11 Singapore staycations for under $200 where you can use your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers

Here are 11 best Singapore staycations that are under $200 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV). Plus, an extra 5 per cent discount!

Looking to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on hotel staycations? We’ve rounded up 11 of the best staycation deals in Singapore from as low as $66.50 nett per night!

To sweeten the deal, you can even enjoy an additional 5 per cent discount on your staycation bookings after you’ve used your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to offset the cost.

1. D’Hotel: From $66.50 nett

  • $66.50 NETT for room only
  • $95 NETT inclusive of $20 F&B voucher
  • Book here

2. lyf Funan Singapore: From $90 nett

  • $90 nett per night for OOAK from Dec 1 onwards
  • $100 nett for 2 nights OOAK from Jan 1 onwards
  • Book here

3. Hotel Boss Singapore: From $100 nett

  • Superior Room
  • Complimentary upgrade to next room category
  • 10am early check in
  • 3pm late check out
  • Complimentary parking
  • Book here

4. Heritage Collection on Seah: From $108 nett

5. Hotel Soloha: From $141.20 nett

6. Hotel G Singapore: From $147 nett

  • Burgers in Bed Package
  • Good Room
  • Choice of 2 signature burgers and 1 side
  • Late checkout at 2pm
  • Complimentary parking
  • Book here

7. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview: From $178 nett

  • STAY.EAT.MOOKATA Package
  • Deluxe Room
  • Breakfast for 2
  • Mookata set for 2
  • Thai milk Tea for 2 pax
  • Book here

8. M Social Hotel Singapore: From $178 nett

  • Take Happiness Seriously Package
  • Alcove Cosy Room
  • Breakfast for 2
  • $30 F&B credit
  • $178 nett from Sunday to Thursday
  • $188 nett from Friday to Saturday
  • Book here

9. Orchard Hotel Singapore: From $188 nett

  • Grand Deluxe Room (book by Dec 31,2020)
  • Breakfast for 2
  • $30 F&B credit
  • $188 nett from Sunday to Thursday
  • $198 nett from Friday to Saturday
  • Book here
  • Premier Room (book by Dec 31,2020)
  • Breakfast for 2
  • $30 F&B credit
  • $218 nett from Sunday to Thursday
  • $228 nett from Friday to Saturday
  • Book here

10. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore: From $190 nett

  • Cutler Suite
  • $190 nett (book by Dec 31, 2020)
  • Book here

11. Ascott Orchard Singapore: From $190 nett

  • Studio Executive Suite
  • $190 nett from Sunday to Friday
  • $285 nett on Saturday
  • Book here

