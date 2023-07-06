12 cheapest freehold landed estates in Singapore in 2023 (starting from $1.95m)

We've covered the cheapest freehold landed homes before, but this was all the way back in 2021 in the thick of the pandemic. Prices have definitely risen since then, but the appetite for an affordable freehold landed home in Singapore remains unabated. The allure of owning a landed property, with its promise of space and privacy, continues to draw homebuyers despite the rising prices.

Yet, with the ever-shifting real estate market, the question persists: where can one find the cheapest freehold landed homes in Singapore today?

Based on transactions over the past year, here's what we dug up:

Cheapest freehold/999-year landed properties to date

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address SEA BREEZE TERRACE $1,500,000 1,862 $806 4 Oct 2022 34 SEA BREEZE AVENUE TEACHER’S HOUSING ESTATE $1,650,000 1,807 $913 13 Oct 2022 33 TU FU AVENUE MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $1,950,000 885 $2,204 14 Nov 2022 13 JALAN SETIA MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $1,960,000 885 $2,215 18 Nov 2022 89 JALAN MULIA MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $1,980,000 887 $2,232 27 Jun 2022 90 JALAN GEMBIRA N.A. $2,000,000 1,281 $1,561 19 May 2023 17 HOW SUN AVENUE MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,050,000 885 $2,317 4 Jul 2022 52 JALAN SETIA SENNETT ESTATE $2,050,000 1,502 $1,365 6 Apr 2023 157 MACPHERSON ROAD MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,088,000 885 $2,360 22 Aug 2022 30 JALAN SETIA OPERA ESTATE $2,100,000 1,309 $1,604 21 Oct 2022 53 AIDA STREET MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,100,000 883 $2,379 12 Jan 2023 84 JALAN GEMBIRA MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,150,000 889 $2,418 13 Apr 2023 92 JALAN GEMBIRA N.A. $2,190,000 1,056 $2,074 19 Dec 2022 16 LANGSAT ROAD CHARLTON PARK $2,250,000 1,623 $1,386 14 Oct 2022 43 SURIN AVENUE MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,270,000 971 $2,338 28 Jul 2022 34 JALAN KEMAJUAN THOMSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,280,000 915 $2,492 13 Jul 2022 28 JALAN CHEGAR THOMSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,280,000 885 $2,577 11 Apr 2023 49 JALAN KUAK SENNETT ESTATE $2,350,000 990 $2,373 27 Mar 2023 18 PANG SENG ROAD N.A. $2,360,000 1,277 $1,849 17 Jun 2022 16 HOW SUN AVENUE JALAN KAYU ESTATE $2,360,000 1,344 $1,755 5 Jun 2023 29 JALAN TARI ZAPIN THOMSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,410,000 893 $2,698 16 Aug 2022 30 JALAN CHEMPAH THOMSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,435,000 915 $2,661 1 Sep 2022 46 JALAN CHEGAR SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $2,450,000 2,097 $1,168 7 Jun 2022 11 JALAN MACHANG SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $2,500,000 1,690 $1,479 4 Jan 2023 7 JALAN GAPIS SEMBAWANG HILLS ESTATE $2,550,000 1,501 $1,699 15 Sep 2022 124 NEMESU AVENUE LIRIA TERRACE $2,550,000 1,679 $1,519 10 Oct 2022 54 MARIAM WALK MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,550,000 1,298 $1,964 16 Nov 2022 5 JALAN MESRA SENNETT ESTATE $2,588,000 1,340 $1,931 30 Aug 2022 19 JALAN WANGI N.A. $2,650,000 1,784 $1,486 29 Nov 2022 74 HIGHLAND ROAD

1. Teacher's Housing Estate

Location: Tagore Avenue (District 26)

Completion date: 1967

Note: The lease is mixed for different units in this estate. Some are freehold, and some are on 999-year leases, from 1885.

Number of units: Unknown, 256 units recorded in 1968

Teacher’s Housing Estate is the oldest private housing estate in Nee Soon South. It's also one of the most unique landed enclaves in Singapore, as well as being one of the most affordable.

This estate was originally conceived by the Singapore Teachers’ Union (STU) in the 1960s. The plan was to build a clubhouse, but the location was too far out of town; so the Union leadership worried it would end up devolving into a den for squatters or gamblers.

This resulted in a bizarre idea to literally build a whole housing estate – 256 houses initially – around the area, specifically for teachers. This would ensure the clubhouse would be used by the intended members.

Today, the “ulu” qualities of Teacher’s Estate are considered a pro rather than a con. This is one of the few truly low-density areas left in Singapore, and the community is active and tight-knit. If you want a landed enclave with HDB-type community spirit, this would be it. Also despite the age of the houses, a revitalisation in 2004 under Nee Soon’s Estate Upgrading Program (EUP) ensures the area still looks relatively fresh.

(And in case you’re wondering, it’s no longer dominated by teachers; that part of the identity has faded over the years)

Teacher’s Estate is also adjacent to Thomson Nature Park, the site of the former Hainan Village in the 1930s. This park is famous for its monkeys, and Teacher’s Estate is one of the few places left where you might glimpse such animals on a neighbourhood stroll.

There is a cluster of eateries toward Casuarina Road, and there’s a bakery, pet shop, and other small commercial services within the estate itself. This makes it quite self-contained, and most residents can meet their daily needs without travelling out.

But do watch out for the fact that some of the houses in the estate are not freehold. Many are, but over the past 50+ years some leasehold plots have made it into the estate. Also note that the estate lacks good access to schools (yes, we see the irony). CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls is the only school within one kilometre.

Latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date TEACHER’S HOUSING ESTATE $3,500,000 1,811 $1,933 21 Feb 2023 TEACHERS’ HOUSING ESTATE $3,338,000 2,176 $1,534 24 Nov 2022 TEACHER’S HOUSING ESTATE* $1,650,000 1,807 $913 13 Oct 2022 TEACHER’S HOUSING ESTATE $2,800,000 1,804 $1,552 14 Sep 2022 TEACHER’S HOUSING ESTATE $3,220,000 1,799 $1,790 1 Jul 2022

Source: URA. *This transaction is likely not accurate due to the low price, but we’re leaving it in here as it’s a record from URA.

2. MacPherson Garden Estate

Location: 1 Jalan Setia (District 13)

Completion date: Est. 1970

Number of units: Unknown, but there are 332 blocks

MacPherson Garden Estate is one of those places that you either love or hate at first sight. This is one of the most affordable landed enclaves in Singapore, but also one of the most visibly dated.

Don't expect rows of just high-end designer homes: in MacPherson Garden, contemporary-style houses can be next to run-down hovels that are more appropriate to the '60s. And due to the age of the estate, some of these older homes are in frankly terrible condition (e.g., peeling paint and mould, rusted front gates, junk stacked up on the driveway). This can have a negative impact on the neighbouring properties.

In any case, the mix of old and new create an eclectic mish-mash of homes, which some consider charming, but others might consider an eyesore.

The roads are also considerably narrow here, which does lead to parking issues among residents and visitors.

Regardless, this housing estate is one of the more convenient to live in. Joo Seng Food Place is a sizeable coffee shop for residents, and there's a good variety of other eateries (the original Botak Jones started in this enclave, by the way). There's also a Prime supermarket close to the estate and 3 primary schools within a 1 km radius.

The main advantage of MacPherson Garden today is the proximity to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ). This is less than a 10-minute drive, and provides access to major malls and Grade A office spaces. This has greatly increased the entertainment options for residents, as Paya Lebar used to be quite dead before PLQ.

That said, do also note that MacPherson Garden is not very… well, garden-like. It's one of the more urban and built-up housing estates. So while it is a lower-density area, some may feel it lacks the greenery of places like Teacher's Estate.

Latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,150,000 889 $2,418 13 Apr 2023 MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,100,000 883 $2,379 12 Jan 2023 MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $1,960,000 885 $2,215 18 Nov 2022 MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $2,550,000 1,298 $1,964 16 Nov 2022 MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE $1,950,000 885 $2,204 14 Nov 2022

3. Opera Estate

Location: Fidelio Street (District 15)

Completion date: 1980

Number of units: 182

This is where I grew up, although it has changed significantly over the years.

To those who don't know better, the areas of Opera and Frankel all blur into one "Siglap enclave." But despite the proximity, Opera Estate can be quite distinct. You can already tell that's the case from its inclusion on this list: Opera Estate is far more affordable than its Frankel Estate neighbour.

The houses in Opera Estate tend to be on smaller land plots, hence the lower average quantum. But the biggest difference is cultural: many of the inhabitants of Opera Estate are not affluent professionals or business owners. More of the landed homes in this area have simply been passed down as a legacy, from the days when Opera estate — and landed properties in general — were not a hallmark of the rich.

Rather than young urban professionals, investment bankers, CEOs, etc., the Opera Estate community has a wider mix: you'll find just as many kindergarten teachers, retirees, factory-floor supervisors, etc. as you will high-flying professionals.

There is a stronger communal bond in Opera estate than in its Frankel counterpart, even if the houses are smaller and less fancy.

That aside, most amenities are shared with Frankel (as the two are so close). Eateries from Figaro Street, to the famed Different Taste cafe (originally from Jackie's Bowl in the '60s) are all in the area. Siglap Centre, and the Cold Storage across the road from it, also cater to some daily needs.

The main issue to watch for is the Sunday crowd — many of the streets in both Opera and Frankel can get crowded during services at the nearby churches. This has been helped by better traffic control in recent years (there's now a police traffic warden), but every now and then, some annoying motorist will block your driveway or jam up the flow.

Latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date OPERA ESTATE $6,000,000 4,002 $1,499 31 Mar 2023 OPERA ESTATE $8,700,000 6,000 $1,450 14 Mar 2023 OPERA ESTATE $3,380,000 1,886 $1,792 9 Mar 2023 OPERA ESTATE $5,480,000 2,596 $2,111 6 Mar 2023 OPERA ESTATE $6,150,000 2,400 $2,562 2 Mar 2023 OPERA ESTATE $3,050,000 1,755 $1,738 22 Feb 2023 OPERA ESTATE $5,000,000 3,168 $1,578 1 Feb 2023 OPERA ESTATE $3,150,000 1,886 $1,670 19 Dec 2022 OPERA ESTATE $4,600,000 1,600 $2,876 19 Dec 2022 OPERA ESTATE $3,720,000 1,340 $2,776 14 Nov 2022 OPERA ESTATE $3,388,000 1,954 $1,734 9 Nov 2022 OPERA ESTATE $2,100,000 1,309 $1,604 21 Oct 2022

4. Sennett Estate

Location: Butterfly Avenue (District 13)

Completion date: 1968

Number of units: Unknown

Our housing estates today — even HDB flats — owe quite a bit to Sennett Estate.

A lot of Singaporeans have forgotten that, back in the 1940s, Sennett Estate was the biggest planned housing estate in our country. It was also the first to ensure every house had modern sanitation, water, power, etc. The estate planning included a cinema, clinic, shops, childcare, and so forth.

It was, in effect, an early template that influenced subsequent neighbourhood planning. Today, Sennett Estate is famous for being a landed enclave that also has good public transport. This is thanks to Potong Pasir MRT station (NEL), which is within walking distance.

Happily, the MRT station is also integrated with The Poiz condo. The commercial component is not what we'd call huge, but it does have essentials like an NTUC FairPrice, a Guardian and Watsons, and several restaurants.

Sennett Estate is also close to St Andrew's Village, a cluster of schools where your child can go from Primary to Junior College education without you having to move. Cedar Girls' Secondary and Cedar Primary are also within the priority enrolment distance of this estate.

The proximity of the Bidadari HDB enclave has been received with mixed opinions. Some homeowners will tell you there's zero effect on the estate, while others have suggested it brought in more traffic. Then again, The Poiz adding a commercial element nearby would have done that too.

This is a good estate for those who want to enjoy landed living, without having to drive.

Latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date SENNETT ESTATE $5,300,000 3,707 $1,430 1 Jun 2023 SENNETT ESTATE $5,600,000 3,721 $1,505 31 May 2023 SENNETT ESTATE $3,586,000 1,703 $2,106 30 May 2023 SENNETT ESTATE $2,850,000 1,501 $1,899 19 May 2023 SENNETT ESTATE $2,930,000 1,501 $1,953 2 May 2023 SENNETT ESTATE $2,050,000 1,502 $1,365 6 Apr 2023

5. Sembawang Straits Estate

Location: Jalan Kerayong (District 27)

Completion date: Unknown

Number of units: Unknown

We're highlighting Sembawang Straits because it's a landed enclave with one added bonus: waterfront living.

This area is close to the Johor Strait (as the name implies), and the estate is somewhat close to Sembawang Park. While this isn't a very big park, it's still a favourite as it faces Johor Bahru across the Strait. This is a popular area for BBQs, and the famous Battleship Playground that you may have seen on Instagram is here. Beaulieu House, a restaurant facing the Strait, is quite a famous spot for wedding receptions and fancy dinners.

There's also a cluster of amenities for residents, including pet care, toward the junction of Sembawang Road and Admiralty Road East (but from word on the ground, the area is almost all just restaurants now).

Sembawang Hot Springs, the only natural hot spring in Singapore, is about a five-minute drive away. This is a good family recreation area, where you can also enjoy a good soak, or indulge in the bizarre Singaporean proclivity to want to boil eggs there.

This estate is close to the upcoming The Commodore and The Watergardens at Canberra, so do expect some construction noise in the meantime. This is also neighbouring Canberra Vista, which once completed will present an easier way to get across to Canberra MRT station.

This estate suits more outdoorsy types, as Sembawang itself — not just this enclave — is all about greenery and open spaces. It's not as great for retail therapy, or more urban forms of recreation.

Latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $4,999,888 2,713 $1,843 9 Jun 2023 SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $3,830,000 2,440 $1,570 7 Mar 2023 SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $2,500,000 1,690 $1,479 4 Jan 2023 SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $2,941,888 2,286 $1,287 17 Oct 2022 SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $3,200,000 2,437 $1,313 30 Sep 2022 SEMBAWANG STRAITS ESTATE $2,450,000 2,097 $1,168 7 Jun 2022

