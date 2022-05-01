11 new hotels that are open for staycations in 2022

If you've spent 2021 exhausting your list of hotels for a relaxing staycay, you'll be glad to know there are new spots to check in to in the new year.

Not only are there a slew of up-and-coming properties, but several hotels that were formerly SHN-Dedicated Facilities (SDF) have also reopened their doors to welcome staycation-goers.

New: Hilton Orchard

PHOTO: Hilton Orchard

After an extensive revamp, the former Mandarin Orchard will open its doors as the luxurious new Hilton Orchard Singapore come 2022.

Billed the largest hotel in Singapore, the new Hilton flagship boasts 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites across two towers with elegant botanical-inspired interiors as well as refreshed event spaces.

There'll also be two 24-hour fitness centres, an outdoor pool, a new Executive lounge, as well as a direct connection to the Mandarin Gallery shopping mall.

Dining-wise, apart from the award-winning Chatterbox and fine-dining restaurant Shisen Hanten, guests can look forward to three new dining concepts — Estate, an all-day dining buffet restaurant with elevated modern-Asian cuisine, as well as famed Italian resto Osteria Mozza and the Ginger Lily lobby lounge and bar.

It's now open for reservations for stays from April 1, 2022.

Hilton Orchard Singapore is at 333 Orchard Road Singapore, Singapore 238867.

New: Voco Orchard Singapore

PHOTO: Voco Orchard Singapore

The former Hilton Singapore has been rebranded Voco Orchard, reopening with 423 refurbished rooms, as well as a stylishly revamped lobby.

Accommodation ranges from the 32sqm Deluxe Rooms to the Premium rooms with city views, as well as plush suites with walk-in rain showers, and the 64sqm Presidential Suite that has separate living and dining areas.

Adhering to its green ethos, each is outfitted with eco-friendly touches like beds made with recycled plastic bottles, sustainably-harvested cotton and sustainable bathroom amenities from Apotheke.

Its dining options remain the same, with the one-Michelin-star Iggy's, D9 Cakery, the Opus Bar & Grill, and il Cielo nestled on the rooftop.

But otherwise, it's just a short walk away from malls like Ion Orchard and Wisma Atria.

Voco Orchard Singapore is at 581 Orchard Road Singapore, Singapore 238883.

Visit its website for reservations or more information.

New: Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa

PHOTO: Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa

If you're looking to unwind amidst lush serenity, pack your bags for Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa, which is set to make its debut in 2022.

The first villa-only resort in the country, it houses 62 villas set in over 100,000 sqm of lush landscaping, and you'll be treated to vistas of the South China Sea.

Take your pick from the 260 sqm one-bedroom villas to the 450 sqm four-bedroom villa that's ideal for a family escapade.

All come with their own exclusive pool and terrace so you can relax in privacy and comfort.

Facilities will include a bar, restaurants, a fitness centre, an event room, and two meeting rooms.

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa is at 2 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa, Singapore 099891.

Visit its website for more information.

New: Artyzen Cuscaden

Located on Cuscaden Road and spanning 20 storeys, the Artyzen Cuscaden is the first Singapore property by the Hong Kong-based Artyzen Hospitality Group. It's slated to be opened this year, although it's not clear exactly when.

You can look forward to spending the night in one of the 142 elegantly designed rooms, with eight suites (that are at least 76 sqm) and 134 standard rooms (38 sqm).

If you're feeling peckish, there'll be three dining outlets offering Peranakan-inspired fare: The bar and lounge on the first and second levels, a restaurant on the fourth, and the Sky restaurant for rooftop views.

Or you can hit up the Garden Spa for a spot of pampering, or the gym that's located on the fifth floor.

Visit Artyzen Hospitality Group's website for more.

New: The Singapore Edition

Boutique hotel brand Edition will be putting its stamp on our island with the new The Singapore Edition that will occupy the site of the former Boulevard Hotel in Orchard.

Envisioned by American hotelier Ian Schrager and Marriott International, the eight-storey building will house 190 sophisticated rooms and is set to open in 2022.

Visit Edition Hotels' website for more information.

New: Pullman Singapore Orchard

Occupying what was once the Grand Park Orchard is the new Pullman Singapore Orchard, which is slated to open in early 2022.

Part of the Accor Group, the Pullman brand has some 140 hotels globally, and this marks its first property in Singapore.

Currently undergoing a revamp, the hotel will be outfitted with 308 rooms that will be stylishly refreshed with the contemporary aesthetic of Pullman's properties.

And you can also expect in-hotel amenities like an outdoor pool and bar, F&B spots as well as a fitness club.

Located on the busy Orchard shopping strip, it's just steps away from malls like Takashimaya and Paragon, as well as the flagship Apple store.

New: Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore

PHOTO: Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore

A 135-room business hotel, Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore is anticipated to debut in 2022 at one-north near Buona Vista MRT station.

The focus is on a digital-first experience, which includes nifty tech features like mobile keys, self check-in kiosks and content streaming-enabled TVs.

Guests will also be able to book, check-in, request services, make payment and more via the hotel's app.

Don't be surprised to see service robots performing tasks like concierge services, delivering clean laundry and refilling room supplies.

There'll also be a swimming pool as well as a 24-hour gymnasium.

Reopened: Conrad Centennial Singapore

PHOTO: Conrad Centennial Singapore

Previously housing those on SHN, Conrad Centennial Singapore, nestled next to Millennia Walk, is now welcoming staycation-going guests with an array of hotel promos.

For those after a gastronomic affair, check out the Foodie Staycation that comes with a red packet with a $100 dining credit that you can use at any of its restaurants — like the award-winning Golden Peony or buffet line Oscar's — and lounge.

Or amp up the luxury with the spacious Two Bedroom Family Suite. You'll get privacy from the kids with a hallway that connects a Centennial Suite and an Executive Room.

Conrad Centennial Singapore is at 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982.

Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Reopened: The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore

We're starting to see the iconic hexagonal windows of The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore's rooms on our Instagram feeds again — the hotel started accepting leisure bookings two weeks ago.

The kids will love the themed packages on offer, like the Ritz Kids Night Safari, which is outfitted with a sleeping tent as well as kids' amenities including an edible gift and an activity sheet.

And if your child's birthday falls within the duration of the stay, they'll get a birthday cake, too.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore is at 7 Raffles Avenue Singapore, Singapore 039799.

Visit its website for bookings or more information.

Reopened: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

PHOTO: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

Since Dec 7, luxury hotel JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach has resumed leisure stays — check in to its array of rooms, from Deluxe rooms to premier rooms with views of Marina Bay, or the luxurious suites with access to the Executive lounge.

For families, there's the Premier Family guest room with a king-sized bed and a sofa bed for the kiddos. Don't miss out on a dip in the pool at Flow18 Sky Garden, with amazing views of the cityscape.

If a two-night getaway is on the cards, the Better Two-gether package is for you, which offers a weekday two-night stay at exclusive rates, together with daily breakfast for two at buffet restaurant Beach Road Kitchen.

JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach is at 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763.

Visit its website to book or for more information.

Reopened: The Westin Singapore

PHOTO: The Westin Singapore

Located at Marina Bay, luxury five-star hotel The Westin Singapore officially opened its rooms for stays on Dec 17, 2021.

If you've got young ones in tow, check out the Westin Family Package that gets the kids a welcome amenity as well as includes a Westin Family Travel Journal and a local activity guide.

It also comes with breakfast for two adults and up to two kids.

Up to two children below 12 years old can also eat free from the kids' menu when accompanied by a paying adult at Cook & Brew.

The Westin Singapore is at 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961.

Visit its website for reservations or more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.