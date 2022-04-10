12 bucket hats to shop right now

Originally designed at the turn of the 20th century for fishermen and most culturally associated with the ‘90s, the humble bucket hat is making waves in the fashion world in a big way.

Yes, you would’ve already spotted them on the likes of megastars, fashion influencers, and on the runway — most notably at Prada and Loewe. Ahead, all the bucket hats you’ll want to cart out now.

Shell-jacquard bucket hat, $707, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Made from crisp shell-jacquard featuring the house’s signature intrecciato technique, this bucket hat will add interest to any outfit.

Denim bucket hat, $419, Paco Rabanne

PHOTO: Mytheresa

A standout kaleidoscopic bleached print and a frayed brim — we’re sold.

Horsebit leather cloche hat, $1,017, Gucci

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

Equal parts stylish and minimal, this leather number with Gucci’s signature horsebit hardware is sure to turn heads.

Vintage check cotton bucket hat, $667, Burberry

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Embrace vintage heritage in all its glory with Burberry’s iconic, archive-inspired check.

Le Bob Frescu topstitched shell bucket hat, $199, Jacquemus

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Hot pink is the moment. If you’re not one to embrace this vibrant hue from head to toe, you can still add some oomph to your outfit with this one.

Re-Nylon logo bucket hat, $830, Prada

PHOTO: Farfetch

Equal parts sleek and edgy, this classic hat will pair seamlessly with your everyday looks.

Faux straw bucket hat, $1,071, Fendi

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Can’t go wrong with an iconic monogram and a cute silhouette.

Logo-plaque striped woven bucket hat, $890, Valentino

PHOTO: Farfetch

Go bold and make a statement with this statement piece. Keep the rest of your outfit minimal and let your accessories do all the work here.

Asymmetric logo-plaque bucket hat, $260, JW Anderson

PHOTO: Farfetch

Logo printed bucket hat, $265, Versace

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Put a geometric spin on your outfit with this logo-detailed one in khaki green.

Paula's Ibiza tie-dye canvas bucket hat, $550, Loewe

PHOTO: Mytheresa

This tie-dye bucket hat has a wide-brim silhouette and makes for a fun summer number.

Brimmo embroidered cotton-twill bucket hat, $193, Acne Studios

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

The baby-pink hue is a great complement to neutrals and tie-dye. For added fun and contrast, pair with a multicoloured top or dress.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.