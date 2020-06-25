11 more local labels making fashion-forward reusable masks

Diane Lam
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Instagram/Tang Yong Masks, Instagram/Olive Ankara

The last time we did a roundup of local apparel makers offering reusable masks, the circuit breaker had just started.

Now that we're almost a week into Phase 2, reusable masks are more indispensable – and ubiquitous – than ever.

Not a day goes by without our Instagram algorithms offering up something handsewn and adorned with French bulldogs or anthropomorphised sushi.

And we'd be lying if we said that our collection of reusable masks wasn't getting dangerously close to exceeding our collection of pre-Covid fashion accessories. 

Scroll below to see some of our favourites, for kids and adults alike: 

Love vintage-inspired fashion? These double-layer cotton face masks, which range from $9 to $10, come in sizes for both kids and adults. 

Order at kashley.co.

Because reusable masks are like underwear: designed to be washed frequently, and never shared. 

DM Root & Woods Studios to inquire about prices,

Featuring one of our happy colors - Orange Dinos

We never imagined that anything cute would emerge from this pandemic, but matchy-matchy masks with us and our mini-me's have proven us wrong. 

DM By This Mom for ordering details.

In Bloom 16 SGD. New Norm Stylish Breathable Reusable Face Mask. Limited edition and customized digital printed scuba material that slightly repels water droplets and air pollutants. Very few and limited pieces curated to preserve uniqueness of design for every personality. Fabric and laser cut technology allow snug fit on the face that lessens irritation and seamless style that won't hurt the ear lobes. Ultra light and breathable material that dries 3x faster than regular washable face masks. Prevents that stinky smell and mask odor upon air dry after use. UV sterilized using a 99% anti bacterial sterilizer for initial use as package arrives to you. New Norm Mask is a home based innovation that resulted from addressing the pain points of mask usage as we face the new normal. Part of profits go to Gabay Sa Landas Foundation in the Philippines Wear it now for best experience. Because it takes quite a space on your face. Comes with free mailing within Singapore, arrives in 3-4 business days using Singpost Basic Package without tracking. Customer assumes mailing costs for other options Can be arranged for pick up. Prices vary per design category.

Hate how your mask smells like kopi and bak chor mee after breakfast?

These breathable scuba material masks repel water droplets and air pollutants. And they're also less stinky and dry five times faster than the usual washable masks. 

$16 each. DM New Norm Masks to order.

Kreasi Indah's batik-style face masks come in two different styles: ear loops and hijab-friendly head loops. 

$4 to $5 a piece. DM Kreasi Indah for more details.

Made of 100 per cent wax-free cotton, Olive Ankara's colourful face masks are $19 each, with 10 per cent of all proceeds going to local charities benefiting migrant workers and others in need. 

Visit Olive Ankara's website to order.

These timeless designs, which come in adult and kid sizes, would flatter just about any member of your family. 

Prices start from $10. Order on Le Petit Society's website

Since its launch at the start of the circuit breaker, Elizabeth Little's buy one, gift one mask initiative has gifted 4000 child beneficiaries.

And it's not too late for you to participate. Available here for $22 each. 

Available in-store and online (though they're currently sold out on the label's website) Minor Miracles' polyester face masks are inspired by modern ikebana floral arrangements. 

Find out more here.

Getting married amid the pandemic? Then you'll need these for your ROM. 

DM Tang Yong Masks to order.

Not a fan of prints? These hand-embroidered masks from I Want The Missing Piece offer a subtle design flourish. 

$20, available for pre-order here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#face masks #fashion #coronavirus #social distancing