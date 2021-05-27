11 unique Bak Chang flavours to surprise the family with this year

Bak changs are one of the must-haves during the Dragon Boat Festival season, when the rice dumplings are enjoyed by Chinese families all over the world.

With the festival just around the bend, here’s a list of where you can get your fix of this year’s most unique flavours, from the most creative to super quirky and unusual variants, to indulge in.

1. Hokkaido sweet potato “lava” rice dumpling, $16.80, from Peach Blossoms

This insta-worthy rice dumpling is back this year, and not only a feast for your tastebuds, but one for your eyes as well. It’s made with purple and orange Hokkaido sweet potato custard that oozes out when you cut into it. Enjoy it either as a meal on its own, or as a sweet dessert to share. Wrapped inside butterfly pea rice, this dumpling offers a beautiful visual and taste.

Available for takeaway, delivery and self-collection from ParkRoyal Marina Bay, from now till June 14 at its website . Order by May 31, 2021 to enjoy 25 per cent off all rice dumplings except the bundle set. You can also call 6845 1118 or email peachblossoms.prsmb@parkroyalhotels.com.

2. Dumpling feast, $118, from Resorts World Sentosa (RWS)

This gourmet dumpling set from RWS blends unique and traditional dumplings together to create a delicious feast. It is a collaboration between various RWS cheefs and specialty dining concepts in RWS: Feng Shui Inn,Syun and Osia Steak and Seafood Grill.

Have a family feast with eight different dumplings that lend from Asian flavours, from Hakka and Nonya to Japanese and Thai.

There’s a pink-hued Ocean’s Jewels Dumpling with Japanese hoshi ebi, responsibly harvested sea whelk and dried scallop, a Thai sticky rice-inspired Siamese Jade Dumpling with coconut milk and creamy taro in banana leaves, and a Bouquet of Rubies Dumpling that showcases various grains with dried longan, kumquat, tapioca and azuki red beans and more.

Available for takeaway or delivery, pre-order from now till June 11, 2021. Order here or visit Feng Shui Inn at Crockfords Tower in RWS, Level G2. This set is available at a discounted rate of $98 for RWS Invites and Genting Reward members.

3. 5-head Australian abalone with Iberico & Parma ham rice dumpling, $28, from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

It doesn’t get as luxurious as Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant’s new creation; a rice dumpling stuffed with a generously-sized 5-Head Australian Abalone, together with flavourful Iberico and parma ham, conpoy and mushroom. We liked that the rice while sticky, wasn’t mushy.

Or if you’re a ma la fan, the restaurant has a tongue-tingling Sichuan Pepper Chicken with Lotus Root, Fungus, Peanuts & Mushrooms Rice Dumpling ($14) that draws on ingredients from the popular mala xiang guo.

Purchase a minimum of four rice dumplings in a gold premium box and enjoy 15 per cent off, till June 14, 2021. Available for takeaway or delivery. Order here or call 6831 4605.

4. Black Pepper Chili Crab, Prawn and Bedford Scallops rice dumpling, $28.80, from Golden Peony

Two of Singapore’s iconic crab dishes are highlighted in this flavour-packed dumpling, crafted by the award-winning Golden Peony restaurant’s Chinese executive chef Ku. It’s also studded with succulent prawns and tender Bedford scallops for a mouthwatering treat.

If you prefer something sweet, the restaurant also has a Egg Custard Sweeties Rice Dumpling ($12.80), as well as a Luxury Package ($118) with five dumplings and a bottle of Homemade XO Sauce.

Available for takeaway or delivery, pre-order from now till June 13, 2021. Order here. Call 6432 7482/88 or e-mail sinci.goldenpeony@conradhotels.com for more information.

5. Bak Kut Teh flavour glutinous rice dumpling, $12, from Jade Restaurant

Fullerton Hotel’s Cantonese restaurant Jade has some interesting bak chang flavours on its menu this year, and one of them is this bak kut teh-inspired dumpling that holds a tempting combination of marinated pork belly, red bean, spring onion, salted egg yolk and black mushrooms.

The rice itself has been infused with a special blend of herbs, spices and garlic that nods to the popular hawker dish.

Another creation worthy of mention is the Ginseng Chicken Glutinous Rice Dumpling ($18), which has ginseng, marinated chicken thigh, Chinese ham, black mushroom and salted egg yolk.

Available for delivery or takeaway from now to June 14. Order here, order two days in advance. From now till May 31, 2021, enjoy 10 per cent off when you pre-order your rice dumplings via the online store. ⁣Not valid for hampers.

6. Luxury Trio dumplings gift set ($42.80), from Paradise Group

PHOTO: Paradise Group

Mala fanatics, Paradise Group’s Spicy Smoked Duck with Dried Shrimp Dumpling is a must-try. Think smoked duck, pork belly, dried shrimp, salted egg yolk, and more in a glutinous dumpling that’s infused with a housemade mala sauce that gives it a red hue and a slightly spicy kick.

While it’s not for sale on its own, you can get it as part of the Luxury Trio Dumplings Gift Set , which also features a Deluxe Pork with Conpoy and Chestnut Dumpling, and a Black Truffle Five Grain Dumpling.

Available for takeaway or delivery from now till June 12, while stocks last, at Paradise Group brands including Taste Paradise, Paradise Teochew, Seafood Paradise, Beauty In The Pot, Canton Paradise, Paradise Dynasty, Paradise Classic and Paradise Hotpot. Delivery orders accept here.

7. Mala chicken dumpling with dried scallops, $18.80. from Xin Cuisine

Another creation to satisfy your mala craving: Xin Cuisine’s Mala Chicken Dumpling that’s laden with spicy chicken chunks and fragrant dried scallops. At 380g, it’s also heftier than your average dumpling, making for a satisfying meal.

Or go for the Xin’s Signature Red Lotus Seed Paste Dumpling served with Osmanthus Sauce ($11.80), which comes with creamy lotus paste, chestnuts and gingko nuts, as well as a fragrant osmanthus dipping sauce.

Purchase before May 31, 2021 to enjoy 20 per cent off a la carte dumpling orders. Order here. Call 3138 2531, email xin.sinhi@ihg.com or visit singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/dumplings_bakchang2021.

8. #PlantForward Truffle Multigrain dumpling, $13, from Mitzo

For the health-conscious and those on a vegan diet, Mitzo has a plant-based option for you. This truffle multi-grain dumpling doesn’t just have gut-friendly grains like brown rice, pearl barley and buckwheat, it’s also stuffed with Heura plant-based chicken as well as cordyceps flower and osmathus honey.

Available delivery and takeaway, from now till June 14, 2021. Pre-order here, order two days in advance. Islandwide delivery at $15 per order.

9. Shanghainese style rice dumpling with smoked duck, $30.80, from Grand Shanghai

PHOTO: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel

This year, it’s concocted a Shangainese-style dumpling generously portioned with smoked duck, scallops and mushrooms. If your tastebuds lean towards sweeter offerings, there’s the Crystal Rice Dumpling ($10.50) that oozes a lotus seed paste with hints of osmanthus.

Available for takeaway from now till June 14, 2021. For pre-orders, call 6836-6866/8202 0836, or e-mail restaurant@grandshanghai.com.sg. Grand Shanghai is at 390 Havelock Road, King’s Centre, Level 1, Singapore 169662. Closed on Mondays.

10. Classic Taiwanese dumpling with sesame oil chicken, from $20.12, from Hai Tien Lo

Drawing inspiration from the classic Taiwanese dish of sesame oil chicken is this delicious rice dumpling. Packed with juicy chicken leg chunks, crunchy black fungus and premium glutinous rice, sesame oil and Chinese rice wine also lend an aroma to the dumpling.

For a hearty family treat, give the premium rice dumpling gift sets (from $104.86) a try. It offers different flavours of dumplings and a bottle of Hai Tien Lo’s Signature Homemade XO Chilli Sauce.

Available from now till June 14, 2021. Order here. Pan Pacific Privileges Members enjoy 10 per cent savings with point accrual on individual dumplings only, not applicable for dumpling sets. Use promo code DUMPLING10.

11. Sweetened purple glutinous rice dumpling with Custard, $16.80, from Shang Palace

Another insta-worthy dumpling because of its unique purple rice, this sweet dumpling from Shang Palace can be eaten as a dessert and kids will love the milky and rich custard filling.

For a family feast or to treat a loved one, you can also consider ordering their Shang Palace Rice Dumpling Gift Set ($78) which consists of four types of dumplings and a canister of Chinese tea.

Available for delivery or takeaway from now till June 14, 2021. Order here (order two days in advance). Enjoy 15 per cent off selections of rice dumplings when you order by May 30 at the online store.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.