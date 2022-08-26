11 skin salves to combat dry, flaky skin in the office

Singapore is a nation of air-conditioned offices, which is great for beating the heat but not fantastic when it leaves your skin feeling dry, tight or flaky at the end of the work day. Take it from this writer, who works in an office where the central air-conditioning unit is positioned right in front of him.

Blame it on transepidermal water loss – a fancier way of referring to the loss of moisture that your skin goes through every second of the day. Couple that with the fact that air-conditioned rooms often mean drier indoor climes that remove the presence of moisture in the air, and you’ve got the answer as to why your skin starts getting flaky midway through your work day.

Yet it doesn’t have to be that way. Keep one of these nourishing skin salves at your desk or in your office drawer for that much-needed hydration boost. Plus, it gives you an excuse to take a minute away from your emails to indulge in a little self love!

You’ll clock out with glowing, hydrated skin.

N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist, $125, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Harnessing the revitalizing benefits of the red camellia flower that boosts cellular vitality, spritz on this serum-in-mist every few hours for refreshed, youthful-looking skin. Plus, spray it lightly over makeup to refresh your look.

On-the-Glow Multi-Use Moisture Stick, $32, Pixi at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

How about stashing a solid moisturiser in your top drawer? The perfect and fuss-free on-the-go companion for busy people, each stick of moisturiser is formulated with a unique mixture of gentle acids and vitamins, including the antioxidising Vitamin D2 to protect your skin barrier against environmental damage. Ginseng extract gives balance, thereby soothing any visible signs of irritation.

Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream, $119, Peter Thomas Roth at Sephora

PHOTO: Peter Thomas Roth

There’s a good reason why this cream flies off the shelves as soon as they are restocked: they are that good. Made to strengthen and restore your skin’s natural barrier, it contains butterfly ginger root extract to combat blue light exposure, and tucuma butter to restore moisture to your skin.

Creme De La Rose De Mai, $370, Chantecaille at TANGS

PHOTO: Tangs

A star ingredient of the brand, the Rose de Mai comes together with a blend of potent botanicals that moisturise and cocoon the skin leaving it looking smoother and more radiant looking. Gently dab it onto your dry skin, and luxuriate in the instantly refreshing sensation your skin will enjoy.

Effaclar Duo (+), $44.90, La Roche-Posay

PHOTO: La Roche-Posay

One extra side effect that some people with drier skins face is an overproduction of oil, which often feels uncomfortable by the end of the day.

This then introduces a whole host of skin problems, acne and breakouts being one of them. Combat that with this anti-acne moisturiser. Created with niacinamide, salicylic acid, and prebiotics, it offers a hydrating blanket that mattifies the appearance of oily skin.

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream (Normal/ Dry Skin), $60, Laneige

PHOTO: Laneige

The benefits of hyaluronic acid for dryness are pretty well-known by now, but in the case of this cream from Laniege, a hyaluronic acid that’s 2,000 times smaller compared to regular hyaluronic acid, thereby allowing it to permeate into deeper dermal layers.

Queen Cream, US$250 (SG$343), Omorovicza at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Finally, a cream that shares your status. Queendom aside, this restorative moisturiser contains borage seed oil to help reduce transepidermal moisture loss and repair your skin’s natural mantle. Use it as a primer, or as a moisturiser, and over time you’ll find that your skin feels bouncier and brighter.

Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, price upon application, Elizabeth Arden

PHOTO: Elizabeth Arden

With an unchanging recipe since its birth in 1930, the Eight Hour Cream has quickly become a star amongst Elizabeth Arden’s offerings.

Each tube is made from ​​petrolatum, skin-soothing BHA and restorative vitamin E. Decant a small amount of the balm onto your fingertip, and with gentle circular motions, work it into the dry patches of skin. Plus, you can use this on your cuticles, cracked heels, or inflamed skin to relieve irritation.

Lait-Crème Sensitive, $49.90, Embryolisse at Watsons

PHOTO: Watsons

This affordable skin cream has been trending on TikTok for a while now, and it’s easy to see its appeal. This unassuming tube of cream has been favoured by dermatologists for decades, thanks to a potent cocktail of ingredients including essential fatty acids and vitamins.

When applied, skin feels smooth and plump, eliminating any appearance of dehydration or dry patches. Aside from being a moisturiser, use this cream as a primer, a hydrating mask, or a makeup remover too!

Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, $14.90, Eucerin

PHOTO: Eucerin

This multi-use skin balm is a must-have for anyone who battles with skin flakiness. Applying it over dry spots creates a gently protective barrier that allows oxygen and moisture to transfer in and out of the skin, thereby keeping the skin’s moisture levels balanced and allowing your skin to breathe. Beyond that, use it for just about any skin problem including dry cuticles or redness on your body.

Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream, $250, Sisley

PHOTO: Sisley

For a truly indulgent mid-day pick-me-up, keep a jar of this at your desk. Black rose plays the star role here, infusing the cream with a subtly floral scent that’s won’t feel overpowering and cloying, as well as replumping your skin and giving you a radiant appearance. Trust us when we say you’ll want to hide this away from the prying eyes and hands of your colleagues!

This article was first published in Her World Online.