11 bucket hats to shop right now

Originally designed at the turn of the 20th century for fishermen and most culturally associated with the ‘90s, bucket hats are making waves in the fashion world in a big way.
Yes, you would’ve already spotted them on the likes of megastars, fashion influencers, and on the runway—most notably at Prada and Loewe. Ahead, all the bucket hats you’ll want to cart out now.
Denim bucket hat, $419, Paco Rabanne
A standout kaleidoscopic bleached print and a frayed brim—we’re sold.
Vintage check cotton bucket hat, $667, Burberry
Embrace vintage heritage in all its glory with Burberry’s iconic, archive-inspired check.
Leopard-print canvas bucket hat, $103, Ganni
For a touch of zest to your outfit, try this one in a timeless leopard print.
Re-Nylon logo bucket hat, $830, Prada
Equal parts sleek and edgy, this classic hat will pair seamlessly with your everyday looks.
Faux straw bucket hat, $1,071, Fendi
Can’t go wrong with an iconic monogram and a cute silhouette.
Asymmetric logo-plaque bucket hat, $260, JW Anderson
This denim bucket hat’s two-tone construction will add a fun accent.
Jason nylon bucket hat, $111, Maison Michel
Keep it chic and simple with this waterproof nylon hat that calls for just the right amount of attention. Try it with silver hooped earrings for maximum effect.
Logo printed bucket hat, $265, Versace
Put a geometric spin on your outfit with this logo-detailed one in khaki green.
Paula's Ibiza tie-dye canvas bucket hat, $550, Loewe
This tie-dye bucket hat has a wide-brim silhouette and makes for a fun summer number.
Appliquéd cotton-twill bucket hat, $70, Acne Studios
The baby-pink hue is a great complement to neutrals and tie-dye. For added fun and contrast, pair with a multicoloured top or dress.
Scribble bucket hat, $520, Palm Angels x Missoni
Go bold and make a statement with this statement piece. Keep the rest of your outfit minimal and let your accessories do all the work here.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.