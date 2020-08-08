11 dim sum promotions and deals in Singapore

Har kaw, siew mai, lor bak gou, dim sum so good you just can’t say no!

Little morsels of deliciousness, carefully wrapped in paper-thin dough, topped with chives and cooked to perfection, dim sum (点心: dian xin) holds a special place in our hearts (and tummies).

A hearty exchange of ‘inspirational’ life anecdotes, over these bite-sized goodness and sipping Chinese tea at a traditional Chinese dim sum restaurant with family or friends — that’s our kind of perfect afternoon.

If that sounds like something you might want to plan for the coming weekend, here’s the ultimate list of Chinese restaurants in Singapore (complete with promotions), which serve up quality dim sum while being easy on your wallet.

Dim sum promotions and deals are subject to change without prior notice.

Restaurant Address What To Order Yum Cha 20 Trengganu Street (Off Temple Street) #02-01, Singapore 058479 Steamed salted egg custard bun, salted egg prawn ball, prawn & mango fritter, and Peking duck Tim Ho Wan 68 Orchard Rd, Plaza Singapura #01-29A & #01-52, Singapore 238839 Baked barbecue pork bun, beancurd skin with prawn & pork, sesame ball with molten salted egg and egg tart Peach Garden Multiple outlets islandwide Steamed prawn dumpling, yam puff with char siew, stewed pork trotters in black vinegar and drunken prawns Mouth Restaurant 38 Maxwell Rd #01-01/02, Airview Building, Singapore 069116 Steamed salted egg custard bun, pork & prawn dumpling, Peking duck and deep fried ‘chopstick’ prawn spring roll Shang Social Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #01-219/222, Singapore 819666 Steamed shrimp dumpling with bamboo shoot, pork & mushroom dumpling, Suzhou baked minced pork bun, signature pan fried bun with pork, kong bak pau, prawn roll and ngor hiang Tien Court 403 Havelock Road, Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore, Singapore 169632 Deep-fried prawn & pork dumpling with lychee, steamed pork & prawn dumpling with caviar and steamed pork ribs with taro Hua Ting 442 Orchard Rd Level 2, Orchard Hotel Singapore, Singapore 238879 Signature baked mango & chicken tart, steamed seafood abalone dumpling, turnip cake in homemade XO sauce and sweet trilogy and baked herbal empress chicken drumstick with abalone & fungus Summer Palace 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 3 Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715 Shrimp dumplings with bird’s nest, deep-fried yam with garoupa, steamed glutinous rice with crab, double boiled egg white milk custard with bird’s nest Shang Palace 22 Orange Grove Rd Lobby Level, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Singapore 258350 Steamed beef tripe with satay sauce, thousand layer radish puff with Yunnan ham, traditional steamed buns with roasted pork belly & steamed yam and chilled coconut ai-yu jelly Jade 1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore 049178 Wagyu beef puffs, abalone siew mai, lobster porridge, braised bird’s nest soup and pistachio muah chee Hai Tien Lou 7 Raffles Boulevard Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, Singapore 039595 Signature XO chilli sauce with rice flour rolls, roasted meats platter, deep-fried prawns with salted egg yolk and egg tart with swiftlet’s nest & white fungus

A household name that serves up delectable dim sum throughout the day, its main outlet is situated bang in the centre of Chinatown. As they get pretty crowded during lunch and dinner (even on weekdays), be sure to make a reservation before heading down.

Price: $15 to $20/person What to order: Steamed salted egg custard bun, salted egg prawn ball, prawn and mango fritter, and Peking duck (if you’ve the stomach space) Promotion: PAssion Silver card holders save 20 per cent off weekday high tea buffet (3:00pm to 6:00pm), valid till Sep 30 2020. Address: 20 Trengganu Street (Off Temple Street) #02-01, Singapore 058479 Contact number: 6372 1717 Dim sum hours: 10:30am to 10:30pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 10:30pm (Saturday and Sunday)

A chain dim sum restaurant hailing from the mecca of dim sums, Hong Kong, Tim Ho Wan has 12 outlets spread all over our sunny island. Offering piping hot and authentic dim sum throughout the day, they’re famous for baked barbecue pork bun and egg tarts.

Don’t leave without trying them, because the calories are really worth it!

Price: $20 to $25/person What to order: Baked barbecue pork bun, beancurd skin with prawn and pork, sesame ball with molten salted egg and egg tart Promotion: Special delivery set menu with prices starting from $9.90. Available on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and Oddle. Address: 68 Orchard Rd, Plaza Singapura #01-29A & #01-52, Singapore 238839 Contact number: 6251 2000 Dim sum hours: 10am to 10pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 10pm (Saturday and Sunday)

An oldie but a goodie. Here’s the thing about Peach Garden — they serve dim sum during lunch time, but the best time to visit would be between 3-5 pm to take advantage of their promotion.

Depending on the outlet you visit, on Mondays to Fridays, diners enjoy a whopping 50 per cent off their a la carte and dim sum menu items.

On Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, there’s Peach Garden’s signature high-tea buffet, which includes a la carte menu items and dim sums.

Do note that as Peach Garden changes its menu periodically, you might want to give them a call to check in on their current menu in advance.

Price: $22 to $28/person What to order: Prawn dumpling, yam puff with char siew, barbecue pork bun and prawn paste chicken Promotion: Enjoy dim sum bentos at home for only $11.90 nett. Free delivery for orders above $68. Orders below $68 will incur a $18 delivery charge. Address: Multiple outlets islandwide Contact number: 6451 3233 Dim sum hours: 3pm to 5pm daily

Sitting on the fringe of CBD is Mouth Restaurant, a must-visit if you’ve got a dim sum craving during the work week that needs fixing. Famous for their steamed salted egg custard bun, you’d want to give their crispy deep fried ‘chopstick’ prawn spring roll a definite try.

Price: $25 to $30/person What to order: Steamed salted egg custard bun, pork & prawn dumpling, Peking duck and deep fried ‘chopstick’ prawn spring roll Promotion: Save up to 30per cent on your visit when you purchase a $50 voucher for $35 on Chope. Place your takeaway order directly with Mouth Restaurant and enjoy 20 per cent off on your total bill. Address: 38 Maxwell Rd #01-01/02, Airview Building, Singapore 069116 Contact number: 6438 5798 Dim sum hours: 11.30am to 3pm (Monday to Friday), 10am to 4:30pm and 6pm to 10pm (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays)

Easily the most trendy and hipster dim sum restaurant on this list, Shang Social gives traditional Cantonese, Huaiyang, and Sichuan cuisine with a modern touch.

Situated at the new Jewel Changi Airport, not only does every corner of their restaurant look Instagram-worthy, every dish is aesthetically plated before serving.

They are famous for steamed shrimp dumpling with bamboo shoot, pork & mushroom dumpling and Suzhou baked minced pork bun.

If you’ve the stomach space or are dining with a group of foodies, be sure to also order up their signature pan fried bun with pork, kong bak pau, prawn roll and ngor hiang.

Price: $25 to $30/person What to order: Steamed shrimp dumpling with bamboo shoot, pork & mushroom dumpling, Suzhou baked minced pork bun, signature pan fried bun with pork, kong bak pau, prawn roll and ngor hiang Direct restaurant promotions:

Self-collection takeaway: Enjoy 50 per cent off whole soya sauce chicken when you spend a minimum of $30 on a la carte items. Limited time only.

Dine-in: Just for the National Day weekend, Shang Social is offering a 1-for-1 promotion on bamboo noodles. Valid from Aug 7 to 10, 2020.

Dine-in: Take 30 per cent off your dim sum bill when you dine at Shang Social on weekdays from 3pm to 5pm daily (excluding public holidays). Limited time only.

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #01-219/222, Singapore 819666 Contact number: 6346 0260 Dim sum hours: 11.30am to 4.30pm (Monday to Sunday)

Located at the quaint Robertson Quay, Tien Court is my grandma’s go-to when it comes to dim sum, and grandmas are never wrong. An unassuming Chinese restaurant that consistently serves quality dim sum at a reasonable price, there’s nothing not to love.

Price: $40 to $45/person What to order: Deep-fried prawn & pork dumpling with lychee, steamed pork & prawn dumpling with caviar and steamed pork ribs with taro Promotion: 15 per cent off a la carte menu items when you settle the bill using an OCBC credit card, valid till Dec 30, 2020.

Address: 403 Havelock Road, Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore, Singapore 169632 Contact number: 6318 3193 Dim sum hours: 12pm to 2:30pm (Monday to Friday), 10am to 1:00pm (1st seating) and 1:15pm to 3pm (2nd seating) (Saturday and Sunday)

Head over to Hua Ting if you are looking for a conveniently located Chinese restaurant that serves traditional dim sum. Sitting on the 2nd floor of Orchard Hotel Singapore, it also offers a wide selection of bigger sharing plates like Peking duck and fried rice with crab, salmon roe, egg white & black garlic.

Price: $45 to $50/person What to order: Signature baked mango & chicken tart, steamed seafood abalone dumpling, turnip cake in homemade XO sauce and sweet trilogy and baked herbal empress chicken drumstick with abalone & fungus Promotion: 15per cent off a la carte menu items when you spend on your OCBC (valid till Dec 3, 2020) or Citibank (valid till Dec 30, 2020) credit card. Address: 442 Orchard Rd Level 2, Orchard Hotel Singapore, Singapore 238879 Contact number: 6739 6666 Dim sum hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm

A short walk from Orchard MRT Station is where you will find the one-star Michelin Cantonese Restaurant, Summer Palace.

Although their selection of dim sum is not as varied as some of the other Chinese restaurants on this list, it definitely makes up for it with their seasonal dim sum menu that changes every 3 months.

Price: $50 to $60/person What to order: Shrimp dumplings with bird’s nest, deep-fried yam with garoupa, steamed glutinous rice with crab, double boiled egg white milk custard with bird’s nest Promotion: 15 per cent off a la carte menu items when you pay using a Citibank credit card, valid till Dec 30, 2020. Free delivery for orders above $100. Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 3 Regent Hotel Singapore, Singapore 249715 Contact number: 6725 3288 Dim sum hours: 12pm to 2:30pm (Monday to Friday), 11:30am to 2:30pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Cantonese fine dining, just a stone’s throw away from the main Orchard Road stretch, Shang Palace is all old world charm. It’s the sort of place you bring your parents or future in-laws to dine at. Steamed, fried, boiled, pan-fried, Shang Palace offers over 46 different dim sums for you to pick and choose from.

Price: $55 to $60/person What to order: Steamed beef tripe with satay sauce, thousand layer radish puff with Yunnan ham, traditional steamed buns with roasted pork belly & steamed yam and chilled coconut ai-yu jelly Delivery Promotion: Want a variety of dim sum, but don’t have that many people to share it with? Shang Palace is offering dim sum sets that are good for 1 or 2 persons with prices starting from $18.80. Address: 22 Orange Grove Rd Lobby Level, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Singapore 258350 Contact number: 6213 4398 Dim sum hours: 12pm to 2:30pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 3pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Housed within The Fullerton Hotel, Jade offers dim sum set lunch on Monday to Friday and dim sum buffet on Saturday and Sunday. Expect dim sum classics like prawn dumpling and pork & shrimp dumpling alongside new creations like Wagyu beef puffs, steamed sweet yam lava bun and pistachio muah chee.

Price: $58++/person (Monday to Friday, dim sum set lunch), $50++ (Saturday and Sunday, dim sum buffet) What to order: Wagyu beef puffs, abalone siew mai, lobster porridge, braised bird’s nest soup and pistachio muah chee Promotion: Up to 50 per cent off a la carte menu items when you pay using a Standard Chartered Bank credit card. Address: ​1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore 049178 Contact number: 6733 8388 Dim sum hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm daily

Dim sum gone luxe. There’s nothing simple or basic about having a dim sum afternoon at Hai Tien Lou⁠. Located on the 3rd level of Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, this is perhaps one of the most fancy dim sum restaurants in Singapore, and for good reason.

Their dim sums include ingredients like swiftlet’s nest, foie gras, lobster, abalone and crab that elevate classic dim sums to a whole new level of yums. Be sure to dress up for the occasion because, Hai Tien Lou has a smart casual dress code—talk about fancy.

Price: $50/person (a la carte), $60.80++ (weekday dim sum buffet), $68.80++ (weekend dim sum buffet) What to order: Signature XO chilli sauce with rice flour rolls, roasted meats platter, deep-fried prawns with salted egg yolk and egg tart with swiftlet’s nest & white fungus Promotion: 10 per cent off all ala carte menu items and house pour drinks when you use your OCBC credit card, valid till Dec 30, 2020. Delivery and self-collection promotion: Sign up as a complimentary Pan Pacific Privileges member and use promo code PPP20 to get 20 per cent off on your total bill. Free delivery for all orders above $100. A delivery charge of $20 per location for orders below $100. Address: 7 Raffles Boulevard Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, Singapore 039595 Contact number: 6826 8240 Dim sum hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.