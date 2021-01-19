11 ox-spicious Chinese New Year snacks and gift ideas for 2021

Chinese New Year is right around the corner. Which means it’s time to start ordering festive snacks for house visits and your munching pleasure.

Plus, take this opportunity to send some gifts that symbolise happiness, prosperity and abundance. Truly, there’s no better way to spread the love than through food.

1. Festive hampers by Noel Gifts

Convey auspicious greetings and messages of abundance and prosperity to your loved ones and business associates with a heart-warming hamper from Noel Gifts.

The Grandeur hamper ($300, shown above) is a treasure trove of premium brandy, nourishing jars of bird’s nests, dried mushrooms, canned abalones and traditional Chinese tea. Plus, the golden box that the hamper comes in can be reused as a holder for Mandarin oranges.

Hamper prices range from $68 to $300 (excluding GST).

Order at www.noelgifts.com or call 6299-1155.

2. Limited-edition CNY gift tins by Yoku Moku

The 2021 Chinese New Year limited edition tin box ($48) by renowned Japanese confectionery brand Yoku Moku is made for gifting, and is a lighter alternative to traditional festive tidbits.

The box contains an assortment of cookies – there are eight pieces of the Cigare (rolled butter cookie), four pieces of hojicha butter cookies, and eight pieces of matcha butter cookies. All of this comes packaged in a beautiful red tin, where the intricate flower design signifies the beginning of the “niu” year.

If you prefer, the 2021 Chinese New Year Cigare Tin ($38) is also available, containing 20 pieces of just the Cigare.

Order at www.yokumoku.com.sg.

3. Assorted cookies by Janice Wong

Janice Wong’s newly-launched collection of festive confections, hampers and cookie sets offers many tantalising choices.

In particular, we’re tempted by the CNY Assorted Cookie Tin ($38) that features a selection of handcrafted, small-batch cookies, including Almond Orange Marzipan, Almond Cookie and Peanut Butter Brittle.

The cookies come in a signature Janice Wong Tin with artwork on the exterior by chef Janice herself.

There are also seasonal goodies available in single cookie jars such as the exclusive Dark Chocolate Coated Pineapple Tarts ($32) and Love Letters with Hazelnut Dip ($35).

Order at www.janicewong.online.

4. Tangerine Pineapple Balls from Kele

In 2019, local confectionery Kele ingeniously came up with Rose Pineapple Tarts ($32.80 per tin). Then in 2020, the good folks there came up with a gorgeous open-faced Purple Sweet Potato Pineapple Tart ($32.80).

This year, both versions are available, alongside their newest creation, the buttery and tangy Tangerine Pineapple Balls ($32.80). Other crunchy options available include Green Pea Cookies ($23.80), and the irresistible Grandparents’ Almond Cookies (S$21.80).

Kele is well known for having one of the best pineapple tarts in Singapore, so you can be sure you won’t be disappointed with any of their offerings. Case in point: they won Jurong Point Shopping Centre’s ‘The Search for the Best Pineapple Tart’ competition in 2016.

Order at www.kelepineappletarts.com.sg.

5. Peanut love letters by Ding Bakery

Originating from Johor, this Malaysian bakery has amassed a following in Singapore with their line-up of moreish and addictive Chinese New Year goodies.

Their range runs the gamut from the Award-Winning Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pineapple Tart Ball ($31.90) and Premium Peanut Folded Love Letters ($24.90), to crowd favourites such as the Premium Spicy Hae Bee Hiam Roll ($25.05) and Crispy Salted Egg Crab Stick ($25.90).

Order at www.cnygoodies.sg.

6. Uniquely flavoured bites by Little Nonya’s Cookies

This homegrown brand has launched a range of nine new pastries to spice up this year’s festivities. Must-try concoctions include the Lychee-licious Pineapple Tarts ($26.80), MaMa LaLas (mala butter cookies; $18), TomTom Yummy Muruku (tom yum-flavoured muruku; $17.80) and Blessed Chiku Chips ($16.80).

Order at www.littlenonyascookies.com.

7. Prosperity Cookies by Prima Deli

Homegrown bakery PrimaDéli has launched a line-up of seven Prosperity Cookies this year, where new flavours include Pandan Chiffon Cookies, and Cornflake Raisin Cookies, both costing $19.80 per tin.

This is in addition to its Supreme Pineapple Tarts ($25.80) – made with freshly-grated pineapples and premium butter – and its stalwart bakes like the Premium Pandan Chiffon ($7.90), and kueh lapis ($50.80).

Order at www.primadeli.com. Festive items are available until February 11, 2021.

8. Radish and yam cakes by Li Bai

PHOTO: Sheraton Towers Singapore

The Radish Cake with Conpoy and Preserved Meat ($62) and Yam Cake with Pumpkin, Dried Shrimps and Preserved Meat ($62) are truly oldies but goodies. We are glad that these two savoury cakes have stayed on Li Bai’s CNY menu over the years, because they are exactly what traditional Chinese palettes would crave. Perfect as breakfast or a hearty snack anytime of the day.

Order at https://shopatsheratonfestive.oddle.me/.

9. Yushengs by Mandarin Oriental Singapore

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Kickstart the reunion meal at home by tossing up an indulgent yusheng from The Mandarin Oriental Shop Singapore.

Their selection of yusheng platters include the Prosperity Yu Sheng with salmon and crispy fish skin ($88; small size), up to the decadent Harmonious Yu Sheng ($288; large size) topped with cooked fresh lobster, Hokkaido scallops, salmon and crispy fish skin.

There are also various hampers available, such as the MO Hamper ($168) that comprises nian gao, various cookies, homemade XO sauce; and longjing tea.

Order at https://singapore.mandarinorientalshop.com. The festive counter at the hotel lobby opens from Jan 25 to Feb 26, 2021, 11am to 8pm.

10. Treasure pots by Feng Shui Inn

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Skip the long hours of preparation for this year’s reunion dinner by ordering from Feng Shui Inn at RWS. The Premium Wealth Treasure Pot ($1,088) is sure to be the centrepiece of your meal, filled to the brim with precious ingredients such as oysters and abalones.

Traditional bakes such as Carrot Cake with Taro and Golden Oyster ($68), as well as two hampers – packed with wines, bak kwa, and abalone – at $488 and $788 are also perfect gifts.

Order at www.rwsentosa.com/cny-dining. Items are available from now until Feb 26, 2021, while pre-orders close on Feb 20, 2021 at 5pm.

11. Traditional reunion dishes by Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium has rolled out a bunch of Chinese New Year takeaways to dazzle tastebuds.

What caught our eye was the Alaskan Crab with Salted Egg Yolk Sauce Yu Sheng (small $98, large $138), a different take to its salmon and abalone counterparts. The dish is drizzled with Salted Egg Yolk Sauce, giving it a tangy twist, and when paired with the sweetness of the Alaskan Crab, makes for an umami mouthfeel.

Another crowd favourite that has made a comeback this year is the signature Home-style Roast Duck with Tea Leaves ($76).

Order at singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/eshop. Xin Cuisine’s Chinese New Year Takeaways are available for order from now till Feb 23, 2021, for collection and delivery until Feb 26, 2021.

