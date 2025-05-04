12 best Mother's Day 2025 dining deals in Singapore: Mums dine free, credit card promos, and more

Some of my fondest memories with my mum are over a good meal.

They say mum's cooking is the best — but my mum would much rather be on the receiving end. A charming cafe, a bottomless brunch, or a leisurely high tea? That's way more her vibe than spending hours in the kitchen.

The only thing worse than her having to cook? Me trying to. Trust me, no one wins when I'm wearing the chef's hat.

So on Mother's Day, we do it her way — bring on the hotel buffets and indulgent set menus.

Mother's Day 2025 falls on May 11, 2025. To help you celebrate, here's a roundup of the 15 best mum-dines-free promos and buffet deals this season.

Best Mother's Day 2025 dining promotions in Singapore

Here are the best Mother's Day 2025 dining promotions in Singapore that you don't need any credit card for. Just make the restaurant booking and let your mum be pampered!

Prices are before discount and exclusive of prevailing service charge and GST, unless otherwise stated.

1. Wildseed Café Mother's Day brunch and high tea (from $29++/pax)

Tired of the usual hotel buffets and looking for something more memorable this year? Then head to Wildseed Café for a change of scenery.

The café is organising a Mother's Day brunch platter, high tea set, and communal brunch. Here are the details:

Wildseed Café Mother’s Day 2025 promotion Price Date and time Promotion Mother's Day High Tea Set at The Summerhouse $68++ for two pax ($34++ per pax) May 1 – 31, 2025, 3pm and 3.30pm until 5pm Complimentary 'Bloom & Brew Box' for mums on May 11, 2025 Mother's Day Brunch Platter at The Alkaff Mansion $88++ for 2 – 3 pax (from $29++ per pax) May 11, 2025, 11am – 3.30pm – A Brunch of Roses Communal Brunch at 1-Flowerhill $65++ per pax, minimum two pax May 11, 2025, 11am – 1pm and 1pm – 3pm –

If you're going for the Mother's Day High Tea Set at The Summerhouse on May 11 (Mother's Day itself), you won't have to splurge on over-priced flowers-the cafe will be gifting mum a complimentary Bloom & Brew Box.

Wildseed Café @ The Summerhouse

Reservations: +65 8126 7524

Address: 3 Park Lane, Level 1, Singapore 798387

Reserve online

Wildseed Café @ The Alkaff Mansion

Contact: +65 8126 8484

Address: Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green Singapore 109178

Reserve online

Wildseed Café @ 1-Flowerhill (Sentosa)

Contact: +65 9630 3287

Address: 6 Imbiah Rd, 099696

Reserve online

2. Mother's Day Bottomless Afternoon Tea at The Marmalade Pantry ($49++/pax, $98++ for 2 pax)

Treat Mum to an indulgent afternoon with The Marmalade Pantry's Summer Revelry Afternoon Tea, featuring unlimited servings of warm, hearty bites with earthy, comforting flavours. Menu highlights include:

Pistachio Cheesecake

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

House-made Plain Scones with clotted cream, house-made Berry Jam, house-made Ginger Yuzu Marmalade

Chicken Croquette

Pancetta and Sweet Potato Quiche

Each set includes complimentary welcome drinks and a curated gift set of the brand’s signature pantry items (worth over $30).

The Mother's Day afternoon tea is for one day only, on May 11, 2025 from 3 to 6pm. It's priced at $98++ per set for two people. TriplePlus members enjoy 10 per cent off the Bottomless Afternoon Tea Set.

The Marmalade Pantry Oasia Hotel Downtown

Contact: 6385 0741

Address: 100 Peck Seah Street, #01-01, Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore 079333

Reserve online

3. Heritage Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore ($59++/pax)

From May 5 to 11, 2025, treat Mum to an elegant Heritage Afternoon Tea experience at The Lobby Lounge, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Priced at $59++ per person, the afternoon tea includes a Mist Valley tea pairing and is available in two seatings: 12.30pm-2.30pm or 3pm-5pm.

Presented in three curated "chapters," this special menu puts a modern spin on Singapore's most nostalgic flavours. Start with luxe bites like Foie Gras Kaya Butter Toast, Kurobuta Pork Chop on soft brioche, and Bandung Marble Cake.

The second chapter features the bold flavours of Chilli Crab Petit Pain and a creamy Bubur Cha Cha Panna Cotta. To finish, enjoy a mix of savoury and sweet treats, including Chicken Chawanmushi with Scallop and Mushroom Foam, a Milo Berliner, and a nostalgic Ice Cream Wafer Sandwich.

Lobby Lounge, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Contact: 6715 6871

Address: 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906

Reserve online

4. White Rose Cafe Mother's Day Lunch Buffet ($68++/pax)

Celebrate Mum with a charming semi-buffet lunch at White Rose Café, available on May 10 & 11, 2025, from 12pm to 3pm. This family-friendly experience includes unlimited soft drinks, coffee, and tea — plus a whimsical DIY Crochet Flower Bar where Mum can craft a heartfelt keepsake.

Kick things off at the salad station with creations like Nordic Smoked Salmon Niçoise and Grilled Cauliflower with Gremolata.

Enjoy comforting dishes such as the Gingko Nut Pig's Stomach Soup before diving into Chef's made-to-order specialties like Lychee Shrimp Ball with Ebiko, Chilli Crab Sauce with Deep-fried Mantou, and the signature Nyonya Laksa.

End on a sweet note with indulgent desserts like Mao Shan Wang Portuguese Egg Tart and Coconut Chendol Panna Cotta.

Buffet prices are $68++ per adult and $30++ per child (five to 11 years old), and mums dine at 50 per cent off with two paying adults if you use a UOB credit card. The UOB Lady’s Card is a perfect choice if your chosen bonus earn category is dining.

White Rose Cafe

Contact: 6737 0511

Address: 1 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228516

Reserve online

5. Sunday Brunch at Bedrock Origin ($68++/pax)

For the best of land, sea and sparkling rosé, take your mum to the pet-friendly Bedrock Origin over in Sentosa for their new Sunday Brunch. Called The Harvest Table, the buffet brings you the most sumptuous cuts and freshest seafood.

Its Mothers Day 2025 edition is priced at $68++ per adult and $28++ per child aged seven to 12 years old. Kids under seven dine for free.

In fact, you have extra incentive to bring a kid along because a minimum of one paying adult and accompanying child means mum gets to bring home a bottle of Riondo Sparkling Rosé.

Bedrock Origin

Contact: 6818 3333

Address: 23 Beach View Palawan Ridge, #01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, Singapore 098679

Reserve online

6. Jia Wei Restaurant at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Mother's Day set menu (from $88 nett/pax)

If your mum is old-school and loves nothing more than classic Chinese dishes, head to Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, where resident Chinese restaurant Jia Wei is offering a special set menu on Mother’s Day from May 2-11, 2025.

There are two set menus available:

6-course Joyful Love Set Menu — $88 nett per pax (minimum four persons)

8-course Eternal Love Menu — $998 nett for 10 persons

The 6-course Joyful Love Set Menu features dishes such as wok-fried ocean prawn, stewed ee fu noodles, and double boiled fish maw with cordyceps. There’s also an 8-course Eternal Love Menu that comes with steamed live red grouper, roasted duck, and double boiled bird’s nest.

Both sets come with a complimentary New Moon bird nest with white fungus and American ginseng too

Jia Wei Restaurant, Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy

Reservations: Call 6340 5678 / WhatsApp 8322 2345

Address: Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Hotel Level 2, 50 East Coast Road, Marine Parade Rd, 428769

7. Mother's Day Brunch at UNA, The Alkaff Mansion ($88++/pax)

If your mama goes loco for Spanish nosh, UNA at The Alkaff Mansion is the place to be this Mother's Day 2025. The Spanish restaurant is offering a 2-hour all-you-can-eat Spanish buffet on May 11, 2025 from 10.30am onwards. Menu highlights include:

Cochinillo Asado: Spanish-style milk-fed suckling piglet

Huevos el Cuernos at the eggs live station: Free range scrambled eggs on a Pamplie butter croissant, topped with bacon Lardons and chives

Pasteis de Bacalao: Atlantic cod fritters with sebago potato and garlic aioli

The buffet starts at $88++ per person, and mum dines for free with every three paying guests.

UNA at The Alkaff Mansion

Contact: +65 8126 8844

Address: 10 Telok Blangah Green, Level 2, Singapore 109178

Reserve online

8. Mother's Day lunch buffet at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Singapore ($108++/pax)

This Mother's Day, treat Mum to a decadent lunch buffet at Seasonal Tastes on May 11, 2025, from 12pm to 2.30pm. Priced at $108++ per adult and $54++ per child (4-12 years old), the spread is packed with premium picks and showstopping flavours.

Feast on Baked Oyster Rockefeller, Canadian Lobsters on Ice, and the irresistible Butter Poached Beef Tomahawk — perfectly tender and full of rich flavour. It's a buffet experience designed to impress and indulge.

Early Bird Special: Enjoy 15 per cent off when you pay in full by May 5, 2025 — a sweet deal for an even sweeter celebration.

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Singapore

Contact: 6922 6888

Address: Level 32, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961

Reserve online

9. Mimi Restaurant 6-course Mother's Day communal set ($118++/pax)

A family that eats together stays together. So, it seems fitting that Mimi Restaurant's 6-Course Communal Mother's Day Set Menu ($118++ per pax, minimum four pax) should be a communal one.

Available from May 9-11, 2025, the menu features dishes like Crispy Roasted Pork with Lychee Scallop, Braised Abalone with Homemade Tofu, and Steamed Turbot Fish in Nyonya-style. Best part? Mums dine free!

As for the vibes, if you've never been to Mimi, the restaurant is housed in a heritage Chinese mansion and offers up a kitsch yet stylish spin on Chinese cuisine.

Mimi Restaurant

Contact: 8879 0688 (WhatsApp)

Address: 3A River Valley Road #01-02 (Level 2) Clarke Quay S(179020)

Reserve online

10. Mother's Day dinner at Lime Restaurant, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering ($128++/pax)

Celebrate Mum with a decadent buffet dinner at Lime Restaurant, nestled in the lush "hotel-in-a-garden" setting in Chinatown. Available from May 9 to 11, 2025, 6 - 9.30pm, this Mother's Day special is priced at $128++ per adult and $64++ per child. Use a UOB credit card to enjoy 15 per cent off.

Feast on standout delights like Boston Lobster, Snow Crab, and the Pickering Slipper Lobster Laksa. Don't miss Executive Chef Alvin Leong's Beef Rendang and Spicy Crab Meat Kueh Pie Tee, alongside juicy Australian Beef Tomahawk hot off the Josper Grill.

All female diners receive a complimentary Bird’s Nest and Snow Fungus dessert and a $50 St Gregory spa voucher, while groups of four adults enjoy a bonus bottle of red wine.

Wrap up the evening with a sweet finish — Strawberry Yuzu Shortcake and D24 Durian Pengat await in the dessert spread.

Lime Restaurant, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering

Contact: 9859 0681 (WhatsApp) / 3138 2251 (call)

Address: 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

Reserve online

11. Ultimate Racines Buffet Brunch: Mother's Day Edition, Sofitel Singapore City Centre ($138++/pax)

East meets West in the best way possible at Sofitel Singapore City Centre this Mother's Day with their signature Ultimate Racines Buffet Brunch: Mother's Day Edition.

Feast on a spread of must-have seafood on ice and savour nostalgic favourites alongside premium local and Western mains like Nyonya Style Ayam Buah Keluak and Spanish Style Sauteed Seafood.

To round off your meal, indulge in a delightful mix of local and French desserts to please every palate-think Teh Halia Macarons, Sesame Mousseline Swiss rolls, and more.

The buffet is for one day only — Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 12.30pm to 3pm. It'll cost $138++ per person, and every mum will be welcomed with a nourishing bowl of Double-Boiled Chicken Collagen Soup with Fish Maw to celebrate the occasion.

If you have a DBS, Citibank, OCBC or JCB card, you can enjoy 1-for-1 for up to six persons. Use the Citi Cash Back Card for six per cent cashback on dining spend with $800 minimum monthly spend.

Racines, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Contact: +65 64285000

Address: 9 Wallich Street, 078885, Singapore

Reserve online

12. Mother's Day lunch at Café Mosaic ($148++/pax)

Freshly shucked oysters, a DIY rojak station, slow-roasted black pepper beef ,and Singapore chilli crayfish are just some of the highlights you can look forward to at Cafe Mosaic this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, treat your mum to a mix of Western, Japanese, and local delights at Cafe Mosaic's one-day-only Mother's Day lunch.

Additionally, all mums will also be gifted a 4-piece box of pralines and a stalk of pink carnation.

Happening from 12pm to 2.30pm, this 2.5-hour buffet will set you back by $148++ per adult and $38++ per child (seven to 12 years old), but you can enjoy 1-for-1 offer with selected credit cards. Call them at the number below to enquire.

Café Mosaic at Carlton Hotel

Contact: 6311 8195

Address: Level 1, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558

Reserve online

Best dining credit cards for Mother's Day 2025

The easiest way to enjoy a discount on your meal this Mother's Day 2025 isn't to chase promotions or deals doled out by the restaurant, but to choose the right credit card to earn cashback or miles with.

You aren't going to get crazy good rates like 50 per cent cashback, but you're not limiting yourself to the small group of restaurants with Mother's Day promotions. Did you know there are about 5,400 restaurants on this island?

If you spend a minimum of $800 a month on your credit card, use the Citi Cash Back Card for six per cent on dining spend or the OCBC 365 Credit Card for five per cent cashback on dining spend.

With a minimum spend of $600 a month, you can use the UOB EVOL Credit Card for eight per cent cashback on mobile contactless payments (just be sure to make payment by mobile contactless methods!), or the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card for five per cent cashback on your dining spend.

Don't hit a $600 minimum spend each month? Let me introduce use to the lowest effort credit cards out there-no minimum spend, unlimited credit cards like the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card:

