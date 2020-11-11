11.11 Singles' Day: Find bae with these dating apps

Is that “Double 11 from Lazada 🎶” song reminding you how lonely you are this 11.11 Singles Day? I was once in your shoes too. It was three years ago, when I just got out of a long-term relationship; wondering if I would ever find “the one”.

Some friends suggested that I try using dating apps, and lo and behold – I’ve been in a happy relationship with my current squeeze for years with the BTO proposal done and dusted. So, yes, you can find love on dating apps!

Before you even download one of the apps below, here’s my two cents on how to increase your likelihood of achieving your “success story”:

Show more, talk less. Post photos of the things you love to do. Write jokes if you think you’re funny. Put a little bit more effort in your profile, it goes a long way.

Don’t just initiate the conversation with a flat “Hi”, write more meaningful messages that will leave an impression on your match. For people you’re interested in, read their profile and initiate conversation based on their photo or profile description. Trust me, you’ll get brownie points by doing this!

Don’t give up. Even if you go on 20 dates and nothing seems to click, that’s part of the process. Learn from your missteps and reflect on what you could have done better to make the date more meaningful, and your efforts will bear fruit soon.

Here are some of the most popular dating apps in Singapore. I’ll rate each of them on how easy they are to use, score a date, and find 💘, based on my own experience and conversations with my single friends.

1. Tinder

The most mainstream dating app that probably even your mum knows about. You’ll definitely find the most number of Singaporeans looking for 💘 here - probably also because it’s the easiest app to use. Set up your profile, then swipe right if you like the person recommended for you, or left if he/she is a no-no.

The app does get some flak, having earned a reputation as a platform for people only looking “for a good time”, but this is the app I used to find the love of my life. Most importantly, write what you’re looking for in a relationship in your profile from the get-go, so that you can avoid some hits and misses.

It took some time though – I remember on one of my first few dates, as we were somewhere I wasn’t familiar with, I asked my date to show me around town. What happened in the end was me dating a tour guide who elaborated on the buildings we passed on a walk that lasted about four hours.

According to my bae, it was roughly 20+ dates of finding out who she clicked with before she met me. Talk about not giving up on her love quest!

Easy to use? 💘💘💘💘💘

Sure can get date not? 💘💘💘💘

Confirm can find love ah? 💘💘💘

2. Coffee Meets Bagel (aka CMB)

Many view Coffee Meets Bagel as the classier, more serious dating platform compared to Tinder. Men have a number of profiles or “bagels” to like or pass, and in return, girls can choose bagels from those who liked them. The bagels refresh every day at noon.

Essentially, this app puts the ball in the girls’ court. Once a girl accepts, a chat window will open but only for a week – so if you’re serious about the person, you’ve gotta act quickly!

One good thing about this feature is that you’ll know very quickly whether a match has any prospects. Generally, you get “quality” dates on CMB as the app matches you not with strangers, but with friends of friends. Matches are apparently based on your preference and personality type too.

For first-timers who are struggling to think of an opening line to vow their “bagel”, the app also suggests ice-breakers that are tailored to your “bagel’s” profile.

This is the app that my best friend used to find the love of his life. He wasn’t so experienced in the dating scene, so I was basically Will Smith in the movie “Hitch” while he was Kevin Smith. It all ends well though – he’s happily married with baby number one.

Easy to use? 💘💘💘💘

Sure can get date not? 💘💘💘

Confirm can find love ah? 💘💘💘💘

3. OKCupid

OKCupid is geared towards singles who are 30 and above and who are extremely serious about looking for 💘.

Compared to other apps, there are “higher barriers to entry”. Before you can mingle, you’ll need to answer a questionnaire that asks you things like your favourite band or how kinky you really are – this is to fix the algorithm to show you better halves with similar interests.

After that it’s just like Tinder: both sides need to swipe right on each other before being allowed to chat with each other.

Like I’ve mentioned, you’ll find a more mature pool of singles using OKCupid, which translates to a higher number of serious relationship seekers compared to people who are just lurking on the app. Though, from my own usage, I have seen some younger people on the app too.

Easy to use? 💘💘

Sure can get date not? 💘💘💘

Confirm can find love ah? 💘💘💘💘

4. Happn

Singapore’s quite small right? Do you believe… in destiny? Perhaps this is the right dating app for those of you who work in CBD or hang out at Orchard – it only shows you profiles of people who have crossed paths with you.

You can even set your status to “Available” to show that you’re ready for an impromptu date, but please be safe and stay in public areas. If you are scared about your privacy, the app says it never shows your location to other members, so that’s a plus.

As for my experience, well I’ve never heard any good news of great matches revolving around Happn. Another single friend has told me that the app has many fake fishing profiles looking to get you to pay to talk to them.

I wouldn’t take this app too seriously, but hey, what if the love of your life is just around Amoy Food Centre?

Easy to use? 💘💘💘💘

Sure can get date not? 💘💘

Confirm can find love ah? 💘

5. Paktor

We can’t end this list without mentioning one of our homegrown Singapore apps. Paktor works similarly to Tinder - both sides need to swipe right on each other to start conversing.

Additionally, the app has a gamification system built into it such as quizzes and the ability to earn points to redeem virtual gifts that you can give to your match. There are some additional filters, too, in your search, like being able to search for potential matches by job type or education.

The Paktor team also has a real-life dating agency called GaiGai. Not only does GaiGai have a matchmaking service (complete with consultation), it also has an image consultancy team to improve your look and hosts events that cater to modern singles.

Easy to use? 💘💘💘

Sure can get date not? 💘💘💘💘

Confirm can find love ah? 💘💘💘

6. Lunch Actually

If all the above apps aren’t working out for you, don’t fret. Founded in Singapore, Lunch Actually is not an app – it’s more a dating / matchmaking service perfect for working professionals. There’s a process but it’s not too daunting.

After submitting a form with your personal details, you’ll meet with their Dating Consultant who will find out your relationship goals and objectives. Then, they’ll use this interview to set you up with someone compatible, working with you throughout your dating quest.

It’s going to cost you some $$$ but with a customised approach, 129,746 dates arranged with thousands of marriages secured, this is your best bet if you’re extremely serious about finding the 💘 you’re going to BTO with.

Lunch Actually does have a dating app called LunchClick, but reviews for the app aren’t so positive. If there’s one good takeaway, it’s that their team manually approves profiles so you’re guaranteed serious daters. By the way, the dates aren’t only for lunchtime, if you’re too busy to schedule one in the afternoon.

Easy to use? 💘💘💘

Sure can get date not? 💘💘💘💘💘

Confirm can find love ah? 💘💘💘💘

7. Coming soon: Lovenn

PHOTO: Kickstarter.com

If you haven’t found anyone by the end of the year, don’t fret – another Singapore-born dating app will make its debut in January, just in time for Valentines 2021.

Developed by Vernice Wen, who got tired of all the current dating apps on the market in her own quest to find love, Lovenn aims to emphasise honesty.

New users must fill up their dating criteria, deal-breakers and flaws upfront so Lovenn shows you the most compatible matches for you without wasting your time.

