11 popular vet clinics in Singapore and their prices (2019)

People always poke fun at pet parents, saying that furkids are like children, except they will never “grow up”, earn money and take care of you when you’re old.

They’re expensive to groom and feed, and when they fall sick, you can be prepared to eat Maggi mee for the rest of the month.

… They are absolutely right.

If you’re a new pet owner (or are thinking of becoming one), here’s a price list of some of the more popular vet clinics in Singapore.

11 POPULAR VET CLINICS IN SINGAPORE AND THEIR PRICES

Vet clinic in Singapore Consultation fees Dental scaling (including blood test) My Family Vet From $25 $420 Frankel Vet Centre $35 $294.25 The Joyous Vet $35, $55 (peak) $458 Monster Pet Vet From $36 + $10 to $15 $470 Island Vet Clinic $38, $50 (weekend) $255 Mount Pleasant Vet $40.65, even $48.20 $600 Spring Vet $41 $379.30 Brighton Vet Care $42 $540 Advanced Vet Care $42, after 830pm $128 $600 The Animal Clinic $42.80 $471.10 Amber Vet Practice From $47 (off-peak) or $67 (peak) $780

In the above table, I’ve listed the vet clinics’ basic consultation charges. Some charge an all-day flat fee, while others have inflated rates for peak hours (like weekday evenings and weekends).

It’s pretty much impossible to list all the prices for all the procedures and for all the clinics, so I used dental scaling as a gauge.

It’s a common procedure because for dogs, dental scaling should be done yearly. It’s usually quite expensive because unlike for humans who can have their teeth cleaned in 30 minutes on a chair, the dogs will have to undergo dental surgery under general anaesthesia.

Dental scaling prices typically vary depending on the size and age of your dog, as well as the condition of their teeth. The prices quoted are for small dogs, including blood tests, but excluding extractions (usually $20+ per tooth).

It’s not a definite quotation for your dog, but it should be good enough to give you an idea of how affordable each clinic is.

MY FAMILY VET (BUKIT BATOK) - CONSULTATION FROM $25

My Family Vet is located under an HDB flat, at Bukit Batok East Ave 4. Although in the heartlands, it’s relatively close to Upper Bukit Timah as well.

With basic consultation fees of just $25 (goes up to $40 for extended consultations), My Family Vet is one of the most affordable clinics in Singapore.

The clinic is founded by Dr Vanessa Lin, who does “Chinese medicine therapy” for pets too. I have brought my pet chinchillas — considered exotics to most — to see her before, and she’s very friendly and pleasant.

Their dental scaling prices are reasonable, at $420 for small dogs. The scaling itself is $250, and the blood test $170. You can check the prices (and cost breakdown) on the price list online.

FRANKEL VET CENTRE (EAST COAST) - CONSULTATION AT $35

Sadly, of the popular vet clinics in this list, My Family Vet is the only one with $20-something fees. Frankel Vet Centre is the next cheapest, with basic consultations at $35.

Of all the quotations I got, Frank Vet’s dental scaling prices was also one of the lowest, at just $294.25, including blood tests. Elsewhere, the blood tests alone could set you back $200.

At Frankel Vet, it’s $214 for dental scaling + $80.25 for blood tests. This is quite surprising — to me, anyway — because Frankel Vet Centre is located near East Coast and Siglap, which I’ve always thought to be pretty fancy residential areas.

THE JOYOUS VET (CHOA CHU KANG) - CONSULTATION FROM $35

The Joyous Vet has 2 outlets, both in the west Singapore (Choa Chu Kang and Yuan Ching). For The Joyous Vet, how much you pay depends on which vet you see.

There are 2 senior vets — Dr Wong Chuan Ning and Dr Grace Heng — who charge slightly more than the standard $35 consultation fee. $35 is for off-peak hours; prices start at $55 during peak hours.

If you’re looking for an experienced vet for pocket pals, Dr Heng is great with small animals (she sees my 2 chinchillas).

Their dental scaling fees are average, at $458 (it’s $273 + $185 for blood test).

MONSTER PET VET (TANJONG PAGAR) - CONSULTATION FROM $36

Monster Pet Vet is located near the CBD, which I find kind of strange for a vet clinic. As with The Joyous Vet, prices start at $36 for basic consultation, but are $10 to $15 steeper for senior vets.

Monster pet vet sees all kinds of (legal) pets: aside from dogs, cats, and critters, they welcome really exotic ones like reptiles and terrapins too.

In case you’re wondering… No, that’s not why they’re named after. “Monster” is the nickname of their founders’ dog. The clinic is run by 2 sisters, Dr Song V-Lynn and Dr Song I-Lynn.

ISLAND VET CLINIC (JURONG AND BEDOK) - CONSULTATION FROM $38

Island Vet Clinic has 2 outlets, 1 at each extreme end of Singapore at Jurong and Bedok. Weekday prices are pretty reasonable at $38 for basic consultation, but go up to a whopping $50 on weekends.

Dental scaling here can be quite cheap though: In addition to your furkid’s weight, they price it according to your pet’s dental condition as well. If it’s a fairly simple procedure for a small dog, it can be as cheap as $255 ($155 for scaling, $100 for blood tests).

This is the cheapest quotation I’ve gotten so far. They have a basic price list on their website which you can look at too.

MOUNT PLEASANT VET (9 OUTLETS) - CONSULTATION FROM $40.65

The Mount Pleasant Vet group is the largest chain of vet clinics in Singapore, with 9 outlets islandwide. Surprisingly, their consultation prices are not too bad: $40.65 for basic consultation in the day, and $48.20 during peak hours in the evening.

Their dental scaling price is $600, including blood tests. I was quoted a lump sum price for the entire procedure, so while some clinics deem the blood tests optional, I assume Mount Pleasant requires it.

The clinic at Gelenggang is a hospital where they have on-site facilities to run scans and tests. It’s also where they see emergency cases.

SPRING VET (HOUGANG AND PUNGGOL) - CONSULTATION AT $41

Spring Vet started out at Hougang, but now has 1 more outlet at Punggol (also in the Northeast region). I bring my dog here and find that it’s generally quite affordable, but the consultation fees are a little steep at $41.

For scaling, it’s $379.30 ($223 + $156.30 for blood tests).

I’m not sure if it’s because of the location or the fact that’s quite a new clinic, but I’ve found that Spring Vet at Punggol is usually quite empty. I’ve never had to wait more than 10 minutes for my turn (with appointment, of course).

If you hate long queues, this may be a good option. Also, there are no peak and off-peak hours prices, so if you can only make appointments on weekends, it may be cheaper than some clinics that charge extra during busy periods.

BRIGHTON VET CARE (SERANGOON AND BUKIT TIMAH)

Brighton Vet Care is another popular vet clinic, with 2 outlets (1 at Serangoon Gardens, and 1 at Bukit Timah). Both are at chi-chi districts, so prices are a little on the expensive side.

Consultation is $42, which is fine, but scaling is $540, including blood tests. It’s $340 + $200 (blood test), and that’s for small dogs. If you have a giant breed, it’s likely to be more because they need a larger dosage of drugs.

They have after-hours services too, so if you want a regular vet clinic that’ll be available round the clock, consider Brighton Vet.

ADVANCED VET CARE (BEDOK) - CONSULTATION FROM $42

Advanced Vet Care is another 24-hour clinic cum animal hospital. Standard consultation fees are $42, but if you go in after 8.30pm, it’s considered after hours, and the price triples to $128 – ouch.

That’s kind of crazy for a regular night-time visit, but if it’s say, 3am and you urgently need a vet, then this price is quite normal. Think of it like hospital A&E rates.

Dental scaling starts at $350 + $250 for blood tests, which comes up to $600 in total. $250 for a pre-GA blood test is quite steep — others mostly charge $100+.

THE ANIMAL CLINIC (CLEMENTI AND KATONG) - CONSULTATION FROM $42.80

The Animal Clinic has 2 branches — 1 at Clementi, and the other at Katong. I’ve never actually visited it, but I’ve walked past the west-side branch when I grabbed supplies at Polypet at Sunset Way.

The Animal Clinic also has a sister clinic, which specialises in cats.

… Okay, there’s no actual formal specialist qualification for cats, but the vets over at The Cat Clinic are more experienced in seeing felines. If you have a trouble cat that hates its current vet, no harm checking this out.

Dental scaling prices are mid-range, at $471.10 ($246.10 for scaling + $225 for blood tests).

AMBER VET PRACTICE (EAST COAST) - CONSULTATION FROM $47

Amber Vet Practice is quite popular — I have a few friends who bring their pets there — but it’s quite “atas”. Even their cheapest consultation charges are higher than all the other clinics on this list. It’s $47 for off-peak hours, and $67 for peak periods.

As expected, their dental scaling rates are also the priciest, starting at $780. They charge $480 to $580 for what they call an oral hygiene package, and an addition $300 to $500 for blood tests.

If you’re looking for an affordable vet, this isn’t really one to consider. However, if you don’t mind paying for a vet with good reviews, their principal veterinary surgeon, Dr Brian Loon, is quite well-known and liked in the pet owner community.

The Amber Vet group also has a cat-specialist clinic called Amber Cat Vet.

This article was first published in MoneySmart .