11 kid-friendly parks for outings with your family

When we go out with the family, we want to make sure our kids have just as much fun being in the great outdoors. While adults are often content with a calming stroll through nature, kids may want a little bit more excitement.

This is why we've listed public parks in Singapore that guarantees a fun day out with the entire family! Keep your little ones active and engaged outdoors while being one with nature.

Some of these spots are also great for an enjoyable picnic, while others offer a chance to go kayaking with the kids.

Have all sorts of adventures in one or more of these 11 best parks to visit with the whole family in Singapore!

1. Changi Beach Park

PHOTO: National Parks Board

We may not be able to travel overseas but we can still have some beach fun at Changi Beach Park. One of the oldest coastal parks in Singapore, this place has a kampong ambience with white sands stretching as far as the eye can see.

Under the coconut palm trees, families can enjoy a day of barbecue parties and picnics.

Children will also be excited to take a dip in the waters and swim to their heart's content. Afterwards, you can even experience seafront dining at the nearby Changi Village.

Location: Along Nicoll Drive and Changi Coast Road

2. East Coast Park

PHOTO: National Parks Board

As one of the country's most treasured urban getaways, East Coast Park is undeniably one of the best public parks in Singapore.

With its diverse family-friendly offerings, it's the perfect place to bring the kids along to engage in recreational and sporting activities.

You can also enjoy the park's water play area, nature play gardens and swings that are scattered all across the park.

Stay a while until the evening and you can also indulge in some good food at the nearby hawker centre and restaurants. This is one of the best nature parks in Singapore.

Location: Along East Coast Parkway and East Coast Park Service Road

3. Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Being one of the most famous attractions that tourists visit, Gardens by the Bay is surely one of the best parks to visit in Singapore.

Beyond the amazing flora and fauna that it is popular for, the Supertree Observatory and OCBC Skyway are definitely must-visit spots when you're around the area.

There are also wide greenery spaces for your kiddo to run around and a water play area they can splash around in. There are even shops you can take a break and grab a snack after a long day.

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore, Singapore 018953

4. Hindhede Nature Park

PHOTO: National Parks Board

This one of the best parks in Singapore looks like a scenic and calm park, but Hindhede Nature Park actually contains a variety of kid-friendly activities and one of the great nature parks in Singapore.

Aside from taking in the abundance of nature across the park, it also allows visitors to access its easy trails and well-defined footpaths that are safe for children too.

While the kids get to enjoy this great "outdoor classroom," parents can take a leisurely stroll and view the flora and fauna that'll make your visit worthwhile.

Location: Along Hindhede Drive

5. HortPark

PHOTO: National Parks Board

HortPark is more than a one-stop gardening resource hub, as there are a variety of things you can do with the kids when you get there.

There are, of course, a spread of gardening activities as well as workshops you can try. Plus, families can also look forward to exploring the beautiful blooms and garden features in the park.

There is a nature play garden that children can explore, while parents take photos of the scenic views to commemorate a visit to the park.

Location: 33 Hyderabad Road (off Alexandra Road), Singapore 119578

6. Jurong Lake Gardens

PHOTO: National Parks Board

Learn, play, and dine at Jurong Lake Gardens as it is complete with a boardwalk, playgrounds, water sports and even a dog run. There's something for the whole family even your pet dog!

Kids will have the time of their lives at the people's garden which offers various spaces for play and recreation. Inside, you'll spot the Forest Ramble, which is a nature-inspired playground where children can learn more about nature and animals.

There is also Clusia Cove where kids can splash around a unique water playground that features surface ripples and currents to mimic coastal shores.

Location: Along Yuan Ching Road

7. Labrador Nature Reserve

PHOTO: National Parks Board

What makes Labrador Nature Reserve different from the other parks in Singapore is how it's built on the edge of the secondary forest. This gives visitors a picturesque view of the sea that everybody can enjoy.

You can also play a mini-game among yourselves on this one of the best nature parks in Singapore to spot as many squirrels as you can see scurrying up the trees.

Location: Along Labrador Villa Road

8. Pasir Ris Park

PHOTO: National Parks Board

Many of us might agree that one of the best parks to visit in Singapore is Pasir Ris Park. It is especially great for families to visit as it includes a variety of kid-friendly activities you can enjoy together.

This one of the nature parks in Singapore includes pony rides, water sports, cycling, inline skating and more! Afterwards, you can settle down and enjoy either a relaxing picnic or a barbeque rental.

Location: Pasir Ris Park stretches from Pasir Ris Road to Jalan Loyang Besar and can be accessed through Elias Road and Pasir Ris Green

9. Punggol Park

PHOTO: National Parks Board

Made after the theme "Family Leisure," you have to add Punggol Park to the list of parks to visit with the kids in Singapore.

While children can play around the installations within the park, parents can take a stroll or even engage in Tai Chi at the plaza area.

You can also lay out a picnic under the lush trees across the park or bring along your bikes for a family cycling activity. This is one of the nice parks in Singapore.

Location: Junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and 10

10. Singapore Botanic Gardens

PHOTO: National Parks Board

Enjoy not only the flora and fauna at Singapore Botanic Gardens but also the events and programmes that they usually have prepared for their guests to learn more about the ecosystem.

Termed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2015, the Garden is certainly one of the best nature parks to visit with the family in Singapore. This is one of the nice parks in Singapore.

Location: 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

11. Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve

PHOTO: National Parks Board

Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve is Singapore's first-ever Asean Heritage Park.

This one of the best parks in Singapore provides a large sanctuary for flora and fauna including mangroves, mudflats, ponds and forests. Visitors are sure to get a chance to be one with nature at this park.

There is also a brand new extension of a Visitor Centre and new trails to explore and enjoy with the kids during your visit. This is one of the nice parks in Singapore.

Location:

Visitor Centre: 60 Kranji Way, #01-00 Singapore 739453

Wetland Centre: 301 Neo Tiew Crescent Singapore 718925

This article was first published in theAsianparent.