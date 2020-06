Enjoy 350g to 400g durians for just $11.88, including Kampung Organic, D13, D101, Muar Red Prawn, Pahang Mao Shan Wang, Black Gold and Tai Shang Wang from Top Durian Station.

Head over to Qoo10 to place your orders, limited to 10 orders per person. Delivery charges apply from $4.90, and free delivery for orders above $80.

Deal ends: Unspecified

