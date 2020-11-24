11 new beauty counters worth visiting to shop for makeup and skincare

1. Beauty Library at BHG Bugis

Where: BHG Bugis, Level 1

A brand new retail concept dedicated to nature-inspired beauty brands, it includes everything you need, from skincare and body care to beauty tech.

It’s a beauty lover’s playground as you browse through a plethora of 18 new global brands from the likes of Singapore label Rooki Beauty, Milan’s Pupa Natural, Thailand’s SA:NE Lemongrass, Korea’s Haru Haru Wonder, South Africa’s Aloe Unique, Australia’s Canvas Beauty, and more.

Don’t miss: BHG’s informative digital wall, Lift and Learn. It enhances your shopping experience as you explore and learn more about a curated selection of products.

Simply pick up the product that interests you, and you’ll be able to discover more about its key features, ingredients and even, related products. Plus, it’s refreshed monthly to keep you updated with the new happenings from each brand too.

2. MT Metatron

Where: Isetan Scotts, Level 1 Formerly exclusive only to doctor clinics, this Japanese beauty secret – it is the number one skincare brand in Japan – is now available to all with the opening of its first flagship counter in Singapore.

The brand’s philosophy centres around helping your skin recover from medical treatments and its products do that by prolonging the effects of lifting and firming aesthetic treatments like Thermage, Ultherapy and Hifu, using DMAE (short for dimethylaminoethanol) to reduce skin sagging and wrinkles by boosting muscle contraction.

Must-tries include the iconic Essential Serum, Essential Cream and MT Activate Mask to lift and tighten skin.

Don’t miss: The complimentary skin analysis via the brand’s Skin Analyser Estel. It analyses your skin’s hydration and pigmentation levels, identifying spots, wrinkles and pores, and at the same time, also measures skin firmness and even, its water and oil balance.

This is done using three modes – a general light looks at skin’s external and surface issues, a polarised light looks at pigmentation, and a UV light assesses sun damage. In addition, for safe hygiene practices, the machine is also sanitised before and after each use.

3. SkinCeuticals

Where: Tangs at Tang Plaza

The new and improved SkinCeuticals counter boasts a larger space for more interactive and educational opportunities during your visit, from its famed C E Wall and product displays to the iconic apple experiment where you can learn all about the importance of antioxidants in skincare.

And, when restrictions are lifted, you can look forward to trying the brand’s complementary Skinscope LED skin analysis.

The skin is analysed under two light modes – simulated daylight to review visible concerns, and LED-UV to identify underlying damage. With a better understanding of your skin, staff can then recommend a personalised skincare routine to address your unique skin issues.

Iris Lam, Managing Director, L’Oreal Singapore, shares “SkinCeuticals is the number 1 medical aesthetics skincare brand worldwide and the upcoming counter at BHG will be their world’s largest departmental store counter.

The counter includes digitalised and interactive experiences like an AI Robot that brings consumers to the highlight walls and assists customers with product details, price checks and even a mini store tour.

Virtual and augmented reality displays like a Holographic Display which will showcase the best-selling products and the Lift and Learn Wall, where customers can physically interact and learn more about the brand’s hero products by lifting the product in their hand.”

Don’t miss: The Skinceuticals Skin Spa, the brand’s first facial cabin in a department store. The facials combine pharmaceutical-grade products along with signature massage techniques and the latest treatment technology to get your skin healthy and youthful while enhancing the results of your SkinCeuticals home care regimen. To book an appointment, visit www.tangs.com or call the counter at 6235-2892.

Their current top three bestselling products are C E Ferulic, H.A. Intensifier and Discolouration Defence. If you’re new to the brand, Iris recommends these three iconic products to start your SkinCeuticals journey.

4. Armani Beauty

Explore Armani Beauty’s innovative makeup and skincare at its third, and largest, beauty counter. A beauty playground for any Armani Beauty fan, it offers makeup collections inspired by fabric textures and the latest colour trends, along with pampering skincare and alluring fragrances.

The space also includes a dedicated area where you can undergo skincare consultations, though this will only be available when pandemic restrictions are

lifted.

Don’t miss: Experiment with Armani Beauty makeup virtually via the counter’s virtual makeup makeover where you can “try” on different colours. And if you want to see how the colours are #IRL, the staff are able to swatch them on an acrylic board which you can hold up to your skin to see if it matches your skin tone.

PS. While you might not be able to “try” on lip colours via the counter’s virtual portal, you can still see how the new shades look by visiting the brand’s website for a virtual makeover before heading to the counter to make a purchase. Visit here for more information.

5. YSL Beauty

Where: Isetan Scotts, Level 1

There’s a new YSL Beauty counter where you can pop in to pick up your must-haves, from Rouge Pur Couture The Slims in various finishes, Pure Shots skincare, and of course, the iconic Encre de Peau cushion foundation.

Don’t miss: Want to see how you look in YSL Beauty holiday colours or any makeup shade you might fancy? The counter offers a virtual makeup makeover where you can “try” out the latest colours on the face.

But if you want to see the colours and finishes #IRL, the staff can swatch them on an acrylic board for you to take a closer look.

Unfortunately, the virtual portal currently doesn’t allow you to “try” on lip colours due to government restrictions.

But if you do want to see if the shade looks good, you can visit the YSL Beauty website to check out all the shades you’re interested in first, then go down to the counter to make a purchase. Visit here for more information.

6. Nars

Where: BHG Bugis, Level 1

With its crisp, sharp lines paired with matte black flooring, reminiscent of the brand’s signature packaging, the Nars counter at BHG Bugis is going to be our new favourite hangout. In fact, the new Power Pout lip bar with its full range of Nars lip products is going to be our first stop.

In addition, the new counter will also offer limited edition retailer exclusive products, which makes a visit a must-do if you’re in the area.

Don’t miss: It might be some time before you’ll get to try out makeup colours at the counter, but there’s a new interactive virtual try-on tool that allows you to experiment with the brand’s wide range of colours and tones.

7. Re:Erth

Where: Tangs at Tang Plaza

Finally, a flagship counter for this local brand – and it’s also the first Singapore beauty brand to have a dedicated space at the revamped Tangs Beauty Hall. Besides its full range of products, Re:Erth fans can also pick up exclusive skincare sets on their next visit too.

Don’t miss: The Re:Erth Sustainability Corner. Here’s where you can drop off your skincare empties that will be converted into non-fossil derived fuel, thanks to a partnership between Re:Erth and Environmental Solutions.

With every skincare empty deposited, you get credits (or in Re:Erth currency, petals) that can be used to offset future purchases.

8. Chantecaille

Where: Tangs at Tang Plaza, tel: 9112-4976

There’s a new place you can get your Chantecaille fix now.

This boutique-in-a-store not only showcases a new design concept – soft curves, white and light oak finishings embodying the brand’s modern and natural approach to nature – it also has exclusive skincare and makeup sets to make your beauty shopping a little sweeter.

We’ve got our eye on the Elephant Family Lip Set: purchase two Summer Chantecaille Elephant Family Lip Veils and get another Elephant Family Lip Veil and an exclusive Chantecaille Elephant Family pouch, free).

Don’t miss: Chantecaille facial treatments at the brand’s first private facial cabin in Southeast Asia. Enjoy pampering facials like the indulgent Gold Energizing Facial to the anti-ageing Bio Lifting Facial. However, the facials will only be available at a later date due to the global pandemic, so stay tuned.

9. The Body Shop

Where: #B3-66/67, Ion Orchard, tel: 6513-4505

Unleash your activist spirit at this new The Body Shop concept store. It’s not just a place to shop, it’s also a place where you can learn how to go green.

The brand walks the talk using green materials like reclaimed wood and recycled plastics in its fixtures and finishings to minimise its environmental impact. The store also has a recycling station where you can bring your skin and body care empties, and even a drinking station to quench your thirst after all that shopping.

Don’t miss: The Scents of Life collection. Create your own bespoke scent from this exclusive fragrance range of 16 cruelty-free fragrances and essences.

10. Burberry Beauty

Where: BHG Bugis Junction

The first counter in Southeast Asia to showcase the brand’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s vision. The beige tones of the counter fittings are inspired by a 1980s Burberry kilt and are complimented with gold accents.

And continuing its commitment to sustainability, the new counter only uses 15 materials, down from its previous 50.

Don’t miss: Besides the newest skincare, makeup and fragrance launches, Burberry Beauty also wants to treat you this month. Pop down to the counter and receive a free trial pack of Burberry Beauty products. No purchase needed. While stocks last.

11. Clarins

Where: #01-K10, Nex, tel: 6634-2005

Clarins fans living in Serangoon and its surrounding neighbourhoods no longer have to head into town to get their favourite Clarins must-haves. And while it might be a petite 20 square-metre kiosk, it offers the full suite of Clarins products.

Don’t miss: The Clarins Scented Collection. Lift, renew or calm the senses with this range of bath, body and home products. Available in three scents – Sweet Neroli, Tonic Citrus and Wild Fig.

This article was first published in Her World Online.