket hat has a wide-brim silhouette and makes for a fun summer number.

Appliquéd cotton-twill bucket hat, $70, Acne Studios

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

The baby-pink hue is a great complement to neutrals and tie-dye. For added fun and contrast, pair with a multicoloured top or dress.

Scribble bucket hat, $520, Palm Angels x Missoni

PHOTO: Farfetch

Go bold and make a statement with this statement piece. Keep the rest of your outfit minimal and let your accessories do all the work here.

ALSO READ: London Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham and sushi hats

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.