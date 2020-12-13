11 Singapore staycations for under $200 where you can use your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers

Here are 11 best Singapore staycations that are under $200 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV). Plus, an extra 5 per cent discount!

Looking to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on hotel staycations? We’ve rounded up 11 of the best staycation deals in Singapore from as low as $66.50 nett per night!

To sweeten the deal, you can even enjoy an additional 5 per cent discount on your staycation bookings after you’ve used your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to offset the cost.

1. D’Hotel: From $66.50 nett

$66.50 NETT for room only

$95 NETT inclusive of $20 F&B voucher

2. lyf Funan Singapore: From $90 nett

$90 nett per night for OOAK from Dec 1 onwards

$100 nett for 2 nights OOAK from Jan 1 onwards

3. Hotel Boss Singapore: From $100 nett

Superior Room

Complimentary upgrade to next room category

10am early check in

3pm late check out

Complimentary parking

4. Heritage Collection on Seah: From $108 nett

5. Hotel Soloha: From $141.20 nett

6. Hotel G Singapore: From $147 nett

Burgers in Bed Package

Good Room

Choice of 2 signature burgers and 1 side

Late checkout at 2pm

Complimentary parking

7. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview: From $178 nett

STAY.EAT.MOOKATA Package

Deluxe Room

Breakfast for 2

Mookata set for 2

Thai milk Tea for 2 pax

8. M Social Hotel Singapore: From $178 nett

Take Happiness Seriously Package

Alcove Cosy Room

Breakfast for 2

$30 F&B credit

$178 nett from Sunday to Thursday

$188 nett from Friday to Saturday

9. Orchard Hotel Singapore: From $188 nett

Grand Deluxe Room (book by Dec 31,2020)

Breakfast for 2

$30 F&B credit

$188 nett from Sunday to Thursday

$198 nett from Friday to Saturday

Premier Room (book by Dec 31,2020)

Breakfast for 2

$30 F&B credit

$218 nett from Sunday to Thursday

$228 nett from Friday to Saturday

10. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore: From $190 nett

Cutler Suite

$190 nett (book by Dec 31, 2020)

11. Ascott Orchard Singapore: From $190 nett

Studio Executive Suite

$190 nett from Sunday to Friday

$285 nett on Saturday

