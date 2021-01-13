12 chic cosy knitwear pieces to add to your workwear wardrobe

The weather’s been pretty frightful and with the dipping temperatures, we wouldn’t blame you if you’re all for huddling under the covers all day while working from home.

But if you’ve already headed back to the office, you can always count on cosy knitwear pieces to keep you toasty (especially with the office’s freezing AC).

Plus, knitwear’s anything but frumpy now. This staple can look polished and dressy enough for work (or that Zoom meeting from home) and play, too. Check out these options.

Openwork knit sweater, $33.90, from Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Give an all-white ensemble a bit of interest with extra texture, like this sweater featuring an openwork knit.

Wool vest, $69.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

An oversized silhouette elevates this basic black vest. Take a leaf from Zara’s book and layer up for drafty days, or wear it on its own with jeans or leather pants for an edgier spin.

Check knit vest, $ 59.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Lighten your mood with a powder blue vest in a check pattern and sparkly rhinestone buttons. Bonus: The fibre is made from recycled PET plastic (like those used in water bottles).

Asos Design knitted vest with stripe detail in cream, $40.99, from Asos

PHOTO: Asos

Who doesn’t love a classic tennis sweater? Team it with a crisp white shirt to nail a preppy chic look or go without to showcase a hint of the collarbone.

Longline lambswool cardian, $179.36, from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

This versatile piece works both as a cardi when left unbuttoned, or as a dress when buttoned and belted as Cos has shown.

Cashmere ombre vest, $232.57, from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

We adore the gently stained ombre effect here. Team it with tailored pants or go casual with mom jeans and heels.

Pocket tweed cardigan, $45.90, from Mango

It’s hard to go wrong with tweed – and Mango has glammed up its version of the sartorial classic with gold-toned chain detailing.

Exclusively available online.

Lavish Alice high neck knit dress, $134.82, from Nordstrom

PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you’ve associated knitwear with lumpy sweaters and dresses, this figure-skimming number is here to change that. It comes with waist ties that add to a flattering silhouette, too.

PHOTO: H&M

The balloon sleeve trend is still here, and this one has subtly voluminous sleeves and dropped shoulders with a relaxed silhouette that exudes effortless style.

Forcast check sweater and knit skirt, both $69.99, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

This eye-catching print comes as a sweater and skirt co-ord – wear them together for an eye-catching ensemble, or pair them with solids to tone it down.

PHOTO: H&M

A little shine can do wonders, and gold buttons here luxe up a basic white jumper for understated sophistication.

Pleated knit midi skirt, $49.90, from Love Bonito

PHOTO: Love Bonito

Fashioned with duo-yarn colours to create a textured look, this midi skirt is great for both chilly days and isn’t too heavy for when the weather gets warmer.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.