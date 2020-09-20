11 work-from-hotel packages to suit every budget

Let’s be honest — working from home isn’t for everyone.
Although there’s a certain visceral thrill about commuting from your bedroom to your study, saving on expensive CBD lunches and taking a Zoom meeting sans pants (c’mon, who’d know?), the home environment may not be the most conducive for productivity.
Think noisy kids, naggy pets, and the ever-present temptation to sneak in the odd afternoon nap.
If this describes your work-from-home experience, then here’s some good news.
To drive ancillary revenue, hotels are offering so-called ‘Work From Hotel’ packages, which offer a private room, work-friendly amenities and a refreshing change of scenery.
All this at a price point that won’t burn a hole in your wallet (and if you’re self-employed, that should totally count as a business expense).
|Hotel
|Price (nett)
|Duration
|Cost/Hour
|Furama Riverfront (common area)
|$15
|14 hours
|$1.07
|Lyf Funan
|$82
|10 hours
|$8.20
|Marriott Tang Plaza
|$141
|12 hours
|$11.75
|PARKROYAL Beach Road
|$151
|11 hours
|$13.69
|InterContinental Bugis
|$177
|12 hours
|$14.75
|Fairmont Singapore
|$171
|11 hours
|$15.52
|Holiday Inn Atrium (meeting room)
|$200
|12 hours
|$16.67
|Andaz Singapore
|$177
|8 hours
|$22.13
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
|$188
|8 hours
|$23.50
|Sofitel Singapore City Centre
|$224
|8 hours
|$28
|Sofitel Singapore Sentosa
|$224
|7 hours
|$32
Furama RiverfrontPHOTO: Furama Riverfront
If all you’re craving is a gig out of home, but don’t fancy shelling out a couple of hundreds of dollars for the privilege, the
Furama Riverfront might have the ideal package for you. For just $15 (daily pass) or $250 (monthly pass), you’ll get access to the co-working area at the Waterfall Lounge.
You even get rebated $10 (daily pass) or $200 (monthly pass) of the cover charge, which makes this a great option for those who don’t need that extra privacy.
Package inclusions
|Day Pass ($15)
|Monthly Pass ($200)
|– Free flow coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks. – High speed Wi-Fi access. – Parking coupon for the bearer of the voucher. – 10 per cent off total bill at any restaurants in the hotel. Discount can be used multiple times during the validity of the Daily Pass, and not applicable with other promotional offers or items. – $10 dining credits applicable for all restaurants and food counters in the hotel. Dining credits can be used with other promotional offers or discounts. – 2 hours of free play at Waka Waka for one child. Access for additional children will be payable at Waka Waka directly at regular price. Complimentary tea is available for accompanying adults at Waka Waka. Please pre-book your time slot for play time at Waka Waka here. – Access to meeting spaces, with presentation equipment will be provided upon request and subject to availability. The first hour is complimentary, after which, charges will be applied for the room and the presentation equipment. – Complimentary mail service by the concierge which includes arranging for couriers and mail posting. Stamps are complimentary. – Printing services by the concierge for A4 black and white up to 30 pages. Colour prints are chargeable
|– Free flow coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks. – High speed Wi-Fi access. – Complimentary daily parking coupons will be provided. – 20% off total bill at any restaurants in the hotel. Discount can be used multiple times during the validity of the Monthly Pass, and not applicable with other promotional offers or items. – $200 dining credits applicable for all restaurants and food counters in the hotel. Dining credits can be used with other promotional offers or discounts. – 2 hours of free play at Waka Waka for one child. Access for additional children will be payable at Waka Waka directly at regular price. Complimentary tea is available for accompanying adults at Waka Waka. Please pre-book your time slot for play time at Waka Waka here. – Discounted Waka Waka Explorer pass. – Access to meeting spaces, with presentation equipment will be provided upon request and subject to availability. The first hour is complimentary, after which, charges will be applied for the room and the presentation equipment. – Complimentary access to Workshops at Waka Waka (subject to availability). – 38 per cent off room reservation at Furama RiverFront. Applicable for one time redemption. – Complimentary mail service by the concierge which includes arranging for couriers, mail handling and mail posting. Stamps are complimentary. To receive a letter or package at Furama RiverFront, please provide your FuramaFirst account number, located within your app. – Printing services by the concierge for A4 black and white up to 30 pages. Colour prints are chargeable. – Complimentary storage provided by the concierge
How to book
This package is so popular that Furama has temporarily suspended sales. Do monitor this page for updates.
Lyf Funan
Lyf’s Singapore Workspace Package gives you 10 hours of room usage from $70++ ($82 nett). Guests can opt for different types of rooms, depending on the size of their party
-
One of a Kind (1 person, $70++)
-
All Together room (4 people, $150++)
Package inclusions
- Access from 9 am to 7 pm
- Wi-Fi, ensuite bathroom, stationery kit, coffee/tea, local snacks
How to book
Use the promo code WORKSPACE at the booking page to trigger the special prices.
Marriott Tang Plaza
Marriott’s ‘Work in style, stay connected’ package offers 12 hours of room usage for $120++ ($141 nett). You can even use the swimming pool and gym if you’d like a nice break from work.
Package inclusions
-
Usage of guest room from 7am to 7pm (maximum of 1 guest)
-
In-room coffee and tea making facilities
-
30 per cent off F&B (including In-room Dining)
-
Usage of swimming pool and gym (by appointment only)
-
One complimentary parking
How to book
Contact the hotel at 6831 4785 or email mhrs.sindt.sales@marriotthotels.com
PARKROYAL Beach Road
The PARKROYAL Beach Road’s Ultimate Work from Hotel Day-cation Pass gives you 11 hours of room usage for just $128++ ($151 nett), with full access to gym and swimming pool, and 25 per cent off spa treatments.
Package inclusions
-
Check-in at 8am and check-out at 7pm
-
Spacious guest room with multi-functional desk
-
Complimentary Afternoon Tea Set (choice of Dim Sum or Nyonya Kueh)
-
30 per cent savings on in-room dining and in-house dining establishments
-
25 per cent savings on a la carte treatments at St. Gregory spa
-
Access to Wellness Floor with usage of gym and outdoor swimming pool
-
Complimentary in-room coffee and tea
-
Complimentary Pan Pacific Cares Pack (hand sanitiser, face mask and sanitised wipes)
-
Complimentary internet access and parking
How to book
Online bookings can be made via this link. Don’t forget to check the ‘day use’ box.
InterContinental Bugis
InterContinental Bugis is offering two different packages — the Standard and the Executive.
The former costs $150++ ($177 nett) and throws in a bento lunch for the price, while the latter costs $200++ ($235 nett) and gives you a 55-sqm Heritage Suite, plus a two-course set lunch at Ash & Elm.
Package inclusions
|Standard Package ($150++)
|Executive Package ($200++)
|– Usage of standard guest room from 7am to 7pm – Complimentary Wi-Fi, writing material, iced water and mints – In-room Nespresso machine with 5 pods per day and TWG tea sachets – Bento lunch, including fruit and an InterContinental Singapore Healthy Juice for one guest
|– Usage of Heritage Suite from 7am to 7pm – Complimentary Wi-Fi, writing material, iced water and mints – Complimentary parking for one vehicle per stay for a single entry – Access to Fitness Centre and Swimming Pool (by reservation upon check-in) – In-room Nespresso machine with 5 pods per day and TWG tea sachets – Two-course set lunch at Ash & Elm for 1 guest or $30 nett dining credit
How to book
Contact the hotel at 6825 1181 or email sinhb-sales@ihg.com.
Fairmont Singapore
The Fairmont Singapore’s Ultimate Daycation package may not be ostensibly work-focused, but if you’re able to resist the temptation of the pool, it’s a pretty good deal. The package costs $145++ ($171 nett), but rebates you $75 in the form of dining credits. You also have access to the full suite of hotel facilities.
Package inclusions
-
Day use of a Fairmont Room for 2 adults and 2 children from 8am to 7pm
-
Free unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi for multiple devices
-
Nespresso coffee/TWG tea/Drinking water in room
-
$75 nett dining credits that can be used at SKAI, Prego, Anti:Dote, Mikuni, and for in-room dining
-
Access to outdoor swimming pools, fitness centre and spa facilities that include Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and hot/cold plunge pools
-
Access to sunbeds, towel service, changing facilities
How to book
Contact the hotel at 6837 3883 or email reservations.singapore@fairmont.com
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
The Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium at Outram Road has not yet been approved for staycation guests, so you won’t be able to use its rooms. Instead, the hotel is offering the use of a meeting room for 12 hours for $150 nett.
Package inclusions
-
8-hour day use between 7am to 7pm
-
Complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and refreshments
-
Use of LCD projector, screen, flipchart, whiteboard and markers
-
On-site technical support team
-
Bento sets are available for order at $9 nett per set
How to book
Call the hotel at 6731 7176 or email them at catering.sinhi@ihg.com
Andaz Singapore
The Andaz Singapore recently reopened for staycation guests, but if a day is all you need, then the Andaz Great Workation package is available for just $177 nett. You’ll get $30 rebated in the form of F&B credits.
Package inclusions
-
8-hour use of Andaz room for one adult on weekdays, between 7am and 7pm, as working space
-
$30 F&B credit to be used for in-room dining or in the hotel outlets
-
Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
-
Complimentary local calls
-
Complimentary in-room water, coffee and tea
How to book
Vouchers can be purchased online through this website. Once purchased, email the hotel at stay@andaz.com to confirm your booking.
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
If you miss the airport really bad, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport has you covered. For $160++ ($188 nett), you’ll get an 8-hour use of a guest room, plus a $30 F&B credit.
Package inclusions
-
8-hour day use of guest room between 7am to 7pm
-
Safety amenity kit: face masks and hand sanitiser
-
$30 nett dining credit
-
Complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee and tea
-
Complimentary upgrade to Premier room
How to book
Complete the reservation form on this page, or contact the hotel at 6823 5388 or via email at reservations.cpca@ihg.com
Sofitel City Centre
Conveniently located at the heart of the CBD, the Sofitel Singapore City Centre will give you 8 hours of room access for $190++ ($224) with your choice of hours from 7am-7pm.
Package inclusions
-
8-hour use of luxurious guest room with a dedicated work area
-
Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi
-
Charging docks with universal plug and USB ports
-
Complimentary water, coffee and tea
-
Complimentary energising minibar
How to book
Make an online booking through Accor’s ‘Rest’ day use program.
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa
While Sentosa may not be the most conducive place to get work done, you can snag a room at the Sofitel Sentosa Resort & Spa for $190++ ($224). This gives you 7 hours to laze by the pool, have a leisurely lunch, get a massage, and finish those Google slides. Who’s a work superhero now?
Package inclusions
-
7-hour use of guest room
-
Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi
How to book
Make an online booking through Accor's "Rest" day use program.