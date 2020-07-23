11 easy drink recipes for your next (post-Covid!) house party in Singapore

Sometimes you want to throw a cocktail party that feels glamorous, but doesn't take that much work. We get it.

We've put together cocktail and mocktail recipes that are tropical and fruity and very, very Singapore. They're made with easy-to-get-local ingredients and instead of boring measuring, we've measured in parts.

So, as long as you use the same glass or cup for all your measurements, you'll be fine. (This is also handy because - in the absence of actual party guests due to SG's current limit on gathering sizes - you may want to make smaller batches. But no judgement!)