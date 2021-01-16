11 hobbies to pick up in Singapore for a new year and a new you

The curtains are open on a fresh new year and while we’re waiting for more travel bubbles, why not spend that time honing new skills and hobbies?

One thing’s for sure: Singapore has tons of exciting activities to keep us busy, from fitspo thrills to therapeutic fun and everything in between. Have a blank spot in your calendar you’re itching to fill? We’ve got some ideas to spice up your routine.

1. Channel your inner Spiderman

Have you tried the urban climb in Adventure HQ?✨ Head on down to HomeTeamNS Khatib right away and put your skills to... Posted by Adventure HQ on Thursday, September 17, 2020

The perfect outlet for adrenaline junkies, rock climbing not only trains your agility but tests your mettle as well. There’s nothing sweeter than scaling to the top of the wall before gracefully abseiling back down.

For a change in pace, try bouldering – rock climbing’s rope-free cousin allows you to ditch the harnesses and tackle short walls, with the safety of cushy mats below to break your fall.

Indoor mega-playground Adventure HQ offers all that and keeps things exciting with themed interactive walls galore.

2. Pen gorgeous script and watercolour florals

Watching lettering videos on Facebook can be pretty mesmerising, and while it looks a tough feat for us handwriting-challenged folks, it’s not impossible.

Design studio Soul Delight offers cosy two-and-a-half-hour sessions on this refined art-type, ranging from introductory classes on watercolours to modern and brush calligraphy.

Materials will be provided and after five sessions, you’ll be well on your way to mastering this beautiful craft. Perfect for personal hand-written invitations and bullet journaling!

Soul Delight is located at 19B Hillview Avenue, #05-04, Singapore 669555, p. +65 9102 5012. Strictly by appointment only.

3. Take the week’s stress out on a punching bag

Vent all your feelings out with a hard-hitting boxing class.

Boutique boxing gyms like CruBox and Ground Zero Rumble hype things up by incorporating exhilarating light shows and curated playlists of club music – our favourite part is when the studios plunge into darkness for a no-holds-barred knockout round.

They also throw in intervals of HIIT workout routines to keep your entire body conditioned. Prefer regimes without the theatrics? Kickboxing fitness gym 9Round will help you channel all that pent-up energy.

4. Brew up a storm with barista courses

To the coffee connoisseurs, take your cuppa appreciation up a notch by learning more about the roasted beans you love, brewing know-hows, and even how to create intricately detailed latte art

Common Man Coffee Roasters ’ academy classes give aspiring baristas the lowdown on the fundamentals of crafting the perfect cup of joe, along with free-pouring sessions to create beautiful patterns of tulips and rosettas.

Those who prefer to simply appreciate this fragrant beverage can check out their sensory tasting classes instead.

Common Man Coffee Roasters Academy is located at 52 Chin Swee Road, #03-71, Singapore 160052. Check their online calendar for class dates and times.

5. Master the art of sexiness with pole dancing

Don’t knock it till you try it. This liberating dance form is not only entrancing with its graceful spins, it’s also quite the workout – sometimes in heels! – that tests your flexibility, strength, and discipline.

More than anything, confidence is key when it comes to showing off your moves on the pole. As for technique and routines, the dance studio’s got you covered.

The Brass Barre has classes of different levels and styles ranging from basic pole tricks to jaw-dropping chairwork, slinky floorwork and sensual burlesque.

6. Clock in some MasterChef-worthy training

What better way to impress party guests, friends, and your future mother-in-law with a home-cooked meal? If you have a niggling fear about burning down your kitchen or things don’t seem to be working out with that YouTube recipe, seek help from the experts by attending a cooking class.

Culinary school Palate Sensations covers cuisines from Asian to Western, plant-based meals, and dishes befitting festive seasons that will do Gordon Ramsay proud. If you have a sweet tooth, browse through their baking classes featuring pastries, cakes, and chocolates.

Palate Sensations is located at Chromos, #01-03, 10 Biopolis Road, Singapore 138670, p. +65 6478 9746. Strictly by appointment only.

7. Commit time to caring for doggos and kitties

Give back and be rewarded with heart-melting moments when you volunteer your time at an animal shelter.

Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter welcomes dog lovers to aid them in rehabilitating stray pups rescued from the street or from being culled, by showering them with care and maintaining their living conditions.

More of a cat person? Prep food for, bottle-feed and take care of orphaned kitties at Kitten Sanctuary. Commitment is key for volunteering though – you’ll need to set aside a minimum of three to six months, but we assure you that it’s all worth it.

Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter is located at The Animal Lodge, 59 Sungei Tengah Road, Block R, Singapore 699014.

Kitten Sanctuary is located at 737A North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198705, p. +65 9126 7379.

8. Get schooled in the craft of all things gin

There’s something about crafting your very own bottle of gin that gives it a far more special taste from ones off the shelf. Homegrown distillery Brass Lion Distillery has a bona fide Gin School that provides an immersive experience.

Kick things off with a welcome tipple before getting acquainted with their herb garden and lab. Your “Ginstructor” will then guide you through the basics of distilling with your own mini copper pot, and voila!

After bottling up your personalised creation to take home with you, savour it in a classic G&T in the Tasting Room.

Brass Lion Distillery is located at 40 Alexandra Terrace, Singapore 119933, p. +65 6954 0602. For specific dates and times, check out their website.

9. Unleash your creativity on a blank canvas

Call forth the Picasso or Van Gogh within for a few solid hours of art jamming with no restraints. The quaint ambiance of boutique teahouse Arteastiq provides a tranquil space for you to paint whatever your heart desires.

Each session grants you a free blank canvas, sponges, brushes, paint palettes and an unlimited amount of acrylics at your disposal, along with a complimentary beverage – alcoholic ones are available if you need some boozy inspiration.

Guided classes are also available for minds that draw a literal blank.

Arteastiq has two locations at Mandarin Gallery, #04-14/15, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238867 and Plaza Singapura, #03-70/72, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839. Available time slots are 11am-2pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm and 6pm-9pm daily. Make your reservations by calling +65 6235 8705.

10. Find your signature scent with a perfume-making workshop

Create your own bespoke fragrance with a DIY perfume workshop featuring scents that are cruelty-free and sustainably sourced.

Perfect as a bonding session for friends or couples, Oo La Lab ’s mixology sessions deconstruct the intricacies of scents and aid you in discovering what’s compatible with your preference and personality.

At the end of the 90-minute long workshop, the fruit of your labours is your very own 20ml personalised Eau de Parfum.

Oo La Lab is located at The Lab, DELTA HOUSE, #02-04, 2 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159919, p. +65 8567 5776. Check out their website for booking slots.

11. Get your hands dirty at the pottery wheel

Art takes form in many different ways, with pottery-making gaining traction amongst those who enjoy hands-on activities. Watch in fascination as a once-unidentifiable lump of clay slowly morph into a ceramic masterpiece by your hands.

Dirty Hands Only teaches all you need to know, starting from the basics of hand building and wheel throwing. It also makes for a nice alternative date idea, thanks to inspiration from that one famous scene in Ghost (hello, Patrick Swayze!), along with fun classes for the littles.

This article was first published in City Nomads.