11 reasons you need to give your child a brother or sister

If you grew up as an only child, you may have reaped in a number of unique benefits.

However, if you grew up in a family with siblings or more, you reaped in the awesome benefits of having a big, happy, loving family!

Personally, I grew up with only one sibling (my sister), but even I felt as though I always had a playmate, and a partner in crime!

Growing up with a sibling is a great thing for a kid's development, and I'm not alone in thinking so! Just ask anyone who grew up with brothers and/or sisters.

Sure, they'll probably preface their testimony with something along the lines of, "We used to fight like cats and dogs", or "My youngest sibling was such a pest"; but when it comes down to it, they love each other dearly, and growing up in a big family offered them a very special childhood.

We're not saying there's anything wrong with raising an only child. In fact, many couples are blessed to be able to birth one happy, healthy bundle of joy.

All we're saying is that if you're on the fence about extending your family, you should highly consider doing so!

If you're uncertain whether or not you want to add another member to your family, here's a list of 13 compelling arguments that'll help you realise that your only child needs a little brother or sister:

1. SPLITTING CHORES/RESPONSIBILITIES

When kids reach a certain level of maturity, many families begin to introduce them to chores and responsibilities.

If your child grows up an only child, they may begin to feel overburdened with the many different tasks their asked to complete.

But, let's say that hypothetically, they have a partner to help shoulder the load.

Those tasks might night seem so daunting anymore, and they could even find fun ways to distribute those chores, or fun ways to complete them together!

2. THEY CAN VENT TO EACH OTHER