11 private pool staycations in Singapore that'll make you ditch your next Bali vacation

Some good news: hotels in Singapore are reopening, so you can start booking staycations again. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that hotels may resume providing accommodation to guests for the purpose of leisure.

Of course, given the Covid-19 pandemic, there are various safe measures that we all have to comply with — such as social distancing and doing SafeEntry check-ins.

Hotels that are housing people on stay-home notices have to ensure that they are staying in a dedicated area that’s separated from other guests.

Additionally, they also have to put up notices stating that the hotel is providing Covid-19 related accommodations.

We’ve rounded up some of the best hotel rooms in Singapore to consider for your staycation that come with a private pool, so that you don’t have to worry about sharing the communal pool. Scroll down to see!

1. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa: Villa Escape

PHOTO: Amara Sanctuary Resort

We’re certain you’ll feel like you’re in an exotic place like Bali or Krabi while you’re staying at Amara Sanctuary’s One-Bedroom Villa.

There’s a private plunge pool, complimentary mini bar and free WiFi access all for you. There’s also a retractable canopy area for alfresco dining. Book here.

2. Villa Samadhi : Luxe Sarang room

PHOTO: Villa Samadhi

Perfect for low-key relaxation, this simple, colonial-style property is a rustic retreat hidden in the Labrador Nature Reserve. Hole up in the Luxe Sarang room to bond while enjoying your own outdoor plunge pool and private garden, cable TV, and minibar.

You’ll be well fed at the Tamarind Hill restaurant, and the Library where you’ll be served afternoon tea and evening cocktails. Book here.

3. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel: Tang Sok Kiar Suite

PHOTO: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Looking for something more central? The Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has this luxe Oriental-style suite with spacious bathrooms and bedrooms. The room features a 344 sq ft plunge pool on the patio.

Upon booking the room, you’ll be given complimentary access to the Executive Lounge and be treated to a hot buffet breakfast. Book here.

4. W Singapore Sentosa Cove: Away Room

PHOTO: W Singapore

This 41-square-metre room at the W Singapore Sentosa Cove features a private plunge pool so you don’t even have to step out of the room to get your tan on.

With airy high ceilings, smooth wooden floors and lush landscapes surrounding you, we’re sure you’ll find this room extremely romantic and perfect for a weekend staycation. There’s also mood lighting and a rainforest shower for that luxurious feel. Book here.

5. Crowne Plaza Hotel Changi Airport: Pool Terrace Rooms

PHOTO: Crowne Plaza Hotel Changi Airport

Perfect for Easties or those seeking a tranquil escape, each Pool Terrace Room opens up to the hotel’s gorgeously landscaped tropical pool. Granted, it’s not a personal pool, but it definitely feels private enough to call your own. Book here.

6. Shangri-La Hotel: Garden Wing Premier Balcony Suite

PHOTO: Shangri-La Hotel

Spend a lazy afternoon on your personal sun lounger atop the lavish suite’s spacious balcony, overlooking the huge pool below.

When you need to cool off, there’s a private jacuzzi waiting for you on the balcony. Plus, you get access to the exclusive Horizon Club lounge on the 24th floor! Book here.

7. Resorts World Sentosa: Ocean Suites

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

The epitome of luxury, there are only 11 of these Ocean Suites in Resorts World Sentosa. The suits are connected to the largest aquarium in the S.E.A Aquarium and guests get an opportunity to see over 40,000 marine animals up close in the comfort of their room.

There’s also a private jacuzzi for you to indulge in while you’re there. So while this might not be an actual pool, it’s still pretty cool. If jacuzzis aren’t your thing, there’s a bath tub you can open up just beside the observation window for you to watch these sea creatures while relaxing. Book here.

8. Capella Singapore: One-Bedroom Villa

PHOTO: Capella Singapore

The spacious villas at the Capella Singapore all have private three-metre by three-metre plunge pools, an outdoor rain shower and even an expansive outdoor space. Located in Sentosa, the hotel is perfect if you’re looking for a relaxing getaway but can’t leave Singapore itself. Book here.

9. Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa: Villa Du Jardin

PHOTO: Sofitel Singapore

This expansive yet intimate room has two elegant bedrooms, a living room and a garden terrace with a private swimming pool. You’ll be treated like royalty with Hermès toiletries and access to the SoSpa outdoor facilities. Book here.

10. Resorts World Sentosa: 2 or 3-Bedroom Villas

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Each luxurious villa features two or three oversized bedrooms that open up to an ample sized personal pool with seaview. You’ll never want to leave! Book here.

11. Resorts World Sentosa: 1-Bedroom Villa

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Granted, it might not be your own personal pool but, it does open out to the free form pools outside — which is pretty darn huge on its own. Plus, because there are only a handful of 1-bedroom villas on site, you’ve pretty much got a huge pool space for yourself! Book here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.