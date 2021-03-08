11 fashionable, sustainable and vegan bag brands

Over the years, there has been rising awareness about social and environmental issues in fashion. But in 2020, it’s becoming apparent that more consumers are calling for ethical and sustainable practices in the brands they want to support. The future of fashion seems optimistic as brands respond to consumer’s demands, and adopt transparency and responsible practices.

Vegan fashion uses alternatives to leather, fur, silk, cashmere, wool and other animal-based textiles when creating products. Not only does veganism directly protect animal welfare, but it also helps to reduce toxic chemicals, greenhouse gases and other resources that harm the environment. With that said, not all vegan fashion is eco-friendly.

The production of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) contributes to global warming. A greener alternative is to look for brands that use PU (polyurethane), another artificial leather that is more eco-friendly. Non-organic cotton can also see an excessive amount of water consumption during its production, so it’s important to keep an eye out for brands that source organic cotton in order to leave a favourable impact on the earth.

Steering the ethical wheel at the vanguard, a crop of under-the-radar vegan handbag brands are fully committed to protecting nature while consciously creating artisanal designs made from premium or unconventional textile and materials. These cruelty-free brands, such as JW Pei and Angela Roi employ eco-friendly vegan leather and organic natural fabrics when crafting their thoughtful and contemporary designs.

If you’re looking for a luxurious handbag that can pass off as designer-status without the hefty price tag, these vegan brands fit the bill. It’s time to get acquainted with the most stylish vegan bag brands in the market right now.

1. Prada Re-Nylon

PHOTO: Prada

Being sustainable is not just about being vegan – it extends to reduce waste. Enter Prada Re-Nylon, which was first launched in 2019 with a capsule bag collection. This time round, it offers ready-to-wear, accessories and, of course, bags.

What’s different about this collection is that the whole collection is crafted from a regenerated nylon that is created through the recycling and purification of plastic collected from oceans, fishing nets, landfills and textile fibre waste globally.

Which means, what you’re carrying is akin to waste that would otherwise harm the animals (and humans), repurposed into a bag you can carry for a long time.

2. Poppy Lissiman

PHOTO: Instagram/Poppy Lissiman

Bold and unapologetically eclectic, Australian-based accessories brand Poppy Lissiman has got a wide array of fun handbags under its belt – all of which are made using vegan products of course. Featuring on-trend silhouettes rendered in an eye-catching palette of bright colours,

Poppy Lissiman’s handbags are practically designed to be a hit amongst the Instagram crowd. With affordable pieces that range from $130 for an adorable camera bag to $239 for a faux leather shoulder bag emblazoned with gilded seashell ornaments, this brand is at the top of our list for unique and bursting-with-personality designs.

Shop online at poppylissiman.com

3. von Holzhausen

PHOTO: Instagram/von Holzhausen

When it comes to sustainable and ethical practices, von Holzhausen has an impressive portfolio that highlights its staunch engagement with reducing its carbon footprint. All its products are vegan and animal-friendly; the brand uses an innovative approach in reinventing leather, creating its own special man-made “Technik” leather that’s produced under eco-friendly grounds.

The Malibu-based brand uses no toxins and recycles 99% of the solvents used in production while ensuring that issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution and deforestation are all taken into account and reduced every step of the way.

von Holzhausen’s best-seller, The Market Tote US$250 (S$335), is a chic shopper bag with a front pocket, a clean structured shape, and knotted straps in a contrasting colour.

Website: vonholzhausen.com

4. Angela Roi

PHOTO: Instagram/Angela Roi

Known for its high-quality materials (one of which the brand calls EPUL – short for Excellent Polyurethane Leather) and certified by PETA for only using non-animal fabrics, Angela Roi’s bags are timeless and elegant with a minimalistic simplisticity.

Not to mention, the handbags are durable, designed with exquisite attention to construction in New York, and made in Korea. Our favourite numbers from the brand include the Cher Micro (US$195), a petite top-handle tote boasting of a pebbled texture, and the Hamilton Satchel (US$235), a structured trapezoid satchel with a top-handle and a shoulder strap.

Website: www.angelaroi.com

JW Pei

PHOTO: Instagram/JW Pei

Popular amongst street style stars and spotted on many an arm during the major fashion weeks, JW Pei’s contemporary and minimalist handbags stand out with their architectural structured silhouettes that have earned a cult following.

Using only vegan leather, the brand donates 10 per cent of its profits to animal sanctuaries globally. Currently, the brand also pledges to donate 20 per cent of all proceeds to The Mask Fund, a Covid-19 measure aimed to provide free masks to healthcare workers in the United States.

JW Pei’s most sought after design is the Rantan Bag, a collection of croc-embossed shoulder bags featuring a crescent shape, made available in a medley of crowd-pleasing colours such as lilac, sage green, ice blue and sophisticated chocolate brown.

Website: www.jwpei.com

Mashu

PHOTO: Instagram/Mashu

Mashu’s bags are handcrafted by skilled artisans in Greece, which explains the heavy influence of Grecian Cycladic architectural elements in all of the brand’s stunning designs.

Mixing inspirations from art deco and modern architecture, Mashu’s easily distinguishable handbags feature unique structured handles made from interesting materials such as re-purposed wood or brass-plated gold. Many of the bags from the brand are made from water-based PU or vegan leather made from pineapple leaf fibres, and lined with vegan suede made from recycled polyester.

Featuring fresh and contemporary colour ways that are sure to find favour with the Instagram crowd, the environmentally conscious brand has some of the most original handbag designs in the market.

Website: www.mashu.co.uk

HOZEN

PHOTO: HOZEN

Functional and fashion-forward, HOZEN redefines the vegan fashion industry by going above and beyond in its efforts to be a sustainable, earth-loving brand. The Los Angeles-based label uses premium organic cotton, eco-friendly Italian vegan leather, vegan glue and even 100% upcycled plastic for its zippers and thread.

To add, 10 per cent of every purchase made is donated to Mercy for Animals, a non-profit organisation working to prevent cruelty towards animals. Minimal silhouettes, bold punchy colours and creative elements (such as a scrunchie shoulder strap) are all hallmarks of the brand.

One of the brand’s best-selling pieces is the Canteen Bag (US$300), a quirky circular-shaped wristlet framed by quirky tubular pipings. For a classic tote you can haul for any occasion, look to the Lady Purse (US$290).

Osier Studio

PHOTO: Instagram/Osier Studio

You can find all your polished and sleek essentials at Osier Studio, from timeless and sharp backpacks for work to practical envelope-style messenger bags with chain shoulder straps for the weekend.

A luxury bag brand, Osier Studio uses recycled fabrics for its lining and soft supple vegan leather made from a mix of PU and PVC for its bags. Our top pick from the brand is De Pijp €310 (S$576), a chic bucket bag that’s roomy enough to haul all your essentials on the daily.

Website: www.osier.studio

Melie Bianco

PHOTO: Instagram/Melie Bianco

Using premium faux leather made from PU to craft handbags that reflect the current season’s trends for the conscious consumer, Melie Bianco is one of the most popular, well-known vegan accessory brands out there.

With their affordable price range and arsenal of playful, stylish and contemporary designs, Melie Bianco’s handbags take after trending designer pieces that are highly coveted. S

ome standout pieces from the brand include new releases such as the Nicole Top Handle Bag ($185), an oversized croc-embossed bucket tote, and the Carter Top Handle Bag ($180), a nifty number with notches at the opening to create a unique silhouette.

Website: www.meliebianco.com

LaBante London

PHOTO: Instagram/LaBante London

LaBante London’s handbags look as though they can easily pass off as high-end luxury pieces. With high quality and detailed finishes, each bag is designed to be sophisticated and luxe while still possessing incredibly affordable prices from US$130 for a pebbled vegan leather shoulder bag to US$117 for a quilted blush pink crossbody bag with a gold-tone chain strap.

The brand not only works to keep its production environmentally-friendly and transparent, it also donates 10 per cent of its annual profits to charities such as PETA, Yorkshire wildlife park and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Website: www.labante.co.uk

Alexandra K.

PHOTO: Instagram/Alexandra K.

What sets Alexandra K. apart from most vegan fashion brands is its unique exploration of animal-friendly materials. Using apple, pineapple, corn leather and other vegetable-based materials to craft its bags, the Polish brand focuses on consistently finding new creative ways to incorporate special textiles when creating their bags.

Our favourite number from the brand is the West Shopper Bag (US$230), an oversized tote with an asymmetrical silhouette trimmed by statement fringing, a key trend of the season.

This article was first published in Her World Online.