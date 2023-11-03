11 Singaporeans tell us what they are buying this 11.11

Singles' Day, also known as 11.11, is right around the corner, bringing with it a thrilling day filled with flash deals, enticing promotions and incredible discounts for online shoppers.

Ahead of this annual shopping extravaganza, we thought we'd ask 11 Singaporeans what they're looking to buy this Singles' Day. These savvy shoppers aren't just indulging in wishlist items for themselves - they're also checking off their gift shopping list in advance while scoring some pretty sweet discounts.

Want to save even more this 11.11? Citi Cardmembers will get to enjoy up to $80 off exclusively on Shopee, and more merchant deals on Lazada and Amazon. Click here to sign up for a Citi Credit Card and continue reading for some of the best deals these shoppers are gunning for!

Karyn, 46, a journalist with exquisite taste

Luxury and self-care go hand in hand, especially during the festive season. What better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to some lavish fragrances and nourishing skincare?

For those who appreciate the allure of unique fragrances, check out Karyn's wishlist, which features Philosophy and Maison Margiela products. She's got her eye on Philosophy's Ultimate Full of Grace Set ($138) and their travel-size cleansers and serums for her year-end getaway.

Fortunately for Karyn, Philosophy has an official store on Shopee. She's gearing up to grab her wishlisted items when 11.11 comes around, so she can take full advantage of her Citi Cardmember perks.

One of the attractive benefits that await her during Shopee's 11.11 Big Sale are generous discounts of up to $80 off when she pays with her Citi Card. This means she'll have extra funds to spend on her vacation, all while basking in the refreshing fragrances from Philosophy.

Melina, 28, a writer who has 417 items in her shopping cart

While many of us might have extensive wishlists, none compare to Melina's, who has a staggering 417 items in her cart. Within which there's an oddly specific item: the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 Building Kit, which retails for $525 on Amazon.

She's patiently waiting for 11.11 to check out, as Citi is offering $10 off Amazon purchases for Citi Mastercard users with a minimum spend of $150. If you're also planning some big (and oddly specific) purchases on Amazon, take a moment to explore the promotions that come with being a Citi Cardmember.

Sophie, 32, marketing manager and modern mum

For new parents, a bottle warmer can be a lifesaver. Milk can be warmed and readied quickly for late-night feedings, granting parents more time for some much-needed shut-eye.

New mum Sophie has her sights set on the Lollababy Portable Bottle Warmer, a great device to have on hand during weekend trips out with the little one.

Priced at $139 on Shopee, new parents can consider purchasing it with their Citi Card to enjoy up to $80 off during 11.11.

John, 31, a video producer who's always plugged in

Whether it's the latest phone, accessories or tech gadgets, 11.11 is undoubtedly the best time to buy electronics.

Case in point: video producer John, who is keen on purchasing the Sony LinkBuds S to soundtrack his commute home. The earbuds retail for $302 on Lazada, but if he's got a Citi Card, he'll be entitled to $25 off his purchase since he has hit the minimum spend of $300.

Unable to hit this minimum spend yourself? You'll be happy to know that those who spend a minimum of $150 will get to enjoy $11 off their purchase on Lazada.

Elle and Seline, 35 and 36, brand managers who love fashion

Having planned themselves a year-end shopping spree, Elle and Seline are set to do it in style with dresses from Zalora and Club 21.

They're in for a treat, as they'll be getting 20 per cent off their Club 21 purchases when they pay with their Citi Cards, using the promo code CITI20.

With their pooled orders, they'll also be able to enjoy nine per cent off their dresses as Zalora and as Citi Cardmembers, with a minimum spend of $120 (capped at $12). Zalora VIP Cardmembers are eligible for 10 per cent off at the same minimum spend (capped at $15).

Monica and Andrew, 16 and 22, filial siblings

There's always that one person in your social circle who buys Dyson products at major sales events. For us, it's Monica and Andrew, who want to reward their mum with a new Dyson vacuum cleaner.

These high-quality vacuum cleaners need no introduction. If you'd like to get one for your mum as well, you can easily find it on sale on Dyson's official store on Shopee, and score yourself additional discounts of up to $80 this 11.11 when you pay with a Citi Card.

Jocelyn, 28, a livestream enthusiast

People have various preferences for background music at work. Some opt for podcasts, some curate Spotify playlists while others find comfort in classics like lo-fi hip hop music to study or work to. For illustrator and motion graphics artist Jocelyn, she watches livestreams to get into her creative zone.

To take her illustrations to the next level, she's in the market for a Wacom Intuos M tablet ($292). The stars are aligning for her this 11.11; Shopee houses an official Wacom store and will also be hosting storewide livestreams for potential viewers like her to snag $10 off $50 exclusive vouchers.

What's more, she may stand to win $50 Citi vouchers (no min. spend) just by tuning in to Shopee livestreams on November 10 and 11. If your creative process aligns with Jocelyn's and you want learn more about these livestream rewards, be sure to visit this link.

Felicia and Theodore, 44 and 46, cherry blossom enthusiasts

According to The Washington Post, the best time to book your vacation is six months in advance. If you're hoping to catch the cherry blossoms in Japan, now's the perfect time to plan.

Take a page out of Felicia and Theodore's book, who are keeping informed of flight prices and planning ahead during this sales season.

For peace of mind on your trip, invest in a reliable luggage. The couple is planning to purchase an American Tourister Frontec Spinner ($350) when D-day rolls around to snag the best deals for their travel essentials.

Plus, Citi Cardmembers like them would be able to enjoy up to $80 off their purchases exclusively during Shopee 11.11.

Sign up for a Citi Card ahead of the 11.11 sales

As the countdown to 11.11 begins, be sure to stay informed of all the exclusive deals within your reach - best to stack those vouchers and discounts for maximum savings!

And for those who share similar wishlist items with our respondents, now's a great time to sign up for a Citi Credit Card.

From now till January 31, 2024, new cardmembers of the Citi Rewards Card can expect an exclusive welcome gift of 40,0000 bonus points, which you can use to offset your future purchases. Citi Reward Cardmembers will also earn 10 times the amount of points on their shopping and online purchases during 11.11.

Already a Citi Cardmember? Check out this handy Shopee cheatsheet of vouchers and Citi's Shop Smart deals you can use during 11.11.

Happy shopping!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Citi.

sophia.kuek@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.