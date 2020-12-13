11 Singapore staycations for under $200 where you can use your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers

Here are 11 best Singapore staycations that are under $200 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV). Plus, an extra 5 per cent discount!
Looking to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on hotel staycations? We’ve rounded up 11 of the best staycation deals in Singapore from as low as $66.50 nett per night!
To sweeten the deal, you can even enjoy an additional 5 per cent discount on your staycation bookings after you’ve used your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to offset the cost.
1. D’Hotel: From $66.50 nett
- $66.50 NETT for room only
- $95 NETT inclusive of $20 F&B voucher
- Book here
2. lyf Funan Singapore: From $90 nett
- $90 nett per night for OOAK from Dec 1 onwards
- $100 nett for 2 nights OOAK from Jan 1 onwards
- Book here
3. Hotel Boss Singapore: From $100 nett
- Superior Room
- Complimentary upgrade to next room category
- 10am early check in
- 3pm late check out
- Complimentary parking
- Book here
4. Heritage Collection on Seah: From $108 nett
5. Hotel Soloha: From $141.20 nett
6. Hotel G Singapore: From $147 nett
- Burgers in Bed Package
- Good Room
- Choice of 2 signature burgers and 1 side
- Late checkout at 2pm
- Complimentary parking
- Book here
7. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview: From $178 nett
- STAY.EAT.MOOKATA Package
- Deluxe Room
- Breakfast for 2
- Mookata set for 2
- Thai milk Tea for 2 pax
- Book here
8. M Social Hotel Singapore: From $178 nett
- Take Happiness Seriously Package
- Alcove Cosy Room
- Breakfast for 2
- $30 F&B credit
- $178 nett from Sunday to Thursday
- $188 nett from Friday to Saturday
- Book here
9. Orchard Hotel Singapore: From $188 nett
- Grand Deluxe Room (book by Dec 31,2020)
- Breakfast for 2
- $30 F&B credit
- $188 nett from Sunday to Thursday
- $198 nett from Friday to Saturday
- Book here
- Premier Room (book by Dec 31,2020)
- Breakfast for 2
- $30 F&B credit
- $218 nett from Sunday to Thursday
- $228 nett from Friday to Saturday
- Book here
10. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore: From $190 nett
- Cutler Suite
- $190 nett (book by Dec 31, 2020)
- Book here
11. Ascott Orchard Singapore: From $190 nett
- Studio Executive Suite
- $190 nett from Sunday to Friday
- $285 nett on Saturday
- Book here