11 nail designs you should try for Halloween

Celebrating Halloween, or any festivity for that matter, might look a little different this year. We may not have large-scale events or gatherings to attend, but that doesn’t mean you have to ditch all forms of celebration and those costumes and makeup looks you’ve been planning for All Hallows’ Eve.

No matter if you’re dressing up to go trick-or-treating or staying home for a horror movie marathon, why not let your nails get you into the scaring spirit? From glow-in-the-dark nails to ghostly shapes, we put together a list of cute Halloween nail designs you can get done at a nail salon or even at home.

Blood red

Do you recall watching Addams Family as a child and noticing Morticia’s gothic red manicure that sent chills down your spine? Try pairing stiletto-shaped nails with an electrifying crimson shade for an eerily enchanting effect, much like the matriarch of the Addams Family.

Spider webs

Thanks to their association with witches, graveyards and haunted houses, spiderwebs have become commonplace in anything related to Halloween. Instead of doing the traditional white webs on black nails, try using negative space to create those freaky webbings.

Halloween emblems

Incorporating quintessential Halloween motifs is the simplest way to get you into the mood. Candy corn, Jack-o’-lanterns and ghoulish ghosts – what more could scream Halloween than that?

Stripes

Something about stripes, especially in a simple black and white, just gives us a Tim Burton vibe. Perhaps it’s because stripes appear in so many of his films that we often indulge in this time of the year like Beetlejuice and Frankenweenie. All you need is a base colour, a contrasting shade, a steady hand and you’re all set!

Night sky inspiration

Everyone knows the real fun comes on the night of Halloween. For a light-hearted take on the usual grim designs, try adding press-on celestial stickers on a dark ombre base to mimic the night sky.

Masked murderers

It may be Halloween, but this Friday the 13th-inspired nail art is just as worthy to incorporate into your nail design.

Bold abstract waves

If outlandish designs aren’t your thing, but you still want to get into the Halloween spirit, opt for an abstract nail design. Incorporate emblematic Halloween colours like pumpkin orange and black and you won’t go wrong.

Pastel pumpkins

Even though Halloween traditionally centres around being as eerie and wacky as you can with your costumes or makeup, it doesn’t mean you can’t head in other directions of expression. If your get-up for Halloween is on the softer side, give this pastel pumpkin design a shot.

Jack Skellington-inspired

Inspired by the King of Halloween Town in The Nightmare Before Christmas, this nail design is for every fan of Tim Burton’s Halloween classic. You can add a few jewel pieces to your nails to elevate the look.

Glow-in-the-dark

There’s just something incredibly nostalgic about watching things light up in the dark. This nail trend has been around for years and there’s no better time to get a glow-in-the-dark manicure than during Halloween. A great option if you want to shock people with your nails, in a good way of course.

Iconic horror movie villains

Villains have been a constant source of inspiration for Halloween in so many ways, from costumes to decorations and even haunted houses.

This nail design is definitely not for the faint of heart, with its rather bloody and menacing inclusion of some masked murderers from well-known horror and thriller films.

This article was first published in Her World Online.