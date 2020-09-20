11 work-from-hotel packages to suit every budget

Let’s be honest — working from home isn’t for everyone.

Although there’s a certain visceral thrill about commuting from your bedroom to your study, saving on expensive CBD lunches and taking a Zoom meeting sans pants (c’mon, who’d know?), the home environment may not be the most conducive for productivity.

Think noisy kids, naggy pets, and the ever-present temptation to sneak in the odd afternoon nap.

If this describes your work-from-home experience, then here’s some good news.

To drive ancillary revenue, hotels are offering so-called ‘Work From Hotel’ packages, which offer a private room, work-friendly amenities and a refreshing change of scenery.

All this at a price point that won’t burn a hole in your wallet (and if you’re self-employed, that should totally count as a business expense).

Furama Riverfront

PHOTO: Furama Riverfront

If all you’re craving is a gig out of home, but don’t fancy shelling out a couple of hundreds of dollars for the privilege, the

Furama Riverfront might have the ideal package for you. For just $15 (daily pass) or $250 (monthly pass), you’ll get access to the co-working area at the Waterfall Lounge.

You even get rebated $10 (daily pass) or $200 (monthly pass) of the cover charge, which makes this a great option for those who don’t need that extra privacy.

Package inclusions

Day Pass ($15) Monthly Pass ($200) – Free flow coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks. – High speed Wi-Fi access. – Parking coupon for the bearer of the voucher. – 10 per cent off total bill at any restaurants in the hotel. Discount can be used multiple times during the validity of the Daily Pass, and not applicable with other promotional offers or items. – $10 dining credits applicable for all restaurants and food counters in the hotel. Dining credits can be used with other promotional offers or discounts. – 2 hours of free play at Waka Waka for one child. Access for additional children will be payable at Waka Waka directly at regular price. Complimentary tea is available for accompanying adults at Waka Waka. Please pre-book your time slot for play time at Waka Waka here. – Access to meeting spaces, with presentation equipment will be provided upon request and subject to availability. The first hour is complimentary, after which, charges will be applied for the room and the presentation equipment. – Complimentary mail service by the concierge which includes arranging for couriers and mail posting. Stamps are complimentary. – Printing services by the concierge for A4 black and white up to 30 pages. Colour prints are chargeable – Free flow coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks. – High speed Wi-Fi access. – Complimentary daily parking coupons will be provided. – 20% off total bill at any restaurants in the hotel. Discount can be used multiple times during the validity of the Monthly Pass, and not applicable with other promotional offers or items. – $200 dining credits applicable for all restaurants and food counters in the hotel. Dining credits can be used with other promotional offers or discounts. – 2 hours of free play at Waka Waka for one child. Access for additional children will be payable at Waka Waka directly at regular price. Complimentary tea is available for accompanying adults at Waka Waka. Please pre-book your time slot for play time at Waka Waka here. – Discounted Waka Waka Explorer pass. – Access to meeting spaces, with presentation equipment will be provided upon request and subject to availability. The first hour is complimentary, after which, charges will be applied for the room and the presentation equipment. – Complimentary access to Workshops at Waka Waka (subject to availability). – 38 per cent off room reservation at Furama RiverFront. Applicable for one time redemption. – Complimentary mail service by the concierge which includes arranging for couriers, mail handling and mail posting. Stamps are complimentary. To receive a letter or package at Furama RiverFront, please provide your FuramaFirst account number, located within your app. – Printing services by the concierge for A4 black and white up to 30 pages. Colour prints are chargeable. – Complimentary storage provided by the concierge

How to book

This package is so popular that Furama has temporarily suspended sales. Do monitor this page for updates.

Lyf Funan

Lyf’s Singapore Workspace Package gives you 10 hours of room usage from $70++ ($82 nett). Guests can opt for different types of rooms, depending on the size of their party

One of a Kind (1 person, $70++)

All Together room (4 people, $150++)

Package inclusions

Access from 9 am to 7 pm

Wi-Fi, ensuite bathroom, stationery kit, coffee/tea, local snacks

How to book

Use the promo code WORKSPACE at the booking page to trigger the special prices.

Marriott Tang Plaza

Marriott’s ‘Work in style, stay connected’ package offers 12 hours of room usage for $120++ ($141 nett). You can even use the swimming pool and gym if you’d like a nice break from work.

Package inclusions

Usage of guest room from 7am to 7pm (maximum of 1 guest)

In-room coffee and tea making facilities

30 per cent off F&B (including In-room Dining)

Usage of swimming pool and gym (by appointment only)

One complimentary parking

How to book

Contact the hotel at 6831 4785 or email mhrs.sindt.sales@marriotthotels.com

PARKROYAL Beach Road

The PARKROYAL Beach Road’s Ultimate Work from Hotel Day-cation Pass gives you 11 hours of room usage for just $128++ ($151 nett), with full access to gym and swimming pool, and 25 per cent off spa treatments.

Package inclusions

Check-in at 8am and check-out at 7pm

Spacious guest room with multi-functional desk

Complimentary Afternoon Tea Set (choice of Dim Sum or Nyonya Kueh)

30 per cent savings on in-room dining and in-house dining establishments

25 per cent savings on a la carte treatments at St. Gregory spa

Access to Wellness Floor with usage of gym and outdoor swimming pool

Complimentary in-room coffee and tea

Complimentary Pan Pacific Cares Pack (hand sanitiser, face mask and sanitised wipes)

Complimentary internet access and parking

How to book

Online bookings can be made via this link. Don’t forget to check the ‘day use’ box.

InterContinental Bugis

InterContinental Bugis is offering two different packages — the Standard and the Executive.

The former costs $150++ ($177 nett) and throws in a bento lunch for the price, while the latter costs $200++ ($235 nett) and gives you a 55-sqm Heritage Suite, plus a two-course set lunch at Ash & Elm.

Package inclusions

Standard Package ($150++) Executive Package ($200++) – Usage of standard guest room from 7am to 7pm – Complimentary Wi-Fi, writing material, iced water and mints – In-room Nespresso machine with 5 pods per day and TWG tea sachets – Bento lunch, including fruit and an InterContinental Singapore Healthy Juice for one guest – Usage of Heritage Suite from 7am to 7pm – Complimentary Wi-Fi, writing material, iced water and mints – Complimentary parking for one vehicle per stay for a single entry – Access to Fitness Centre and Swimming Pool (by reservation upon check-in) – In-room Nespresso machine with 5 pods per day and TWG tea sachets – Two-course set lunch at Ash & Elm for 1 guest or $30 nett dining credit

How to book

Contact the hotel at 6825 1181 or email sinhb-sales@ihg.com.

Fairmont Singapore

The Fairmont Singapore’s Ultimate Daycation package may not be ostensibly work-focused, but if you’re able to resist the temptation of the pool, it’s a pretty good deal. The package costs $145++ ($171 nett), but rebates you $75 in the form of dining credits. You also have access to the full suite of hotel facilities.

Package inclusions

Day use of a Fairmont Room for 2 adults and 2 children from 8am to 7pm

Free unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi for multiple devices

Nespresso coffee/TWG tea/Drinking water in room

$75 nett dining credits that can be used at SKAI, Prego, Anti:Dote, Mikuni, and for in-room dining

Access to outdoor swimming pools, fitness centre and spa facilities that include Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and hot/cold plunge pools

Access to sunbeds, towel service, changing facilities

How to book

Contact the hotel at 6837 3883 or email reservations.singapore@fairmont.com

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

The Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium at Outram Road has not yet been approved for staycation guests, so you won’t be able to use its rooms. Instead, the hotel is offering the use of a meeting room for 12 hours for $150 nett.

Package inclusions

8-hour day use between 7am to 7pm

Complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and refreshments

Use of LCD projector, screen, flipchart, whiteboard and markers

On-site technical support team

Bento sets are available for order at $9 nett per set

How to book

Call the hotel at 6731 7176 or email them at catering.sinhi@ihg.com

Andaz Singapore

The Andaz Singapore recently reopened for staycation guests, but if a day is all you need, then the Andaz Great Workation package is available for just $177 nett. You’ll get $30 rebated in the form of F&B credits.

Package inclusions

8-hour use of Andaz room for one adult on weekdays, between 7am and 7pm, as working space

$30 F&B credit to be used for in-room dining or in the hotel outlets

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi

Complimentary local calls

Complimentary in-room water, coffee and tea

How to book

Vouchers can be purchased online through this website. Once purchased, email the hotel at stay@andaz.com to confirm your booking.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

If you miss the airport really bad, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport has you covered. For $160++ ($188 nett), you’ll get an 8-hour use of a guest room, plus a $30 F&B credit.

Package inclusions

8-hour day use of guest room between 7am to 7pm

Safety amenity kit: face masks and hand sanitiser

$30 nett dining credit

Complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee and tea

Complimentary upgrade to Premier room

How to book

Complete the reservation form on this page, or contact the hotel at 6823 5388 or via email at reservations.cpca@ihg.com

Sofitel City Centre

Conveniently located at the heart of the CBD, the Sofitel Singapore City Centre will give you 8 hours of room access for $190++ ($224) with your choice of hours from 7am-7pm.

Package inclusions

8-hour use of luxurious guest room with a dedicated work area

Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi

Charging docks with universal plug and USB ports

Complimentary water, coffee and tea

Complimentary energising minibar

How to book

Make an online booking through Accor’s ‘Rest’ day use program.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa

While Sentosa may not be the most conducive place to get work done, you can snag a room at the Sofitel Sentosa Resort & Spa for $190++ ($224). This gives you 7 hours to laze by the pool, have a leisurely lunch, get a massage, and finish those Google slides. Who’s a work superhero now?

Package inclusions

7-hour use of guest room

Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi

How to book

Make an online booking through Accor’s “Rest” day use program.

PHOTO: Lyf Funan