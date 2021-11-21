11 limited edition holiday products for a year-end treat

Who doesn't love ending the year on a high? And, thanks to these beauty brands, we'll be looking and feeling great once December rolls round.

Whether it's limited edition beauty sets, special editions of much-loved products or new incarnations of all-time favourites, these are the products you need to add to your shopping cart either physically or virtually.

Chanel N°5 limited edition

PHOTO: Chanel

Did you know that N°5 was invented in 1921? That's exactly 100 years ago that Gabrielle Chanel came up with this iconic scent. To celebrate its 100 years of celebrity, Chanel has created a new and unique version of N°5 Eau de Parfum. And it's a modern marvel too.

The bottle incorporates recycled glass, while still keeping its incomparably pure, sparkling, transparent look. It's created in partnership with Pochet du Courval, a Living Heritage Company (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant), using an innovative recycling technology.

Additionally, the box is made with biodegradable paper pulp and beautifully enfolds the legendary bottle. 100 years later and the brand is still making history, one perfume bottle at a time.

Available on the Chanel Fragrance and Beauty E-Shop, sg-eshop.chanel.com and at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and counters.

Charlotte Tilbury's holiday 2021 gift collection

PHOTO: Charlotte Tilbury

Makeup lovers, rejoice! This holiday collection has something — or everything! — for you! Get Charlotte's Magic Mini Brush Set ($95), with four mini make-up brushes in a limited-edition sleek, ruby red velvet clutch bag.

Charlotte's magic cream & refill gift set ($240) features Charlotte's award-winning, globally-loved moisturiser with a limited-edition bejewelled starburst-design jar for the holiday season.

Pick up a shade of limitless lucky lips ($50), a weightless lipstick with high-impact colour and super matte finish for fuller, flawless looking lips.

Other products in this collection include Pillow Talk Beautifying Eye Filter ($48), Easy Smokey Eyes To Hypnotise ($55) and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo ($53).

The brand is also bringing back its much-loved holiday icon, the Instant Eye Palette In Smokey Eyes Are Forever ($130), with four eye glow looks and 12 shades for an enchanting festive season.

Available on Sephora.sg and at Sephora ION, Ngee Ann City, Westgate, Marina Bay Sands, Vivocity, Tampines and Plaza Singapura.

Rouge Hermès autumn-winter 2021 limited edition collection

PHOTO: Hermes

The three lipsticks in this collection are a collision of colours and perfect to showcase the radiance of night.

Rose Tamise is an atmospheric pink, Orange Brûle is a smouldering, charismatic orange, while Rose Magenta is a dense, intense, piercing pink. Let your lips do the talking — and smouldering — this festive season.

Priced at $115 each and available at Hermès Liat Towers, Hermès Marina Bay Sands, Hermès Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Department Store and Hermes.com.

Cle de Peau Beaute limited edition holiday collection

PHOTO: Cle de Peau Beaute

Cle de Peau Beaute invites you to its Garden of Splendor this festive season, with a limited edition collection bursting with vivid, lively colour, while taking inspiration from nature.

Items include limited edition shades of the Eye Color Duo, Lipstick Shine, Cream Blush and a Lipstick Mini Set.

The brand collaborated with French artist Michaël Cailloux, who drew inspiration from nature's ability to transform and heal, as well as how it exudes radiance and beauty.

$65-$875, available at Cle de Peau Beaute stores.

Limited edition Rouge Dior Minaudiere

PHOTO: Dior

This lipstick set is a nod to a bygone era when Christian Dior offered these minaudieres in its avenue Montaigne boutique to women, who used them to house essentials such as lipstick and powder. Rouge Dior Minaudiere ($280) houses the iconic Rouge Dior lipstick and three refills.

There's a case and a detachable lipstick holder, which serious fashionistas can carry as a make-up clutch in the hand or on the shoulder, thanks to its long chain.

The metallic golden case has an engraving of the 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique's iconic façade, and the bullet is engraved with the famous Christian Dior logo.

What's inside the case is just as impressive — a mirror and three lipstick refills so you can play around with the colours created for the season. Pink Rose is in a vintage satiny pink, Red Pansy is a festive matte red-brown, and Winter Poppy has a velvet finish.

Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters and at the Dior Beauty Online Boutique.

Jo Malone London Christmas collection

PHOTO: Jo Malone London

Candles, room spray, colognes…Jo Malone has everything here to satisfy your sense of smell. There's something for scent fans, whether you're buying it for yourself or for a loved one.

Cologne Collection ($165) is a sparkling selection of 9ml scents featuring Lime Basil & Mandarin, English Pear & Freesia, Wild Bluebell, Fig & Lotus Flower and Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

And, if you love this scent in particular, English Pear & Freesia Collection ($205) features a trio of essentials — a Body & Hand Wash (100ml), Body Crème (50ml) and Cologne (30ml).

Take your favourite scent wherever you go with the Pine & Eucalyptus Travel Candle ($70) or Orange Bitters Travel Candle ($70). There's also a range of home candles, diffusers and car diffusers.

Available at Jo Malone London and Sephora stores.

The Tales of La Mer - Holiday collection 2021

PHOTO: La Mer

Give your skin a treat this Christmas with La Mer. There are six exquisite collections to choose from here. The Replenish & Lift Collection ($315) will energise your skin with The Treatment Lotion (30ml), The Lifting & Firming Mask (15ml) and Crème de la Mer (30ml), while The Nourishing Moisture Collection ($195) — with a Crème de la Mer (15ml) and The Lip Balm (9g) — is especially for your skin and lips.

The Rejuvenating Rituals Collection ($670) has four items to nurture and restore your skin — The Treatment Lotion (100ml), The Regenerating Serum (13ml), The Eye Concentrate (5ml) and Crème de la Mer (60ml).

The Radiant Hydration Collection ($615) has The Treatment Lotion (100ml), The Revitalising Hydrating Serum (30ml) and The Moisturising Soft Cream (30ml), while The Deep Soothing Collection ($845) includes a Crème de la Mer (60ml) and The Concentrate (30 ml).

Finally, if you're in the mood for the ultimate in skin indulgence, try The Genaissance De la Mer Collection ($1,910). It includes: Genaissance de la Mer The Serum Essence (30ml), Genaissance de la Mer The Eye & Expression Cream (15ml), Genaissance de la Mer The Concentrated Night Balm (5ml) and Genaissance de la Mer The Infused Lotion (150ml).

Available via the La Mer Home Concierge: 9621 5238, La Mer Marina Bay Sands, Sephora stores islandwide and Sephora.com.sg, iShopChangi, and all authorised retailers (Metro, One Assembly, Takashimaya, Tangs).

Guerlain Gold Wish holiday collection

PHOTO: Guerlain

This French brand has gone all out to add a touch of glamour and sophistication to the festive season. Give your year-end a beauty boost with make-up that will make others go 'wow'. There are a few items in the collection but we especially love the following two.

Mad Eyes Contrast Shadow Duo ($59) features two sophisticated palettes — a plum and gold pairing to give the eyes a subtle touch of warmth, and a luminous icy grey and silver pairing for a dazzling look.

And two new shades (Gold Red and Gold Brick) of the brand's popular Rouge G lipstick ($49) feature gold pigments delicately infused into the colours. The result are marbled lipsticks that will give your smile a unique sparkle.

Available at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Metro Paragon, and Takashimaya at Ngee Ann City.

Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim holiday collection

PHOTO: Aveda

Nature serves as the inspiration for Aveda's holiday collection, which celebrates the botanical world of beauty.

It's a partnership with global fashion brand 3.1 Phillip Lim and features special edition hair accessories and gift packaging created with sustainability at heart. This is, of course, in addition to Aveda's vegan, cruelty-free products.

Aveda x 3.1 Philip Lim Botanical Repair Strengthening Collection ($122) gives you stronger hair from the inside out and consists of Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo 50ml, Strengthening Conditioner 40ml, Strengthening Leave-in Treatment 100ml and a limited-edition Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim hair towel wrap.

The Aveda x 3.1 Philip Lim Botanical Repair Strengthening Collection Light ($120) set has a Botanical RepairTM Strengthening Shampoo 50ml, Strengthening Conditioner 40ml, Strengthening Leave-in Treatment 25ml, Intensive Strengthening masque Light 25ml and a limited-edition Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim hair towel wrap.

Give your hair the gift of hydration with the Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Nutriplenish Light Moisture Collection ($90).

The set features Nutriplenish Shampoo Light Moisture 50ml, Conditioner Light Moisture 50ml, Leave-in Conditioner 200ml and a limited edition detangling comb with exclusive Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim design.

Don't forget to detangle and soothe your hair with the gorgeous Limited Edition Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Wooden Paddle Brush ($63).

Available online at Sephora and Escentials.

Heure limited edition holiday kits

PHOTO: Heure

This brand celebrates time after turning one in November. And its thanking you for your patronage with Ageless Holiday Kits that will help you defy time (and age).

The products in Heure Limited Edition Ageless Glow Kit ($388) — Ageless Serum, Ageless Eye Serum and Ageless Day Treatment (Broad Spectrum SPF35) — contain ingredients that supercharge your skin, reduce signs of ageing and retain moisture.

And Heure Limited Edition Ageless Renewal Kit ($398) looks after your skin overnight, with the signature Ageless Serum, Ageless Eye Serum and Ageless Night Treatment.

ést.lab x Drea Chong: Beauty with a cause

PHOTO: ést.lab

This year, ést.lab is giving back to society through the launch of their exclusive holiday kits.

The homegrown brand is doing this in partnership with influencer Andrea Chong, and is giving back to Ground-Up Initiative, a non-profit community aimed at cultivating holistic solutions for a happier, liveable and sustainable future for modern society.

There are four exclusive Christmas Holiday Kits featuring some of ést.lab's best-selling and most popular products.

The LumiGlow Holiday Kit ($160) is for anyone looking to protect their holiday glow, with SunShield SPF50*** (powered with Vitamins C and E), LumiWhite Exfoliating Scrub, ActivCalm Skin Quenching Serum and ést.lab x Drea Reversible Bucket Hat for that extra layer of protection.

Brillage Holiday Kit ($200) will keep you looking radiant, with LumiWhite 10 per cent PHA Resurfacing Glow Serum, VitaLift A+ IntensiveYouth Restoring Capsules, VitaLift A+ Brillage Mask and ést.lab x Drea Headband. Show your eyes some love with The Eye-deal Gift — the Eye-Luminating Holiday Kit ($180).

It's wrapped with a specially-designed ést.lab x Drea Furoshiki Cloth Wrap and contains the following products — OptimaLift A+ Intelligent Eye Revitaliser Tri-Action Massager, OptimaLift A+ Multi-Repair Eye Essence and OptimaLift A+ Eye Contour Mask.

If you'e a fan of the brand and want their iconic products, get The Complete Experience - the ést.perience Holiday Kit ($98), with six classics — SunShield SPF50***, SunShield Aqua SPF50***, ActivCalm Skin Quenching Serum, LumiWhite 10 per cent PHA Resurfacing Glow Serum, PurClear Anti-Acne Serum, all in deluxe travel sizes, the VitaLift A+ Brillage Mask, and the exclusive ést.lab x Drea Headband.

Available at www.estlab.shop and at Estetica Beauty studios islandwide.

This article was first published in Her World Online.