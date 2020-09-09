12 best kids' activities for school holidays in Singapore for every budget

The September school holidays will bring the kids some much-needed respite from the stress of going to school in a pandemic, but they’re just a week long. With exams looming next month, this is the kids’ last chance to have some well-deserved fun.

Keep them entertained during their break with these rollicking activities. Better yet, become a kid again yourself and join in the fun!

Top 12 places for kids to have fun at

Activity Price Admiralty Park and Tiong Bahru Park Playground Free Kids Amaze $16/12/$8 on Mon to Fri excluding PH and school holidays $20/$15/$10 on Sat and Sun, PH and school holidays Bouncy Paradise $19 for 2-hour pass Canopy Park $4.50 entry fee Bundles cost $27 to $50 for kids and $38 to $71 for adults Kiztopia $28 for 1 hour $38 for 3 hours $48 for unlimited weekday or 5 hours on weekends Hydrodash $10 for 5-8 years $18 for 9+ years $60 for group of 4 Gallop Stable $45 to $85 for kids’ introductory lesson $150 for one-day pony camp TLC Children’s Festival $20 per live-streamed performance Climb Central $180 for 4 sessions Forest Adventure $36 per child (Kids Course 5-9 years old) $39 per child (Junior Course) $50$40/$39 per adult/student/person on Tuesdays (Grand Course) Big Zip ($25) Airzone $20 for 1 session Wild Wild Wet $32/$24 (weekdays/Sat, Sun, school holidays and PH) for 3-12 years and 55 years and above $24/$18 (weekdays/Sat, Sun, school holidays and PH) for 13 years and above

1. Admiralty Park and Tiong Bahru Park Playground

Why spend a bomb on entertainment when the kids can entertain themselves for hours at a good playground in a public park? Just remember to keep a safe distance from other families and bring along hand sanitisers.

Admiralty Park is one of our top picks thanks to its 26 slides. There’s even a family slide which a group of four can slide down together.

Another of Singapore’s best playgrounds can be found at Tiong Bahru Public Park. The Tilting Train theme will have kids climbing through the zany sloping carriages of a train suspended in mid air, a surreal experience if there ever was one.

2. Kids Amaze

Kids Amaze’s massive indoor playgrounds will knock the socks off kids up to the age of 12. Families with toddlers should head to the SAFRA Toa Payoh branch, which has a dedicated toddlers’ play area. Slides, climbing frames, nets suspended in the air and ball pits are just some of the features on offer.

SAFRA Punggol is home to Splash @ Kidz Amaze, which is an indoor water park with fountains, slides and paddle pools. Parents can participate too, so don’t forget to bring along your swimsuits. But for those who prefer to chill, consider SAFRA Jurong, which has a cafe within. Reserve a spot via email.

3. Bouncy Paradise

Is your kid constantly bouncing off the walls at home? Then they’ll go nuts at Bouncy Paradise, the world’s largest indoor bouncy castle playground, located in a 20,000 sq ft air-conditioned area.

In the mega bounce house, your kid will find a unicorn rainbow slide transporting them directly to a massive ball pit, which sits right next to a trampoline zone — you can imagine the chaos that will ensue. There’s also a toddlers’ play zone for kids aged 1.5 to 4 years. Pre-book your tickets online.

4. Canopy Park

Finally, a reason to go to Changi Airport again! Canopy Park on level 5 of Jewel has got facilities that can be enjoyed not just by the young but by the young at heart, too.

For a $4.50 entry fee, you get to slip down the Discovery Slides, run through clouds of mist in the Foggy Bowl, and take a stroll through the scenic Petal Garden and Topiary Walk.

For an added fee, you can cross the Canopy Bridge, wander through the Hedge Maze or Mirror Maze, or walk through the Sky Nets. If you want to try everything on offer, consider purchasing a bundle.

Till Sep 30, get two free admissions to Canopy Park whenever you present a Jewel Changi receipt obtained on the same day. And till Sep 13, enjoy 50 per cent off an adult bundle package when you purchase their child bundle package.

5. Kiztopia

This indoor park with multiple play areas is great for little explorers. These areas include indoor playgrounds with features such as ball pits, slides, a sand pit, trampolines and a train ride.

But the highlights are surely the Ninja Warrior Course (amply padded, of course) and the mini indoor driving school. Less rambunctious kids might like the role play rooms, which are kitted out to look like a grocery store, kitchen, dressing room and so on.

Book tickets on their website to avoid disappointment.

6. Hydrodash

Beat the heat by taking your kids to Hydrodash at Sentosa, a water park where everything floats. Whether you’re clambering up a giant inflatable pyramid or slipping down a water slide, you won’t have to worry about grazed knees. Kids as young as 5 years old and adults of all ages can participate.

The park floats on the waters off Sentosa. While you won’t exactly be in the depths of the deep blue sea, you’ll be equipped with life jackets just in case.

7. TLC Children’s Festival

The Singapore Repertory Theatre is holding a virtual theatre festival for kids from Sep 5 to Oct 4, packed with fun-filled performances, games and activities.

While most of the workshops and activities will take place in the real world, the theatre performances will be on livestream so your entire family can enjoy them from the comfort of home.

Some of the performances include Classic Stories from Around the World, Classic Stories of Adventure, Classic Stories of Discovery and Classic Stories of Wonder. Each performance lasts about 60 minutes and features tales from various countries.

Another hour-long performance to enjoy on livestream is Fly High, a physical theatre production featuring original songs and puppetry.

8. Gallop Stable

Kids can’t get enough of My Little Pony? Then they will jump at the chance to enjoy a pony ride or horse riding lesson at one of Gallop Stables’ two ranches.

Horse riding lessons are available to children aged 3 years and above. They’re also conducting a one-day pony camp for kids aged 5 years and above at their Horsecity branch on Sep 9 and 11.

9. Forest Adventure

This treetop adventure park will have your kid climbing, ziplining and siding through thrilling obstacle courses. Some of the challenges are not for the faint of heart, but fear not, as they have an easier kids’ course for younger children aged 5 to 9 years.

The highlight, which parents will no doubt want to try, is a 300m zipline that takes place entirely over water. Book a slot on their website.

10. Climb Central

Time to drive your kids up the wall instead of the other way around! Kids aged 5 to 12 years measuring at least 1.1m and weighing at least 20kg can join Climb Central’s Starter Club, which aims to teach kids the basics of climbing.

As capacity is now limited, you’ll have to book on their website ahead of time in order to reserve a slot.

11. Airzone

Ever look at those giant nets suspended in the air at City Square Mall and wonder why they are there? They’re actually part of Airzone, an elevated, multi-level playground that will have you bouncing in the air above the shopping mall’s atrium space.

Other than simply enjoying the sensation of floating in the air, you and your kids can also crawl through a 3D maze made of nets or slip down a giant slide, all while being gawked at by shoppers.

12. Wild Wild Wet

This water park in the Pasir Ris area has been around for ages, so if you and your kids have never tried it, now is your chance. You’ll scream your head off on rides with names like Vortex and Free Fall, or if your kids are younger, splash around in the calmer children’s areas and playground.

Other than individual day passes, Wild Wild Wet also offers a family package for two adults and two children that costs $102 during the September holidays. You can either buy tickets in person or book online.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.