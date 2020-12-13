11 Christmas gift ideas for all the foodies in your life

If you’re racking your brains for a present that won’t end up at the back of a closet, well, a beautifully wrapped treat will almost always be welcomed. Whether for budding chefs or to tickle the tastebuds of the food lovers in your life, here are all the Christmas gift ideas to get you inspired.

1. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's holiday collection

PHOTO: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Red Velvet, Cookie Butter, Vanilla, Hazelnut powders and the classic Peppermint Chocolate that can be made into indulgent drinks or sprinkled into coffee, tea or hot cocoa. Then there are the Holiday Blend coffee and teas that’ll make their mornings all the warmer.

Accompany the festive treats with Coffeebean & Tea Leaf’s Disney collection, which sees the most adorable mugs and cup covers featuring Mickey and Minnie.

Visit its website to shop or for a list of locations.

2. ‘Not An Advent Calendar’ craft beer box from Thirsty Beer Shop

PHOTO: Thirsty Beer Shop

Whether for your man or for your beer-loving girlfriends, have them counting down to Christmas with The ‘Not An Advent Calendar’ Craft Beer Box from online craft beer store Thirsty Beer Shop.

Open a mini door (or tab) to reveal a craft beer to be enjoyed each day — the box of 24 beers come in a variety of 330ml, 355ml and 375ml cans, with beers from America, Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK.

You’ll also find a Thirsty Beer Can Glass so your loved one can enjoy their premium brew.

The ‘Not An Advent Calendar’ Craft Beer Box is priced at $159 for a single box, $465 for 3 boxes, and $765 for 5 boxes. Delivery is free.

Visit its website to order or for more information.

3. Jolly gift xox from Seriously Keto

PHOTO: Seriously Keto

Being the keto diet doesn’t mean you have to skip all the goodies this holiday season — not with the offerings from Seriously Keto, anyway. Whether for yourself or a friend who’s on the ketogenic diet, get acquainted with the low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free treats.

Apart from a la carte orders, you can also opt for gift boxes. The Jolly Gift Box ($58) gives you a choice of four cupcakes, Jingle Snaps and two Sinless Cinnamons, while the Merry Gift Box ($98) gets you one Christmas Cake, three Jingle Snaps and two Sinless Cinnamons – all made with almond or coconut flour.

Seriously Keto is at 32 Seah Street, Singapore 188388. Visit its website to order and for more information.

4. Amazin' Graze's holiday collection

PHOTO: Amazin' Grace

Healthy snacking gets a festive spin with the holiday collection from Amazin’ Graze.

From White Chocolate Cranberry Granola to Cherry Peppermint Brownie Chips, they’re both addictive and make office or WFH snacking a little less guilt-free – your friends will thank you for them.

Or go for the gift boxes which include granola, brownie chips, chocolate-coated strawberries and almonds, as well as an array of nut butters. Gift boxes start from $15.90.

Visit its website for more information and to order.

5. Nanatang’s set of 3 Christmas cake popsicles, from Teapasar

PHOTO: Teapasar

For your co-workers or loved ones, surprise them with this adorable delivery for Christmas — a set of three Christmas Cake popsicles ($18 for a set of three or $60 for a set of 10) by bakehouse and studio Nanatang.

Alternatively, tea lovers will appreciate the Pryce NOËL Advent Calendar ($62.90), filled with 24 limited-edition NOËL blends, Grab Vouchers, and Nespresso Capsules.

Visit its website to order or for more information.

6. Artisal chocolates from Fossa Chocolate

PHOTO: Fossa Chocolate

Boasting artisanal chocolate with intriguing flavours (think chrysanthemum tea to mala and tea chocolate), homegrown label Fossa Chocolate’s treats make for superb gifts. The super pretty packaging’s a plus, too.

Choose from its or pick up its festive gift box ($38), which will get you a signature tea chocolate, an artisan flavour, and a single origin dark chocolate (based on stock availability).

Visit its website to order or for more information.

7. The Atlas curated gin sets

PHOTO: Atlas

There’s nothing to get a party going like a tipple or two, and for the festive season, Atlas has rolled out five exclusive ATLAS Curated Gin Sets. Each is curated with a special gin, four tonic pairings, a garnish, and two handcrafted cocktails made with the featured gin, as well as three recipe cards.

There’s also a new ATLAS Curated Gin Subscription ($538) too. This exclusive series stars unique gins that aren’t readily available in Singapore. Members of the service will receive an Atlas Curated Gin Set each quarter in Dec 2020, Mar 2021, June 2021 and Sep 2021.

Prices range from $118 to $178 per box and are available for purchase and delivery via Atlas’ online store, while stocks last.

8. Philips Airfryer XXL with smart sensing technology

PHOTO: Philips

Gifts for food lovers don’t necessarily have to be edible. If they’re avid home cooks, they’ll also appreciate kitchen tools and appliances.

If you have a bit more dough to splash, consider the new Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology ($549).

Not only does it have a wide array of functions such as frying, cooking, baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating food, its Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts the time and temperature according to food types, too. Plus, it also separates and captures excess fat for healthier meals.

Available at the Philips e-store and at all Philips-authorised retailers.

9. Stella's board - Calm Ocean by Kalia C, from Kraton Home

PHOTO: Kraton Homes

If your foodie friend or family loves hosting gatherings, this gorgeous teak cheese board ($95) with a stunning resin artwork by local artist Kalia C, will be sure to leave them delighted.

Visit its website to shop.

10. Cheese Lover gift set, from Straits Preserves

PHOTO: Straits Preserves

Or elevate their condiment racks with these tropical preserves from local brand Straits Preserves. Featuring Spice Island, which is a blend of pineapple, lime, orange, and spices), and Pine Apple Tart Marmalade, the Cheese Lover Gift Set ($30) will add an interesting Asian spin to any cheese platter.

Visit its website to order or for more information.

11. Four Seasons seasoning shaker set, from HipVan

PHOTO: HipVan

Any kitchen counter or dining table will look extra festive with this ultra-adorable spice and seasoning shaker set ($49.90) that has a little tree from each of the four seasons (get the pun?) on display.

$49.90, from Hipvan. Visit its website to shop.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.