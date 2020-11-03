11 new beauty counters to shop for makeup and skincare now

Where: BHG Bugis, Level 1

A brand new retail concept dedicated to nature-inspired beauty brands, it includes everything you need, from skincare and body care to beauty tech. It’s a beauty lover’s playground as you browse through a plethora of 18 new global brands from the likes of Singapore label Rooki Beauty, Milan’s Pupa Natural, Thailand’s SA:NE Lemongrass, Korea’s Haru Haru Wonder, South Africa’s Aloe Unique, Australia’s Canvas Beauty, and more.

Don’t Miss BHG’s informative digital wall, Lift and Learn. It enhances your shopping experience as you explore and learn more about a curated selection of products.

Simply pick up the product that interests you, and you’ll be able to discover more about its key features, ingredients and even, related products.

Plus, it’s refreshed monthly to keep you updated with the new happenings from each brand too.